Wilmington, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WECT

First Alert Forecast: another round of showers for Sunday, milder temps

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features a mixed bag for the holiday weekend. Rain chances will spike to 70% for Sunday as a storm system streaks into and through the Cape Fear Region: A couple of rumbles could accompany the showers but the threat of severe storms appears limited. Stay tuned for updates in case this sentiment changes and, of course, stay with your WECT Weather App to identify the many dry windows for your outdoor activities!
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Downtown Wilmington businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s the biggest shopping weekend of the year and businesses in downtown Wilmington say they are ready for the customer rush. “It’s the busiest time of year, for sure,” said Shannon Brophy, manager of Edge of Urge. “We get all kinds of people traveling from out of town and locals. The money goes back into the pockets of people who live here, who work here, who shop here. It stays all within the same community if you’re shopping small.”
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington restaurants sees large crowds on Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was a busy Thanksgiving for some area restaurants known for their family-style cuisine – like K&W on Oleander Drive in Wilmington on Thursday. Danita Pino is a manager at the cafeteria-style restaurant. “It was like everybody in the Port City was here, it...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Over 3,000 gather for Wrightsville Beach Turkey Trot

Cape Fear Cooking: How to make chilaquiles with your Thanksgiving leftovers. Looking to try something new this year with your Thanksgiving leftovers? You may enjoy these turkey-based chilaquiles with a recipe from Chef Gwen of Glow Academy. Country club hosts 200 Marines, sailors for Thanksgiving. Updated: Nov. 24, 2022 at...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WECT

No injuries reported after early morning fire in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews responded to an early-morning fire Friday in New Hanover County. Just before 3:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported that smoke was coming from a residence. “The residence, on Silva Terra Drive, had smoke showing from the roof vents when the fire department arrived,” a...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Local groups provide Thanksgiving food to hundreds in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC
delawarebusinessnow.com

Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina

Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
GRANDY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County man finds unopened mail in dumpster

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A significant amount of mail was discovered in a dumpster at Oak Island Beach Villas on Caswell Beach Road on Tuesday. Jerry McCarthy makes it a habit to check his dumpster for unauthorized items such as appliances, computers, or hazardous material. This time it...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 19, 20 & 21

Joseph Patsky, 73, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Pruitt Health in Sealevel. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. David Felton Jr., Beaufort. David Felton Jr., 88, of Beaufort, passed...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Wilmington's Casey's Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

Man charged after shooting in Little River, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged after a shooting in Little River earlier this month, according to Horry County police. Zuri Jaheem Stephens, 20, of Longs, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online booking records. Police were called […]
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WBTW News13

1 dead in Loris shooting on Bordertowne Drive, police say

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A person died Monday evening after law enforcement responded to the Loris area in reference to a shooting, according to officials. The incident happened at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angelwood Drive, the report reads. When officers arrived at the scene, several people were standing on Bordertowne […]
LORIS, SC
wcti12.com

Police looking for woman as fraud suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for a fraud suspect from Western Mart on Western Blvd. Police said it happened Nov. 14, 2022. She is described as a black female, roughly 5'9" tall, 140 pounds. She was wearing a pink sweatshirt and sweatpants at the...
JACKSONVILLE, NC

