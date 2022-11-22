Read full article on original website
China’s Shenzhen limits indoor venue occupancy, asks public to work from home
BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese city of Shenzhen said it will limit restaurant and other indoor venues to 50% occupancy as part of its COVID prevention measures. New arrivals to the southern city will be barred from entering venues such as theatres and gyms for the first three days, it also said in a government notice on WeChat.
Exclusive-China central bank to offer cheap loans to support developers’ bonds-sources
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s central bank will offer cheap loans to financial firms for buying bonds issued by property developers, four people with direct knowledge of the matter said, the strongest policy support yet for the crisis-hit sector. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) hopes the loans...
Nigeria’s Lagos shortlists Mota-Engil, Chinese ventures for $2.5 billion bridge
LAGOS (Reuters) – A consortium led by Portugal’s builder Mota-Engil and two Chinese ventures has been shortlisted by Nigeria’s Lagos state to build a $2.5 billion bridge that is expected to relieve severe congestion in the mega city, an official said on Sunday. The 37 kilometre Fourth...
Canada launches new Indo-Pacific strategy, focus on ‘disruptive’ China
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada launched a new Indo-Pacific strategy on Sunday, vowing more resources to deal with a “disruptive” China while working with the world’s second-biggest economy on climate change and trade issues. In a 26-page document, Canada said it would boost its military presence in...
Germany’s Scholz ‘surprised’ by companies’ China dependence
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the number of German companies that have ignored the risks of depending too heavily on the Chinese market was remarkable and stressed the need for diversification, in an interview with Focus magazine on Friday. “The importance of the Chinese market needs...
South Korea’s transport ministry to meet with striking truckers union on Monday – ministry official
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s transport ministry plans to meet with the striking truckers union on Monday for negotiations, a ministry official said on Saturday. Thousands of unionised truckers on Thursday launched their second major strike in less than six months seeking better pay and working conditions. The action is already disrupting supply chains across the world’s 10th largest economy, affecting automakers, cement and steel producers.
Macau’s 6 casino operators get new licences, Malaysia’s Genting out
(Reuters) -Macau’s government said on Saturday its six incumbent casino operators would be given new licences to operate in the world’s biggest gambling hub from January, with Malaysian operator Genting missing out on a spot. The highly anticipated announcement signals stability and continuity for the Macau operators who...
China’s Meituan beats quarterly revenue estimates
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese food delivery giant Meituan reported on Friday better than expected quarterly revenue growth of 28.2% as the company recovered from COVID-19 curbs. Meituan, whose services also include restaurant reviews and bike-sharing, said total revenue rose to 62.62 billion yuan ($8.74 billion) in the three months ended September, compared with analysts’ average estimate of 61.79 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.
Vietnamese Automaker VinFast Beginning Deliveries in December to US
VinFast is shipping 999 of its VF 8 SUVs and eventually wants to build cars in North Carolina.
Ahead of November FOMC, big banks saw 4.875% peak Fed rate target
(Reuters) – Wall Street’s biggest banks told the Federal Reserve ahead of its November policy meeting that they had increased their estimation of how far the central bank would raise rates. The banks, called primary dealers, said the Fed would raise its overnight target rate to a peak...
Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 24
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s capital Beijing reported 424 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 1,436 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 24, local government authorities said on Friday. This compared with 509 symptomatic and 1,139 asymptomatic cases the day before. Authorities said 400 cases on Thursday were found outside...
Brazil to allow credit fintechs to initiate payment transactions
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s National Monetary Council on Friday decided to allow credit fintechs to initiate payment transactions, the central bank said, a move that will in practice clear them to provide payment services to consumers and business establishments. Payment initiators, the central bank said in a statement,...
Crypto lender Genesis subject of probe by regulators – Barron’s
(Reuters) – State securities regulators are investigating Genesis Global Capital as part of a wide-ranging inquiry into the interconnectedness of crypto firms, Barron’s reported on Friday citing a comment from the Alabama Securities Commission Director. While it does not directly serve individual investors, Genesis backs products offered by...
India’s first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs
BENGALURU (Reuters) – The startup behind India’s first private space launch plans to put a satellite into orbit in 2023 and expects to be able to do so at half of the cost of established launch companies, the founders of Skyroot Aerospace told Reuters in an interview. The...
China reports third consecutive daily record for new COVID cases
BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported 35,183 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 25, of which 3,474 were symptomatic and 31,709 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday, setting a new high for the third consecutive day. That compared with 32,943 new cases a day earlier – 3,103 symptomatic...
Retailers hope busy shopping period will reduce over-stocked warehouses
British retailers are hoping that one of the traditionally busiest shopping periods of the year will help to reduce the amount of clothing filling warehouses after being caught out by improving delivery times from suppliers. Marks & Spencer is among the big retailers that have found they are receiving orders...
Arab Monetary Fund signs $1 billion agreement to support Yemeni government reforms – Saudi state media
CAIRO (Reuters) – The Arab Monetary Fund has signed a $1 billion agreement to support Yemen’s economic reform programme to its Saudi-backed government, Saudi state media said on Sunday. The new package by the Abu Dhabi-based fund, which includes countries from the Middle East and North Africa, will...
Ghana plans to buy oil with gold instead of U.S. dollars
ACCRA (Reuters) -Ghana’s government is working on a new policy to buy oil products with gold rather than U.S. dollar reserves, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia said on Facebook on Thursday. The move is meant to tackle dwindling foreign currency reserves coupled with demand for dollars by oil importers, which is...
Benettons, Blackstone reach more than 95% of Atlantia after bid – Reuters calculations
MILAN (Reuters) – A buyout offer launched by the Benetton family and U.S. investment fund Blackstone for Italy’s Atlantia has breached the 95% threshold, Reuters calculations showed, allowing the bidders to squeeze out the remaining investors. The bidders have said from the start they would exercise their “squeeze...
India forms panel to revamp only govt job guarantee scheme – source
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s federal rural development ministry has formed a panel to revamp its only job guarantee scheme in the hope of directing more work to the country’s poorer regions, a senior government official said on Friday. The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme,...
