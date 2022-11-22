Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
AppleCare worth it ?
Sorry to bring this up again but looking to get some AirPods pro 2nd gen. Is AppleCare worth it for £29 for 2 years or just get from John Lewis where is cheaper and you get free 2 years warranty ?. Sorry to bring this up again but looking...
68 of the best holiday and Christmas gift ideas to give (or get) this year
It’s time to start shopping for all your holiday and Christmas gifts. To help you find the absolute best gifts to give, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite presents perfect for the men, women and children in your life.
The best Cyber Monday kitchen deals to shop before they’re gone
If you're looking to buy a brand new air fryer, blender or coffee maker this year, you won't want to skip these Cyber Monday kitchen deals.
digitalspy.com
Macrium Reflect Free version to be retired
Security patches will be provided until 1 January 2024 but only for the current version (Macrium Reflect Free v8.0.7167). The free edition has been a lifesaver for me on a number of occasions in the past so I guess it's now time for me to move on to the paid version.
digitalspy.com
Does engine size matter for the type of driving I do?
Hi there, I am looking to buy a used car, I need help deciding what engine size is best suited for my driving?. I currently drive a 1.6 hatchback diesel for 4 years, I am interested in petrol hatchback this time. I mostly drive around town/neighbourhoods, quick school runs, and...
Valerie Bertinelli Swears By These ‘Game-Changing’ Rachael Ray Spatulas & They're Only $8 for Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s always something to add to your kitchen, to make it a Martha Stewart-level kitchen full of innovative gadgets. And thanks to Valerie Bertinelli, we just found our next, must-have kitchen tool that’ll make meals so much quicker to create! Back in June 2020, the Hot in Cleveland alum shared a video with Shop Today that shows her go-to gadgets in the kitchen. They shared the video with the caption, “Valerie Bertinelli shares 5 gadgets everyone should have in their kitchen...
digitalspy.com
RTX 3080 Ti and 3090 Ti graphics cards on sale for Black Friday
The GeForce RTX 40 series may be out now, but stock is tricky to come by. If you're looking for alternative graphics card options, the still-impressive GeForce RTX 30 series is much easier to get your hands on and there are some significant Black Friday savings to be made as well.
digitalspy.com
VIP package now half price for 6 months
The BT VIP package is now half price for 6 months again with a BT TV box pro thrown in as part of the deal. Wonder if this would be a good time to go for it as I’ll get the new BT TV box pro included ? After the 6 months I can cancel the sport if I wish ? I assume that’s correct ?
digitalspy.com
Oral-B’s iO9 electric toothbrush gets huge discount in twin-pack Black Friday deal
Oral-B has offered a huge discount to customers hoping to get their hands on a top-of-the-range toothbrush this Black Friday. The Oral-B iO9 Duo Pack of Two Electric Toothbrushes, which comes in Black Lava and Rose Quartz colours, boasts "a sleek look reserved for the most sought after technology". While...
Vegamour’s Hair Growth Serum Has Shoppers’ Jaws Dropping Over Its Incredible Results & It’s 30% Off for Cyber Monday
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Growing up, I was blessed with thick hair. Without fail, whenever I’d get a haircut, hairdressers would comment on how lucky I was to have such a full head of hair. Of course, that was then and this is now. After being diagnosed with lupus in my mid 20s, medications that I’ve taken since then make it so my hair isn’t exactly the same as it was when I was a kid or teen. Needless to say, thinning hair is...
Comments / 0