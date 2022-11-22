Read full article on original website
Malaysia’s October CPI rises 4% y/y, above forecast
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 4% from a year earlier in October, government data showed on Friday. The rise was slightly faster than the 3.9% growth forecast by 20 economists in a Reuters poll. In September, the index had increased 4.5%. (Reporting by...
Germany’s Scholz ‘surprised’ by companies’ China dependence
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the number of German companies that have ignored the risks of depending too heavily on the Chinese market was remarkable and stressed the need for diversification, in an interview with Focus magazine on Friday. “The importance of the Chinese market needs...
China’s Shenzhen limits indoor venue occupancy, asks public to work from home
BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese city of Shenzhen said it will limit restaurant and other indoor venues to 50% occupancy as part of its COVID prevention measures. New arrivals to the southern city will be barred from entering venues such as theatres and gyms for the first three days, it also said in a government notice on WeChat.
Japan’s top venture capital firm yields to activist for massive buybacks
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s top venture capital firm JAFCO Group Co Ltd said on Friday it would buy back shares worth 42 billion yen ($301 million) through a tender offer, yielding to demands from a group of shareholders backed by a prominent activist investor. The tender offer, worth...
Exclusive-China central bank to offer cheap loans to support developers’ bonds-sources
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s central bank will offer cheap loans to financial firms for buying bonds issued by property developers, four people with direct knowledge of the matter said, the strongest policy support yet for the crisis-hit sector. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) hopes the loans...
U.S. yields sink amid dovish Fed signals; HK stocks slip on COVID concerns
TOKYO (Reuters) – U.S. long-term Treasury yields sank to a more than seven-week trough on Friday while the dollar drooped near recent lows against other major currencies peers as markets continued to digest dovish signals from the Federal Reserve. Expectations of a less aggressive pace of U.S. monetary tightening...
Benettons, Blackstone reach more than 95% of Atlantia after bid – Reuters calculations
MILAN (Reuters) – A buyout offer launched by the Benetton family and U.S. investment fund Blackstone for Italy’s Atlantia has breached the 95% threshold, Reuters calculations showed, allowing the bidders to squeeze out the remaining investors. The bidders have said from the start they would exercise their “squeeze...
Canada launches new Indo-Pacific strategy, focus on ‘disruptive’ China
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada launched a new Indo-Pacific strategy on Sunday, vowing more resources to deal with a “disruptive” China while working with the world’s second-biggest economy on climate change and trade issues. In a 26-page document, Canada said it would boost its military presence in...
Russian rouble edges up in narrow trading range vs dollar
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian rouble strengthened on Friday, trading in a narrow range between 60 and 61 to the dollar as it has for much of the week, supported by exporters buying roubles to cover month-end tax payments. At 0710 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the...
Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 24
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s capital Beijing reported 424 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 1,436 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 24, local government authorities said on Friday. This compared with 509 symptomatic and 1,139 asymptomatic cases the day before. Authorities said 400 cases on Thursday were found outside...
Crypto lender Genesis subject of probe by regulators – Barron’s
(Reuters) – State securities regulators are investigating Genesis Global Capital as part of a wide-ranging inquiry into the interconnectedness of crypto firms, Barron’s reported on Friday citing a comment from the Alabama Securities Commission Director. While it does not directly serve individual investors, Genesis backs products offered by...
U.S. Black Friday online sales hit record $9 billion despite high inflation- Adobe Analytics
(Reuters) -U.S. shoppers spent a record $9.12 billion online this Black Friday, a report showed on Saturday, as consumers weathered the squeeze from high inflation and grabbed steep discounts on everything from smartphones to toys. Online spending rose 2.3% on Black Friday, Adobe Inc’s data and insights arm Adobe Analytics...
U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ lung cancer drug
(Reuters) -Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declined to approve its experimental lung cancer drug, citing the need for an additional study. The company now plans to de-prioritize the development of the drug, called poziotinib, and said it was in the process of...
India regulator asks One 97 Communications unit to reapply for payment aggregator licence
MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s banking regulator has declined a payment aggregator licence for the One 97 Communications Ltd unit that owns the popular Paytm brand, asking it to reapply with 120 days after meeting certain conditions. The regulator asked Paytm Payments Services Ltd, a 100% subsidiary of One...
Brazil to allow credit fintechs to initiate payment transactions
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s National Monetary Council on Friday decided to allow credit fintechs to initiate payment transactions, the central bank said, a move that will in practice clear them to provide payment services to consumers and business establishments. Payment initiators, the central bank said in a statement,...
UK factory gate inflation higher than thought after ONS finds error
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Office for National Statistics on Friday revised up its producer price inflation figures because of an error, meaning factory gate inflation this year has been higher than thought previously. Headline annual output producer price inflation (PPI) was revised up by an average of 1.8...
India’s central bank approves 12 ‘vostro’ accounts for rupee trade – official
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s central bank has given approval to banks to open 12 special “vostro accounts” for trade in rupees with trading partners, its Executive Director Deepak Kumar said on Friday. Vostro accounts are held by a bank on behalf of another, often foreign...
India’s first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs
BENGALURU (Reuters) – The startup behind India’s first private space launch plans to put a satellite into orbit in 2023 and expects to be able to do so at half of the cost of established launch companies, the founders of Skyroot Aerospace told Reuters in an interview. The...
Macau’s 6 casino operators get new licences, Malaysia’s Genting out
(Reuters) -Macau’s government said on Saturday its six incumbent casino operators would be given new licences to operate in the world’s biggest gambling hub from January, with Malaysian operator Genting missing out on a spot. The highly anticipated announcement signals stability and continuity for the Macau operators who...
Ghana plans to buy oil with gold instead of U.S. dollars
ACCRA (Reuters) -Ghana’s government is working on a new policy to buy oil products with gold rather than U.S. dollar reserves, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia said on Facebook on Thursday. The move is meant to tackle dwindling foreign currency reserves coupled with demand for dollars by oil importers, which is...
