(Reuters) – A colour-blindness awareness association has criticised the choice of football kits chosen for the World Cup match between Cameroon and Switzerland on Thursday. The British-based Color Blind Awareness society said the combination of Switzerland’s red kit with Cameroon’s green strip would have created issues for some viewers who would not have been able to distinguish between the teams, as in both cases the two colors are seen in a color closer to black.

2 DAYS AGO