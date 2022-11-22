Read full article on original website
Related
Morocco pulls off another World Cup upset, beats Belgium 2-0
Morocco pulled off another shock at the World Cup by beating Belgium 2-0 and leaving Kevin de Bruyne and the 2018 semifinalists in peril of a group-stage exit
Queiroz slams Klinsmann's criticism of Iran's World Cup team
The Iranian soccer federation and national team coach Carlos Queiroz have angrily hit back at former Germany great Jurgen Klinsmann for saying that Iran's World Cup players use dirty tactics because its in their "culture."
Croatia downs Canada 4-1 at World Cup on Kramaric's 2 goals
Andrej Kramaric scored a pair of goals and Croatia crushed Canada's hopes of advancing at its first World Cup in 36 years with a 4-1 victory
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Martino expecting Mexico and Saudi Arabia to go all-out in group finale
LUSAIL, Qatar (Reuters) – Mexico coach Tata Martino said he was expecting Wednesday’s final Group C clash against Saudi Arabia to go full tilt from the start, with both sides needing a big win to seal their place in the knockout round. Mexico, who played out a goalless...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-With last 16 in sight, Japan look to inflict more misery on Costa Rica
DOHA (Reuters) – Few would have given Japan much chance of getting out of a group that included Germany and Spain when the World Cup draw was made but a win over Costa Rica on Sunday would leave Hajime Moriyasu’s side on the brink of the last 16.
104.1 WIKY
Analysis-Soccer-Relentless Iran do their talking on the pitch in defeat of Wales
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – Iran ignored the distractions that have overshadowed the team since they landed in Qatar to get their World Cup campaign up and running as they rallied to beat sloppy Wales 2-0 on Friday, giving themselves a chance of reaching the knockout stage. Iran were...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Diplomatic foes Iran and U.S. clash in winner-takes-all contest
Doha (Reuters) – The United States and Iran, diplomatic rivals for more than 40 years, clash on the soccer pitch on Tuesday, their places at the World Cup on the line in a fitting finale for the most politically charged group at this year’s tournament. The national team...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Lewandowski could have scored a hat-trick, Poland coach
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz praised his side and striker Robert Lewandowski after their 2-0 win against Saudi Arabia on Saturday and said that with a bit of luck his top man could have ended the game with a hat-trick. Lewandowski scored his first ever...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-England fans face stadium ban over crusader costumes in Qatar
DOHA (Reuters) – England fans will be barred from Friday’ match in Qatar against the United States and future World Cup games if they wear crusader replica costumes which are considered culturally insensitive in a Muslim country, FIFA has said. England supporters have used imitation chain-mail armour, plastic...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Richarlison has touch of genius, says Tottenham team mate Lloris
DOHA (Reuters) – Brazilian striker Richarlison’s spectacular second goal to secure a 2-0 victory over Serbia on Thursday was a stroke of “genius” according to his club team mate Hugo Lloris. Richarlison has suffered a stop-start few months since joining the France keeper at Premier League...
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
104.1 WIKY
Leo Bergere upsets odds to win World Triathlon title
ABU DHABI (Reuters) – France’s Leo Bergere upset the odds to win his first World Triathlon title after finishing first in the elite men’s event in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Bergere, who was third in the rankings going into the final race of the series, finished his race in a time of 1:44:14 to secure the gold medal and win the championship.
104.1 WIKY
Swiss Greens call for FIFA’s tax privileges to be revoked
ZURICH (Reuters) – A Swiss political party is calling for FIFA’s status as a non-profit organisation to be revoked in Switzerland, where the football governing body is registered. “FIFA is not a ‘non-profit association’ but a profit machine on the back of human rights,” said Aline Trede, from...
104.1 WIKY
Qatar reviewing London investments after transport ads ban – FT
LONDON (Reuters) – Qatar has launched a review of its investments in London after the city’s transport authority this week banned the Gulf state’s tourism advertisements on the capital’s buses, taxis and Underground train system, Saturday’s Financial Times reported. The paper said the move by...
104.1 WIKY
Saudi govt would support any Saudi bid for Manchester United, Liverpool – sports minister
(Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s sports minister said his country’s government would support any Saudi private sector bids to buy Premier League sides Manchester United and Liverpool. Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family, are considering selling the club as they consider “strategic alternatives”. “It’s the...
104.1 WIKY
In South America’s Andes, farmers pray for rain to end drought
TIHUANACU, Bolivia (Reuters) – High in the mountains of the Bolivian Andes, farmer Alberto Quispe has one thing on his mind: rain. In the rural area of Tihuanacu, around 100 kilometers (62 miles) south-west of highland city La Paz, locals say there has been little rain this season during a dry spell across the Andean regions due to a third straight La Nina weather pattern.
104.1 WIKY
Equatorial Guinea president wins re-election, his VP says on Twitter
DAKAR (Reuters) -Equatorial Guinea’s Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue said on Twitter that his father, President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, has won re-election with 95% of the Nov. 20 vote. Reuters was not able to immediately verify the claim. A win would given Obiang, 80, a sixth term in...
104.1 WIKY
18-year-old Ahmed a ‘very rare talent’, says Ben Stokes
(Reuters) – England captain Ben Stokes has said that 18-year-old Rehan Ahmed, who has been called up to England’s December test squad to face Pakistan, is a “very rare talent”. He would become England’s youngest-ever men’s test player should he play for his country in Rawalpindi,...
104.1 WIKY
EU ministers discuss migration after France-Italy spat
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU interior ministers gathered for an emergency meeting on Friday to try and ease resurgent tensions over illegal migration, after the fate of migrants rescued in the Mediterranean triggered harsh words between Paris and Rome. The issue of who should take responsibility for those reaching the wealthy European...
104.1 WIKY
Airbus says reached settlement with French prosecutor on Libya, Kazakhstan bribery probe
PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus has reached a settlement with the French financial prosecutor (PNF) concerning judicial investigations related to Libya and Kazakhstan, an Airbus spokesperson said on Thursday, confirming a report by news agency AFP. It said the agreement is now subject to court approval. Last month, Airbus confirmed...
Comments / 0