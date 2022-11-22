Letter to the editor: Christkindl Markt returns after COVID pause

For several decades, Stark County citizens heralded the “official” beginning of the holiday season with a visit to the annual Christkindl Markt, held in the Canton Museum of Art and Great Court of the Cultural Center.

This popular art and craft exhibition and sale originated in 1952 with a modest sale of craft items created by a few dedicated women in the Case Mansion, the museum’s original home. When the museum moved to the Cultural Center in 1970, a team of volunteer women, Canton Fine Arts Associates, rose to the challenge of a greater financial burden with a fresh concept called Christkindl Markt.

Craftsmen of many diverse talents were invited to participate, and admission tickets were sold. Each year thereafter, the popularity of the Markt attracted additional talents, appealing to audiences throughout Ohio and beyond. With profits earned through the Markt, Canton Fine Arts provided funds for major purchases of art works for the museum’s permanent collection, and sponsored several important exhibitions.

For the past two years Christkindl Markt was canceled due to COVID, but like the phoenix rising from the ashes, so did the Canton Fine Arts volunteers. A modest revival was planned for 2022 under the supervision of co-chairs Sue Wise and Judy Zimmerman, assisted by a team of Fine Arts members. But when word spread throughout the Ohio arts network that Christkindl Markt was “reborn,” dozens of artists and craftsmen called in to claim a booth.

So, the 2022 Markt on Nov. 11-12 was surprisingly successful, and we can surely expect more of the same in 2023, recalling the Markt in its former glory days. We extend our congratulations to Canton Fine Arts Associates for an incredible achievement, and a reminder that here is a rewarding opportunity for new volunteers to join the Fine Arts team.

MJ and Pat Albacete, Canton

