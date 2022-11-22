Letter to the editor: Thanks for backing Massillon's levy renewal

On behalf of the Massillon City school board, thank you for your support of our district’s levy renewal. We appreciate your advocacy for all students and their work toward graduation. Your continued backing has enabled us to upgrade curriculum, add new programs, and even reintroduce programs that have not been a part of the schools in a long time.

We look forward to continuing to build on an already great education community with two new elementary buildings and upgrades at Washington High School.

Go Tigers!

Liz Hersher, president

John Paquelet, vice president

Monica Weber, member

Ron Pribich, member

Tom Radel, member