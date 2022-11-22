ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Cooper denies favoring men, whites in salaries; calls suit settlement 'business decision'

By Jim Walsh, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
 5 days ago
CAMDEN – Cooper Health System has agreed to pay $625,000 to resolve alleged discrimination in hiring and compensation for some female and minority employees.

That will cover about $515,000 in back pay and $110,000 in interest to almost 400 employees at Cooper University Hospital and Cooper’s biomedical research facility in Camden, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

The agency asserted Cooper had discriminated against 64 female, Black and Hispanic applicants for nurse associate PRN positions from July 2016 to year-end 2017.

It alleged Cooper also discriminated against 337 employees in supervisor, nursing and clerical positions “by paying them less than comparable male and white employees."

But a Cooper spokesman denied any wage bias at the health system and said the payment was intended to resolve costly legal proceedings.

"Cooper does not discriminate, and its hiring and compensation practices exceed all regulatory standards," spokesman Thomas Rubino said Monday. ""Furthermore, no agency or court has found that Cooper violated any laws nor engaged in unlawful discrimination."

He called the payment "a business decision to avoid spending millions of dollars on further legal proceedings rather than patient care."

The payment resolves a review by the Labor Department's Office of Federal Contractor Compliance.

“This agreement will have a lasting impact on Cooper Health System’s workforce and sets a standard for the industry,” said Diana Sen, a Labor Department official.

Rubino said the review's findings were based on data from nearly seven years ago.

"We could not disprove these preliminary findings because seven years ago records related to recruitment and promotions were manually maintained and some were missing," Rubino said.

In announcing the agreement, the Labor Department said Cooper also will ensure “its personnel and compensation practices, including recordkeeping and internal auditing procedures, meet legal requirements.

Rubino noted the health system "now has new, state-of-the-art electronic recordkeeping systems in place."

The Labor Department said Cooper had violated an executive order that bars federal contractors from discriminating in employment decisions based on race, color, religion, sex and other factors.

Cooper has federal contracts with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Comments

Louise McGee
5d ago

this practice has been going on for YEARS, not JUST this institution, but basically ALL INSTITUTIONS within the state of New Jersey, when I questioned this years ago, the response was;" I am not sure"this even goes for pension payments &SS as wellso perhaps the WHOLE STATE should be investigated as well IJS

2
2
 

