Read full article on original website
Related
Inter Miami nearing deal with Lionel Messi to make soccer star highest-paid player in MLS history
The MLS could be on the verge of adding some major star power. Longtime Barcelona soccer legend Lionel Messi may
Soccer games today: Spain vs Germany tops World Cup schedule on Sunday
Whether you call it soccer or football, the beautiful game is gaining popularity in the United States. Swipe down to
U.S. soccer edits Iranian flag on social media in support of protesters
The U.S. soccer team showed support for Iranian protestors by removing the emblem of the Islamic Republic from a graphic ahead of its game against Iran in the World Cup group stage.
FanSided
297K+
Followers
573K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0