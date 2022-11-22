Read full article on original website
WECT
First Alert Forecast: another round of showers for Sunday, milder temps
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features a mixed bag for the holiday weekend. Rain chances will spike to 70% for Sunday as a storm system streaks into and through the Cape Fear Region: A couple of rumbles could accompany the showers but the threat of severe storms appears limited. Stay tuned for updates in case this sentiment changes and, of course, stay with your WECT Weather App to identify the many dry windows for your outdoor activities!
WECT
Downtown Wilmington businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s the biggest shopping weekend of the year and businesses in downtown Wilmington say they are ready for the customer rush. “It’s the busiest time of year, for sure,” said Shannon Brophy, manager of Edge of Urge. “We get all kinds of people traveling from out of town and locals. The money goes back into the pockets of people who live here, who work here, who shop here. It stays all within the same community if you’re shopping small.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington restaurants sees large crowds on Thanksgiving
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was a busy Thanksgiving for some area restaurants known for their family-style cuisine – like K&W on Oleander Drive in Wilmington on Thursday. Danita Pino is a manager at the cafeteria-style restaurant. “It was like everybody in the Port City was here, it...
WECT
Smooth sailing for boat owners after Southport Marina lawsuit settled
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After facing demands for tens of thousands of dollars, more than 100 boat owners in Southport have settled a lawsuit with the Southport Marina -- coming as a relief those who rented slips at the docks. In 2020, Hurricane Isaias caused major damage to the Southport...
WECT
Over 3,000 gather for Wrightsville Beach Turkey Trot
Cape Fear Cooking: How to make chilaquiles with your Thanksgiving leftovers. Looking to try something new this year with your Thanksgiving leftovers? You may enjoy these turkey-based chilaquiles with a recipe from Chef Gwen of Glow Academy. Country club hosts 200 Marines, sailors for Thanksgiving. Updated: Nov. 24, 2022 at...
WECT
No injuries reported after early morning fire in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews responded to an early-morning fire Friday in New Hanover County. Just before 3:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported that smoke was coming from a residence. “The residence, on Silva Terra Drive, had smoke showing from the roof vents when the fire department arrived,” a...
Fishing at Ocean Isle Beach
Bernice Owens, of Hamlet, with a 26” Red Drum she caught while fishing at Ocean Isle Beach last month.
WECT
Local groups provide Thanksgiving food to hundreds in Wilmington
delawarebusinessnow.com
Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina
Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
WECT
One injured in traffic accident at intersection of Lake Ave. and South College Road
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident involving two vehicles has occurred at the intersection of South College Road and Lake Avenue. One person was confirmed to have sustained injuries, but their condition is unknown. No fatalities have been confirmed. This is a developing story that will be updated as...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County man finds unopened mail in dumpster
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A significant amount of mail was discovered in a dumpster at Oak Island Beach Villas on Caswell Beach Road on Tuesday. Jerry McCarthy makes it a habit to check his dumpster for unauthorized items such as appliances, computers, or hazardous material. This time it...
How A Racist Sheriff Won Reelection In North Carolina
Jody Greene abused his power in Columbus County. And the Republicans around him supported it.
WECT
New Hanover High School to wear red in honor of Miyonna Jones on Nov. 22
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover High School is calling students and faculty to wear red in honor of Miyonna Jones on Tuesday, November 22. Jones was reported missing in early November and her body was later found in Pender County on November 17. Three people have been arrested in...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 19, 20 & 21
Joseph Patsky, 73, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Pruitt Health in Sealevel. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. David Felton Jr., Beaufort. David Felton Jr., 88, of Beaufort, passed...
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Wilmington's Casey's Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
WECT
Woman dies after being shot by Onslow County deputy following traffic stop
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman who was shot by an Onslow County deputy on Thanksgiving Day has died. Col. Chris Thomas said the shooting happened just before noon on Willow Street, that’s off Highway 172 in Hubert. Thomas said the woman was armed and that it took...
Man charged after shooting in Little River, police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged after a shooting in Little River earlier this month, according to Horry County police. Zuri Jaheem Stephens, 20, of Longs, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online booking records. Police were called […]
1 dead in Loris shooting on Bordertowne Drive, police say
LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A person died Monday evening after law enforcement responded to the Loris area in reference to a shooting, according to officials. The incident happened at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angelwood Drive, the report reads. When officers arrived at the scene, several people were standing on Bordertowne […]
wcti12.com
Police looking for woman as fraud suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for a fraud suspect from Western Mart on Western Blvd. Police said it happened Nov. 14, 2022. She is described as a black female, roughly 5'9" tall, 140 pounds. She was wearing a pink sweatshirt and sweatpants at the...
WECT
“She was a loving person:” New Hanover High School students honor slain classmate
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As students take their seats in one classroom at New Hanover High School, one desk remains empty. That desk, now wrapped in red paper, is where Miyonna Jones used to sit. Jones was found dead last Thursday after crews spent more than two weeks searching for her.
