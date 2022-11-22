Read full article on original website
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concernsWhole Community NewsEugene, OR
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon townEllen EastwoodEugene, OR
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)Ossiana TepfenhartEugene, OR
KCBY
Thriller in Corvallis: Oregon State football upsets Oregon
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The No. 21 Oregon State Beavers were down 31-10 to No. 9 Oregon with less than five minutes remaining in the third quarter, and proceeded to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of this in-state rivalry. OSU (9-3 overall) scored 21 unanswered points in the...
KCBY
Oregon volleyball sweeps Oregon State on Senior Night
EUGENE, Ore. — The No. 10 Oregon volleyball team increased their win streak to 13 matches, sweeping Oregon State 3-0 on Senior Night at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene. The Ducks finished the regular season with a record of 23-5, with a perfect 12-0 record during home matches. Brooke...
KCBY
Oregon State men's basketball drops second straight game at Phil Knight Legacy
PORTLAND, Ore. — After an intense battle against Duke on Thursday, Oregon State men’s basketball didn’t come out with the same energy on Friday against the Florida Gators, losing 81-68 at Moda Center in Portland. Once again, freshman Jordan Pope led OSU in scoring with 12 points...
KCBY
Oregon State women shook up by No. 9 Iowa in Phil Knight Legacy opener
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State women’s basketball team battled against the top player in women’s basketball Friday in the Phil Knight Legacy. Caitlin Clark is the star of the Iowa Hawkeyes; she scored 28 points as No. 9 Iowa defeated OSU 73-59. The Beavers were led...
KCBY
Oregon women defeated in top 20 matchup at Phil Knight Invitational
PORTLAND, Ore. — With Phil Knight and Sabrina Ionescu sitting courtside, the Oregon women's basketball team battled #8 North Carolina in their Phil Knight Invitational opener at the Chiles Center in Portland Thursday. An intense matchup between the Ducks and Tar Heels saw Oregon take an eight point lead...
KCBY
Ducks offensive coordinator in line to take over ASU program: Reports
EUGENE, Ore. — Happening after the Ducks/Beavers rivalry football game, multiple reports (but first reported by Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated) say that Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is in line to become the next head coach at Arizona state. The 32-year-old had been heavily rumored to be the...
KCBY
Oregon State men's basketball nearly pulls off upset in Phil Knight Legacy opener
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State men's basketball team gave the defending national runners-up Duke a big scare on Thanksgiving Day, but the Blue Devils left Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland with a 54-51 victory in OSU's Phil Knight Legacy opener. Duke entered the game as a 21 and...
KCBY
'Babes in Toyland' opens Saturday at the Hult Center
EUGENE, Ore. — The Hult Center will host Ballet Fantastique's rendition of Babes in Toyland this weekend at the Silva Concert Hall. Infusing jazz with Victor Herbert's 1903 musical of the same name, Ballet Fantastique hopes to revitalize what it calls a 'lost holiday classic.'. Performances are Saturday at...
KCBY
Northern Lights Christmas Tree Farm opens for 2022 holiday season
PLEASANT HILL, Ore. — With Thanksgiving now come and gone, the winter holiday season is officially underway. While gift shopping is at the forefront of many people's minds, getting the perfect Christmas tree is also imperative for those who celebrate. Northern Lights Christmas Tree Farm out of Pleasant Hill...
KCBY
Alluvium provides Thanksgiving meals for the houseless
EUGENE, Ore. — On a day of saying thanks, volunteers at Alluvium in Eugene focused on giving. In partnership with The Way Home, Reality Kitchen, Eugene Mission and Voodoo Doughnuts, Alluvium provided food, blankets and toiletries for unhoused community members. The event was so popular, organizers had to actually...
KCBY
Florence man wanted on multiple warrants arrested after standoff
FLORENCE, Ore. — A man wanted on warrants out of the Oregon State Parole Board and Florence Municipal Court was arrested Wednesday after initially refusing to come out of the apartment he was in, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. At 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday,...
KCBY
Lane Co. Sheriff's Office asking for public's help on man found dead by hunter near Noti
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A hunter found a man dead in the woods northwest of Noti on Sunday, November 20 and the Lane County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on the case to come forward. The Lane County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the area of...
