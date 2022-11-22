Read full article on original website
Wanna help the Caddo Nation thatch a grass house roof Sunday?
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Would you like to help members of the Caddo Tribe thatch the roof of a traditional grass house at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site on Sunday, November 27?. Kay O’Neal is a member of the Caddo Nation’s Tribal Council and the liaison between the Caddo...
Benton tree farm offers tips to keep your tree fresh
BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Thanksgiving is now over, so here come the Christmas decorations. Homes in the Arklatex will be displaying their holiday lights including Christmas trees. If you are thinking of purchasing a live Christmas tree, it is important to remember it is a responsibility to keep it alive.
Bayou Classic fans urged to buckle up when driving this weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Roadways in Louisiana will be busy as Bayou Classic fans drive to New Orleans for the 49th annual matchup between Southern University and Grambling State University. State highway officials are urging those driving to the Crescent City to wear a seat belt in its...
Analysis: Two democrats endorse republican candidate for mayor, what’s next
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As the December 10 runoff election approaches, it is no surprise that political endorsements are rolling in; and local political analysts are chiming in on what Tuesday’s cross-party line endorsement of Tom Arceneaux by Shreveport’s current and two former mayor’s means for Senator Greg Tarver.
Hush yo mouth: no speaking on Sunday’s silent hike
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – When you’re on the silent nature hike at Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park on Sunday, you’ll be able to hear sounds like a woodpecker tapping against a distant oak or a squirrel fussing at a bird for flying too close to her nest.
Grambling man dies after early morning shooting
GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, around 4:30 AM, Grambling Police received a call in reference to a possible shooting on Harris Street in Grambling, La. Upon arrival, officers discovered 28-year-old Eric Richardson unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso area. According to...
