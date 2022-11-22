Read full article on original website
World Cup Viewer’s Guide: Ronaldo gets rematch with Uruguay
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Ronaldo gets his rematch four years after Uruguay knocked his Portugal team out of the World Cup. The match Monday gives Cristiano Ronaldo a chance to avenge Portugal’s loss in the round of 16 to Uruguay in 2018, even if it doesn’t carry the same stakes. Uruguay’s 2-1 win in Russia knocked Portugal out of the World Cup, and the most Monday’s group stage match can do for Portugal is advance Ronaldo into the last 16 for the fourth time in his career.
Last-gasp double keeps Iran in World Cup after Wales thriller
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – Iran scored twice in the final moments of stoppage time to keep alive their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stages for the first time with a thrilling last-gasp victory over a stunned 10-man Wales. Wales, who had keeper Wayne Hennessey sent off...
Soccer-Rainbow bucket hats, flags allowed for Wales v Iran World Cup game
AL RAYYAN, QATAR (Reuters) – Fans will be allowed to take rainbow-themed bucket hats and flags into the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium for Wales’ second World Cup Group B match against Iran on Friday, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said. The hats represent “Rainbow Wall”, the supporters’...
Soccer-Martino expecting Mexico and Saudi Arabia to go all-out in group finale
LUSAIL, Qatar (Reuters) – Mexico coach Tata Martino said he was expecting Wednesday’s final Group C clash against Saudi Arabia to go full tilt from the start, with both sides needing a big win to seal their place in the knockout round. Mexico, who played out a goalless...
Versatile Cody Gakpo in life-changing form for stuttering Netherlands
In a tent amid Doha’s university campus, the player to take lessons from was sitting to Cody Gakpo’s right. Daley Blind knows the value of a searing World Cup debut: he was 24 when the Netherlands beat Spain 5-1 in a modern classic eight years ago and the first of his two assists was for Robin van Persie’s extraordinary body-flipping header. “It was a great game, maybe that game changed my life,” Blind said. “We’ll see about that for everyone who is in the tournament.”
Analysis-Soccer-Aussie grit blunts Tunisia’s attack in vital win
AL WAKRAH, Qatar – A prankster, presumably with Tunisian allegiance, changed the north African country’s World Cup page on Wikipedia to insert a 5-0 victory over Australia before their Group D match had even kicked off on Saturday. What the culprit failed to take into account though was...
Analysis-Soccer-Relentless Iran do their talking on the pitch in defeat of Wales
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – Iran ignored the distractions that have overshadowed the team since they landed in Qatar to get their World Cup campaign up and running as they rallied to beat sloppy Wales 2-0 on Friday, giving themselves a chance of reaching the knockout stage. Iran were...
Soccer-Iran deliver sucker punch to Wales with stoppage-time winners
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – Iran scored twice after the eighth minute of stoppage time to snatch a stunning 2-0 win over Wales that breathed new life into their World Cup campaign and left their opponents flat on their backs and facing a make-or-break decider against England. After Wales...
Argentina honors Maradona anniversary, hopes memory can spur World Cup revival
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentines honored soccer icon Diego Maradona on Friday, the second anniversary of his death, including with a huge new painting of the striker in the center of Buenos Aires, hoping to spur the national team ahead of a must-win World Cup game. The South American...
Leo Bergere upsets odds to win World Triathlon title
ABU DHABI (Reuters) – France’s Leo Bergere upset the odds to win his first World Triathlon title after finishing first in the elite men’s event in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Bergere, who was third in the rankings going into the final race of the series, finished his race in a time of 1:44:14 to secure the gold medal and win the championship.
Soccer-England fans face stadium ban over crusader costumes in Qatar
DOHA (Reuters) – England fans will be barred from Friday’ match in Qatar against the United States and future World Cup games if they wear crusader replica costumes which are considered culturally insensitive in a Muslim country, FIFA has said. England supporters have used imitation chain-mail armour, plastic...
Soccer-Lewandowski could have scored a hat-trick, Poland coach
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz praised his side and striker Robert Lewandowski after their 2-0 win against Saudi Arabia on Saturday and said that with a bit of luck his top man could have ended the game with a hat-trick. Lewandowski scored his first ever...
Soccer-Germany look for great escape against Spain to avoid early exit
AL RAYYAN (Reuters) – Germany are facing a second consecutive World Cup first-round exit when they take on Spain on Sunday with coach Hansi Flick working overtime to pick his players up off the floor after their shock 2-1 loss to Japan in their Group E opener. The four-time...
Soccer-Richarlison has touch of genius, says Tottenham team mate Lloris
DOHA (Reuters) – Brazilian striker Richarlison’s spectacular second goal to secure a 2-0 victory over Serbia on Thursday was a stroke of “genius” according to his club team mate Hugo Lloris. Richarlison has suffered a stop-start few months since joining the France keeper at Premier League...
Saudi govt would support any Saudi bid for Manchester United, Liverpool – sports minister
(Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s sports minister said his country’s government would support any Saudi private sector bids to buy Premier League sides Manchester United and Liverpool. Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family, are considering selling the club as they consider “strategic alternatives”. “It’s the...
Black Friday faces green backlash in Belgium
GHENT, Belgium (Reuters) – Black Friday deals have prompted a backlash in Belgium where some businesses rejected promotions and chose to close for the day or even offered to repair used clothes for free. At the Xandres clothing store, in the Flemish city of Ghent, a sign on the...
Golf-Rookie Bradbury claims stunning wire-to-wire Jo’burg Open win
(Reuters) – England’s Dan Bradbury carded a final round 67 to claim victory by three shots at the DP World Tour’s Jo’burg Open on Sunday, making the most of a sponsor invite in his third professional start and earning himself a place at next year’s British Open.
Qatar reviewing London investments after transport ads ban – FT
LONDON (Reuters) – Qatar has launched a review of its investments in London after the city’s transport authority this week banned the Gulf state’s tourism advertisements on the capital’s buses, taxis and Underground train system, Saturday’s Financial Times reported. The paper said the move by...
Kenya scrambles to stave off athletics ban after more doping cases
NAIROBI (Reuters) – Kenya’s government is urging World Athletics not to ban the country from the sport, promising to step up its fight against the use of banned substances after a series of its athletes were suspended for doping. The East African country is world renowned for its...
