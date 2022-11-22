Read full article on original website
shorelineareanews.com
Ramp closures overnight Monday and Tuesday at SR 104
Sound Transit will close several ramps overnight next week as part of the ongoing Lynnwood Link extension project. The eastbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close nightly from 8pm to 4am Monday, Nov. 28, through the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 30. The southbound I-5 off-ramp and on-ramp at...
shorelineareanews.com
Bobcat by Grace Cole Nature Park
Alicia Cheshier frequently walks her dog by Grace Cole Nature Park on 30th NE in Lake Forest Park. She has seen deer and coyotes and this was actually the second time she has seen this bobcat. And it's a big one. She took a video, so these are screenshots from...
shorelineareanews.com
Third Place Books booksellers' Top Ten Books of 2022
Out of all the books we read this year (and we read a lot), we asked our booksellers to choose their favorite books published in 2022. There are books on this list for every reader in your life. See our favorite picks for literary fiction, tell-all memoirs, books that take you on a wild ride, books that will make you ugly cry, and more. At least one (we hope!) might change you forever.
shorelineareanews.com
Jobs: Kitchen position open at Drumlin in Shoreline
We are hiring at Drumlin for temporary or permanent employment for a kitchen position. We serve beer, cider and wine from the bar, and a small kitchen in Drumlin supplements the nightly food trucks at the curb, hosted by sister bar Ridgecrest Public House. We have six full time staff...
