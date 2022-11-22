Read full article on original website
Related
Queiroz slams Klinsmann's criticism of Iran's World Cup team
The Iranian soccer federation and national team coach Carlos Queiroz have angrily hit back at former Germany great Jurgen Klinsmann for saying that Iran's World Cup players use dirty tactics because its in their "culture."
104.1 WIKY
Last-gasp double keeps Iran in World Cup after Wales thriller
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – Iran scored twice in the final moments of stoppage time to keep alive their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stages for the first time with a thrilling last-gasp victory over a stunned 10-man Wales. Wales, who had keeper Wayne Hennessey sent off...
Defeat by South Africa lays bare the deeper problems facing England
Sometimes the scoreboard reflects only one part of a wider story. Yes, England have underperformed this autumn en route to their worst calendar year since 2008. Yes, South Africa were comfortably better on Saturday in their 27-13 victory. But the truest gauge of English rugby’s current predicament was ultimately to be found elsewhere: the boos at the final whistle, the number of spectators leaving early and the savage home truths on social media.
104.1 WIKY
Analysis-Soccer-Relentless Iran do their talking on the pitch in defeat of Wales
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – Iran ignored the distractions that have overshadowed the team since they landed in Qatar to get their World Cup campaign up and running as they rallied to beat sloppy Wales 2-0 on Friday, giving themselves a chance of reaching the knockout stage. Iran were...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Germany look for great escape against Spain to avoid early exit
AL RAYYAN (Reuters) – Germany are facing a second consecutive World Cup first-round exit when they take on Spain on Sunday with coach Hansi Flick working overtime to pick his players up off the floor after their shock 2-1 loss to Japan in their Group E opener. The four-time...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-With last 16 in sight, Japan look to inflict more misery on Costa Rica
DOHA (Reuters) – Few would have given Japan much chance of getting out of a group that included Germany and Spain when the World Cup draw was made but a win over Costa Rica on Sunday would leave Hajime Moriyasu’s side on the brink of the last 16.
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Iran deliver sucker punch to Wales with stoppage-time winners
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – Iran scored twice after the eighth minute of stoppage time to snatch a stunning 2-0 win over Wales that breathed new life into their World Cup campaign and left their opponents flat on their backs and facing a make-or-break decider against England. After Wales...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Richarlison has touch of genius, says Tottenham team mate Lloris
DOHA (Reuters) – Brazilian striker Richarlison’s spectacular second goal to secure a 2-0 victory over Serbia on Thursday was a stroke of “genius” according to his club team mate Hugo Lloris. Richarlison has suffered a stop-start few months since joining the France keeper at Premier League...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Lewandowski could have scored a hat-trick, Poland coach
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz praised his side and striker Robert Lewandowski after their 2-0 win against Saudi Arabia on Saturday and said that with a bit of luck his top man could have ended the game with a hat-trick. Lewandowski scored his first ever...
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
104.1 WIKY
Factbox-Soccer-Spain v Germany World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
(Reuters) – Spain play Germany in the World Cup in Al Khor, Qatar on Sunday. When: Sunday Nov. 27, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET) * Spain were World Cup winners in 2010 – their one success to date – while Germany have won the trophy four times, most recently in 2014 in Brazil.
104.1 WIKY
FIFA criticised by vision awareness group over Swiss-Cameroon game
(Reuters) – A colour-blindness awareness association has criticised the choice of football kits chosen for the World Cup match between Cameroon and Switzerland on Thursday. The British-based Color Blind Awareness society said the combination of Switzerland’s red kit with Cameroon’s green strip would have created issues for some viewers who would not have been able to distinguish between the teams, as in both cases the two colors are seen in a color closer to black.
104.1 WIKY
Leo Bergere upsets odds to win World Triathlon title
ABU DHABI (Reuters) – France’s Leo Bergere upset the odds to win his first World Triathlon title after finishing first in the elite men’s event in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Bergere, who was third in the rankings going into the final race of the series, finished his race in a time of 1:44:14 to secure the gold medal and win the championship.
104.1 WIKY
Saudi govt would support any Saudi bid for Manchester United, Liverpool – sports minister
(Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s sports minister said his country’s government would support any Saudi private sector bids to buy Premier League sides Manchester United and Liverpool. Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family, are considering selling the club as they consider “strategic alternatives”. “It’s the...
104.1 WIKY
Golf-Rookie Bradbury claims stunning wire-to-wire Jo’burg Open win
(Reuters) – England’s Dan Bradbury carded a final round 67 to claim victory by three shots at the DP World Tour’s Jo’burg Open on Sunday, making the most of a sponsor invite in his third professional start and earning himself a place at next year’s British Open.
104.1 WIKY
Swiss Greens call for FIFA’s tax privileges to be revoked
ZURICH (Reuters) – A Swiss political party is calling for FIFA’s status as a non-profit organisation to be revoked in Switzerland, where the football governing body is registered. “FIFA is not a ‘non-profit association’ but a profit machine on the back of human rights,” said Aline Trede, from...
Comments / 0