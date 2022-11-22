ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Thriller in Corvallis: Oregon State football upsets Oregon

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The No. 21 Oregon State Beavers were down 31-10 to No. 9 Oregon with less than five minutes remaining in the third quarter, and proceeded to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of this in-state rivalry. OSU (9-3 overall) scored 21 unanswered points in the...
CORVALLIS, OR
Oregon volleyball sweeps Oregon State on Senior Night

EUGENE, Ore. — The No. 10 Oregon volleyball team increased their win streak to 13 matches, sweeping Oregon State 3-0 on Senior Night at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene. The Ducks finished the regular season with a record of 23-5, with a perfect 12-0 record during home matches. Brooke...
EUGENE, OR
Oregon women defeated in top 20 matchup at Phil Knight Invitational

PORTLAND, Ore. — With Phil Knight and Sabrina Ionescu sitting courtside, the Oregon women's basketball team battled #8 North Carolina in their Phil Knight Invitational opener at the Chiles Center in Portland Thursday. An intense matchup between the Ducks and Tar Heels saw Oregon take an eight point lead...
PORTLAND, OR
Ducks offensive coordinator in line to take over ASU program: Reports

EUGENE, Ore. — Happening after the Ducks/Beavers rivalry football game, multiple reports (but first reported by Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated) say that Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is in line to become the next head coach at Arizona state. The 32-year-old had been heavily rumored to be the...
TEMPE, AZ
'Babes in Toyland' opens Saturday at the Hult Center

EUGENE, Ore. — The Hult Center will host Ballet Fantastique's rendition of Babes in Toyland this weekend at the Silva Concert Hall. Infusing jazz with Victor Herbert's 1903 musical of the same name, Ballet Fantastique hopes to revitalize what it calls a 'lost holiday classic.'. Performances are Saturday at...
EUGENE, OR
Northern Lights Christmas Tree Farm opens for 2022 holiday season

PLEASANT HILL, Ore. — With Thanksgiving now come and gone, the winter holiday season is officially underway. While gift shopping is at the forefront of many people's minds, getting the perfect Christmas tree is also imperative for those who celebrate. Northern Lights Christmas Tree Farm out of Pleasant Hill...
PLEASANT HILL, OR
Alluvium provides Thanksgiving meals for the houseless

EUGENE, Ore. — On a day of saying thanks, volunteers at Alluvium in Eugene focused on giving. In partnership with The Way Home, Reality Kitchen, Eugene Mission and Voodoo Doughnuts, Alluvium provided food, blankets and toiletries for unhoused community members. The event was so popular, organizers had to actually...
EUGENE, OR
Florence man wanted on multiple warrants arrested after standoff

FLORENCE, Ore. — A man wanted on warrants out of the Oregon State Parole Board and Florence Municipal Court was arrested Wednesday after initially refusing to come out of the apartment he was in, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. At 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday,...
FLORENCE, OR

