After a heated battle, that’s all that truly mattered for the Washington men’s basketball team on Thursday night in Anaheim. With 1:18 left in extra minutes, a Saint Mary’s player hung in the box for a second too long, while junior center Braxton Meah missed a crucial free throw at 61-62. The three second lane violation gave Meah two more shots, and the second time around, he made both to put the Huskies (5-1) in the lead.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO