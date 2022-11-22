Read full article on original website
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter's daily user growth has reportedly hit "all-time highs" amid Elon Musk's takeover drama, the FT said, citing an email sent to advertisers.
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Binance CEO says he anticipates 90% of Elon Musk's newly proposed Twitter features will fail: 'The majority of them will not stick'
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao said he anticipates about 90% of Elon Musk's ideas for Twitter will fail. Zhao said the best way to improve Twitter is to define new features and see what sticks. Musk has already proposed charging $8 a month for blue check marks and bringing back...
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
Elon Musk calls for 'anyone' left at Twitter who can write software to meet him, or fly in, to help him 'better understand' Twitter's tech
Hundreds of Twitter employees effectively resigned on Thursday in response to an ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk.
Sam Bankman-Fried was reported to own a $100 million stake in Elon Musk's Twitter. Musk says that's a lie.
Musk denied that Sam Bankman-Fried or FTX own shares of Twitter since the Tesla CEO took the company private, disputing a recent report from Semafor.
Musician says he set up a fake Tesla account on Twitter to show how 'thin-skinned' Elon Musk was
A musician says he set up a fake Tesla account to show Elon Musk was "thin-skinned." Connor Musarra said in a TikTok the Twitter account was suspended after around six hours. He said Musk "introduced a new level of unmanageable insanity" with his verification plan, per Newsweek. A musician says...
Elon Musk persuaded Twitter's top sales executive to stay after she and other senior leaders quit, report says
Elon Musk persuaded a top Twitter executive to stay after she resigned, Bloomberg reported. Reports said Robin Wheeler had quit, but she tweeted later on Thursday "I'm still here." Various top executives and managers have left Twitter since Musk joined. Elon Musk persuaded a senior executive at Twitter to stay...
Elon Musk Threatens To Make A New Phone If Google And Apple Ban Twitter
Elon Musk is already planning for a future where Apple and Google ban Twitter from their phones, and it could involve making a smartphone of his own.
CNET
Trump Says He'll Stay Off Twitter As Elon Musk Lets Him Back
Billionaire Elon Musk reversed former US President Donald Trump's permanent ban from Twitter on Saturday and restored Trump's account, opening the door for the controversial politician to regain his social media megaphone. But for now, Trump claims he doesn't plan to tweet. On Friday, Musk polled users on Twitter about...
Gizmodo
Elon Says He’ll Make His Own Phone If Apple and Google Deplatform Twitter
Twitter’s new ruler Elon Musk makes so many pronouncements on the platform, it’s hard to keep track. This week alone, Musk polled Twitter users over whether he should provide “general amnesty” to suspended accounts and got into a public fight over whether the disgraced founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, owns a part of Twitter. On Friday, Musk was at it again, telling people that he may make an alternative phone to face off against Apple and Google.
Elon Musk refuses to pay travel invoices Twitter incurred before his arrival, report says
Musk has put several cost-cutting measures in place since he closing his $44 billion Twitter acquisition last month.
notebookcheck.net
Twitter looks far from dead as usage apparently skyrockets post Elon Musk buyout
Twitter is reportedly experiencing a significant surge in usage. Per the latest figures posted by Elon Musk, the platform has recorded an additional 1.6 million Daily Active Users (DAU) over the past week. The recent spike comes amidst widespread uncertainty regarding the site’s future as employees have allegedly resigned en masse over the previous days.
Twitter CEO Musk says user signups at all-time high, touts features of "everything app"
Nov 27 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk says new user signups to the social media platform are at an "all-time high", as he struggles with a mass exodus of advertisers and users fleeing to other platforms over concerns about verification and hate speech.
The Verge
Elon Musk says Twitter will begin manually authenticating Blue, Grey, and Gold accounts as soon as next week
Elon Musk says that Twitter’s check mark program could return on Friday, December 2nd, with a new procedure to verify individual identities in order to resolve impersonation issues. Musk described the new manual authentication process as “painful, but necessary.” Verified check marks will also be expanded with additional colors — gold for companies, grey for the government, and the original blue for individual accounts.
Twitter has lost 50 of its top 100 advertisers since Elon Musk took over, report says
Half of Twitter's top 100 advertisers appear to no longer be advertising on the website. A new report states that these 50 advertisers have spent almost $2 billion on Twitter ads since 2020.
Elon Musk Says He’ll Reinstate Suspended Twitter Accounts Beginning Next Week
Twitter owner Elon Musk said Thursday that beginning next week he will begin reinstating suspended accounts of users, who had been banned for offenses such as violent threats, harassment, abuse and misinformation. His move comes in response to a Twitter poll, which asked, “Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?” More than 72 percent of 3 million respondents voted yes, prompting Musk to declare: “The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week.” The poll closed around 12:45 p.m. ET today. Related Story Donald Trump Snubs Elon Musk’s...
Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List
Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
Musk plans to relaunch Twitter premium service, again
LONDON (AP) — Elon Musk said Friday that Twitter plans to relaunch its premium service that will offer different colored check marks to accounts next week, in a fresh move to revamp the service after a previous attempt backfired. It’s the latest change to the social media platform that...
Musk says color-coded verification system for Twitter will come into effect next Friday
Elon Musk announced in a tweet today (Nov .25) that Twitter would launch its delayed color-coded “Verified” service on Friday next week. The new service would feature a “gold check” for companies, a grey one for government accounts and the existing blue one for individuals, regardless of whether they are celebrities or not. See the tweet for yourself below:
