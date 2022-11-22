ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NJ

What North Jersey stores are closed for Thanksgiving? Here's a list

By Citlalli Godinez, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 5 days ago

Thanksgiving is about gathering with loved ones and enjoying a feast of delicious foods, desserts and drinks. For many, it also marks the start of the Christmas shopping season.

While some businesses will opt to remain open on Thanksgiving for last-minute grocery needs and general merchandise, others have announced a full or partial closure for next Thursday. They close to honor the holiday, allowing employees to be home with their loved ones, and to prepare for Black Friday, traditionally the busiest shopping day of the year.

Here is a list of stores that will fully or partially close on Thanksgiving:

Willowbrook Mall

Willowbrook Mall in Wayne will be closed on Thanksgiving and reopen the following day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The mall's store directory includes Abercrombie and Fitch, Abercrombie kids, Adidas, Aeropostale, American Eagle, Apple, and Bath and Body Works. The mall is anchored by a Macy's, Bloomingdale and soon-to-open BJ's club store where Sears once stood. A store directory can be found at https://www.willowbrook-mall.com/en/directory/ .

The Shops at Riverside

The Shops at Riverside, Hackensack: will be closed on Thanksgiving and will reopen on Black Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The mall's store directory includes Abercrombie and Fitch, Abercrombie kids, Adidas, Aeropostale, American Eagle, Apple, and Bath and Body Works. A full list of their store directory can be found at https://www.simon.com/mall/the-shops-at-riverside/stores .

Newport Centre

Newport Centre, Jersey City will also be closed on Thanksgiving and reopen on Friday at 6 a.m. A full list of their store directory can be found at https://www.simon.com/mall/newport-centre/stores .

Garden State Plaza, Paramus

This shopping center will be closed on Thanksgiving but is currently preparing for its holiday extended hours that begin on Nov. 25 up until Jan. 2. For a full list of the hours , https://www.westfield.com/gardenstateplaza/event-detail/Extended-Holiday-Hours .

American Dream, East Rutherford

This shopping center will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and will reopen on Black Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. It will be open on Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed on Christmas Day.

Bergen Town Center

The Bergen Town Center will be closed on Thanksgiving and have regular hours on Black Friday. For more information visit the mall's website at https://www.bergentowncenter.com .

Paramus Park Mall

The Paramus Park Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving and will reopen at 9 a.m. on Black Friday. For more information visit the mall's website at https://www.paramuspark.com/en.html .

Aldi

Aldi supermarkets will be closed on Thanksgiving. The supermarket chain headquartered in Germany will also be closed on Christmas Day, New Year’s Day and Easter Sunday. Additionally, Aldi operates limited hours on Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Store hours can be found on https://stores.aldi.us/ .

Acme

Acme supermarkets will have shortened hours and be open on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. The only holiday that the chain will close for a full day is Christmas. Check holiday hours at https://holidayshoppinghours.com/holiday-store-hours/acme-markets-open-closed-hours/ .

BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club will be closed on Thanksgiving and will reopen on Friday at 7 a.m. The club store's Black Friday deals began on Wednesday. The chain's newest store opened in the Willowbrook Mall, Wayne on Friday.

Costco

Costco club stores have traditionally been closed for Thanksgiving and other holidays. This year the stores will be closed on Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.

Sam's Club

Sam's Club stores have been closed for Thanksgiving and other holidays in previous years. This year the stores will also be closed on Christmas Day, New Year's Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day. The chain's "savings season" has already begun with markdowns on groceries, household needs, electronics and furniture.

Target

Target locations will be closed on Thanksgiving, but you can shop online for Black Friday specials. The chain's Black Friday deals include up to 50% off on TVs, sound bars and monitors. Other specials include markdowns on kitchen supplies, electronics including headphones, Amazon fire sticks and Ring doorbell cameras.

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's stores, as in previous years, will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year's Day. The grocery store locations will be open at reduced hours on Independence Day, Easter Sunday, and Christmas Eve.

Best Buy

Best Buy locations will be closed on Thanksgiving. The electronic chain's Black Friday deals have already begun and include a seasonal extended return policy.

Kohl's

Kohl's stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day and other holidays including Christmas Day and Easter Sunday. The retail locations will have limited hours on New Year's Day, as they do for Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day. The chain will kick off its $10 off home purchases of $50 on Nov. 19.

Walmart

Walmart only closes on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. On other holidays, including New Year's Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day and Independence Day, the retail giant holds regular hours. The stores will reopen after Thanksgiving at 6 a.m. for Black Friday deals.

Home Depot

Home Depot stores are closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. The chain hardware giant has already kicked off its Black Friday specials that run until Nov. 30.

Stop & Shop

Stop & Shop grocery stores in New Jersey will be open on Thanksgiving Day until 3 p.m. and until 2 p.m. for pickup of orders. All store pharmacies will be closed on Thanksgiving.

