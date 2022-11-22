Read full article on original website
India’s central bank approves 12 ‘vostro’ accounts for rupee trade – official
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s central bank has given approval to banks to open 12 special “vostro accounts” for trade in rupees with trading partners, its Executive Director Deepak Kumar said on Friday. Vostro accounts are held by a bank on behalf of another, often foreign...
Exclusive-China central bank to offer cheap loans to support developers’ bonds-sources
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s central bank will offer cheap loans to financial firms for buying bonds issued by property developers, four people with direct knowledge of the matter said, the strongest policy support yet for the crisis-hit sector. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) hopes the loans...
India regulator asks One 97 Communications unit to reapply for payment aggregator licence
MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s banking regulator has declined a payment aggregator licence for the One 97 Communications Ltd unit that owns the popular Paytm brand, asking it to reapply with 120 days after meeting certain conditions. The regulator asked Paytm Payments Services Ltd, a 100% subsidiary of One...
Brazil to allow credit fintechs to initiate payment transactions
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s National Monetary Council on Friday decided to allow credit fintechs to initiate payment transactions, the central bank said, a move that will in practice clear them to provide payment services to consumers and business establishments. Payment initiators, the central bank said in a statement,...
Crypto lender Genesis subject of probe by regulators – Barron’s
(Reuters) – State securities regulators are investigating Genesis Global Capital as part of a wide-ranging inquiry into the interconnectedness of crypto firms, Barron’s reported on Friday citing a comment from the Alabama Securities Commission Director. While it does not directly serve individual investors, Genesis backs products offered by...
Ahead of November FOMC, big banks saw 4.875% peak Fed rate target
(Reuters) – Wall Street’s biggest banks told the Federal Reserve ahead of its November policy meeting that they had increased their estimation of how far the central bank would raise rates. The banks, called primary dealers, said the Fed would raise its overnight target rate to a peak...
Indian states seek greater fiscal space from federal government
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Indian states asked the federal finance ministry for greater budgetary autonomy and fiscal space, officials said after a budget consultation meeting in New Delhi on Friday. The fiscal deficit limit should be set at 4% of gross state domestic product (GSDP) for states and borrowing...
Qatar reviewing London investments after transport ads ban – FT
LONDON (Reuters) – Qatar has launched a review of its investments in London after the city’s transport authority this week banned the Gulf state’s tourism advertisements on the capital’s buses, taxis and Underground train system, Saturday’s Financial Times reported. The paper said the move by...
Italy PM empowers top aide Butti to oversee fast-broadband strategy – draft
MILAN (Reuters) – Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has given cabinet undersecretary Alessio Butti powers to oversee Rome’s strategic policies to develop ultra-fast broadband networks, a government decree seen by Reuters showed on Friday. The move comes ahead of an end-November deadline for state lender Cassa Depositi e...
Japan’s top venture capital firm yields to activist for massive buybacks
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s top venture capital firm JAFCO Group Co Ltd said on Friday it would buy back shares worth 42 billion yen ($301 million) through a tender offer, yielding to demands from a group of shareholders backed by a prominent activist investor. The tender offer, worth...
India forms panel to revamp only govt job guarantee scheme – source
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s federal rural development ministry has formed a panel to revamp its only job guarantee scheme in the hope of directing more work to the country’s poorer regions, a senior government official said on Friday. The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme,...
Swiss Greens call for FIFA’s tax privileges to be revoked
ZURICH (Reuters) – A Swiss political party is calling for FIFA’s status as a non-profit organisation to be revoked in Switzerland, where the football governing body is registered. “FIFA is not a ‘non-profit association’ but a profit machine on the back of human rights,” said Aline Trede, from...
Russian rouble edges up in narrow trading range vs dollar
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian rouble strengthened on Friday, trading in a narrow range between 60 and 61 to the dollar as it has for much of the week, supported by exporters buying roubles to cover month-end tax payments. At 0710 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the...
Investigation into UK Deputy PM Raab widened to consider third complaint
LONDON (Reuters) – The scope of an investigation into the behaviour of British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has been widened to include a third formal complaint, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokeswoman said on Friday. “I can confirm that the Prime Minister has now asked the investigator to...
German parliament passes welfare reform to boost benefits and training
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s lower and upper houses of parliament passed a welfare reform on Friday that will raise unemployment benefits from the beginning of next year and provide new help to train people who are out of work. The reform is less ambitious than one originally planned...
Arab Monetary Fund signs $1 billion agreement to support Yemeni government reforms – Saudi state media
CAIRO (Reuters) – The Arab Monetary Fund has signed a $1 billion agreement to support Yemen’s economic reform programme to its Saudi-backed government, Saudi state media said on Sunday. The new package by the Abu Dhabi-based fund, which includes countries from the Middle East and North Africa, will...
Germany’s Scholz ‘surprised’ by companies’ China dependence
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the number of German companies that have ignored the risks of depending too heavily on the Chinese market was remarkable and stressed the need for diversification, in an interview with Focus magazine on Friday. “The importance of the Chinese market needs...
Malaysia’s October CPI rises 4% y/y, above forecast
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 4% from a year earlier in October, government data showed on Friday. The rise was slightly faster than the 3.9% growth forecast by 20 economists in a Reuters poll. In September, the index had increased 4.5%. (Reporting by...
Nigeria’s Lagos shortlists Mota-Engil, Chinese ventures for $2.5 billion bridge
LAGOS (Reuters) – A consortium led by Portugal’s builder Mota-Engil and two Chinese ventures has been shortlisted by Nigeria’s Lagos state to build a $2.5 billion bridge that is expected to relieve severe congestion in the mega city, an official said on Sunday. The 37 kilometre Fourth...
Canada launches new Indo-Pacific strategy, focus on ‘disruptive’ China
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada launched a new Indo-Pacific strategy on Sunday, vowing more resources to deal with a “disruptive” China while working with the world’s second-biggest economy on climate change and trade issues. In a 26-page document, Canada said it would boost its military presence in...
