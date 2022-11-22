Action Bronson is a lot of things; he’s a rapper – obviously – a travel show host, a cookbook writer, and even a movie star, but what about a professional wrestler? I mean, he did rap Hook down to the ring at AEW All Out and then even worked a match alongside the “Cold-hearted Handsom Devil” at Grand Slam in his native New York City, but those were both one-offs, right? There’s no way Bronson is about to become the next Andy Williams, a musician-turned-wrestler who has been working in AEW as The Butcher alongside playing in popular post-hardcore band Every Time I Die, or even a part-time performer like Logan Paul, who rills through WWE for big shows, right? Well, according to the man himself via TMZ – h/t Fightful – there should be plenty of opportunities for the “White Bronco” to throw down in the ring once more.

