ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
CNET

Trump Says He'll Stay Off Twitter As Elon Musk Lets Him Back

Billionaire Elon Musk reversed former US President Donald Trump's permanent ban from Twitter on Saturday and restored Trump's account, opening the door for the controversial politician to regain his social media megaphone. But for now, Trump claims he doesn't plan to tweet. On Friday, Musk polled users on Twitter about...
Gizmodo

Elon Says He’ll Make His Own Phone If Apple and Google Deplatform Twitter

Twitter’s new ruler Elon Musk makes so many pronouncements on the platform, it’s hard to keep track. This week alone, Musk polled Twitter users over whether he should provide “general amnesty” to suspended accounts and got into a public fight over whether the disgraced founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, owns a part of Twitter. On Friday, Musk was at it again, telling people that he may make an alternative phone to face off against Apple and Google.
notebookcheck.net

Twitter looks far from dead as usage apparently skyrockets post Elon Musk buyout

Twitter is reportedly experiencing a significant surge in usage. Per the latest figures posted by Elon Musk, the platform has recorded an additional 1.6 million Daily Active Users (DAU) over the past week. The recent spike comes amidst widespread uncertainty regarding the site’s future as employees have allegedly resigned en masse over the previous days.
The Verge

Elon Musk says Twitter will begin manually authenticating Blue, Grey, and Gold accounts as soon as next week

Elon Musk says that Twitter’s check mark program could return on Friday, December 2nd, with a new procedure to verify individual identities in order to resolve impersonation issues. Musk described the new manual authentication process as “painful, but necessary.” Verified check marks will also be expanded with additional colors — gold for companies, grey for the government, and the original blue for individual accounts.
Deadline

Elon Musk Says He’ll Reinstate Suspended Twitter Accounts Beginning Next Week

Twitter owner Elon Musk said Thursday that beginning next week he will begin reinstating suspended accounts of users, who had been banned for offenses such as violent threats, harassment, abuse and misinformation. His move comes in response to a Twitter poll, which asked, “Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?” More than 72 percent of 3 million respondents voted yes, prompting Musk to declare: “The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week.” The poll closed around 12:45 p.m. ET today. Related Story Donald Trump Snubs Elon Musk’s...
Newsweek

Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List

Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
The Associated Press

Musk plans to relaunch Twitter premium service, again

LONDON (AP) — Elon Musk said Friday that Twitter plans to relaunch its premium service that will offer different colored check marks to accounts next week, in a fresh move to revamp the service after a previous attempt backfired. It’s the latest change to the social media platform that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy