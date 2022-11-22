ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

New Trumbull Center eatery features self-pour, 'adult kids' favorites

TRUMBULL — Pat Fahy knows that the menu at his new restaurant Emma's has a certain youthful vibe. It's peppered with some of the restaurant owner's favorites — crustless grilled cheese, pasta with butter and parmesan and pigs 'n' blankets among them. "It's like an adult kids' menu,"...
TRUMBULL, CT
Global lunch program exposes Norwalk students to new foods and cultures

NORWALK — Students at one local elementary school have traveled the world to broaden their palates and awareness of other cultures without leaving their cafeteria. Naramake Elementary School was among nine selected nationwide to participate in a pilot global dining experience program this year. The Global Eats program was offered through Chartwells, which is the food service provider for Norwalk Public Schools, and gave students a taste of foods from Mexico, Italy, India and China.
NORWALK, CT
Alma Rutgers (opinion): Sacrificing health care for a pretend neighborhood

I do live in a residential neighborhood — Glen Road, Carleton Street, Skylark Road — that is right behind Greenwich Hospital and self-contained. I take frequent, but not-quite-daily, walks on Greenwich Hospital’s nearby streets: Lake Avenue, Lafayette Place, two blocks of East Putnam Avenue, Church Street, William Street, Sherwood Place, Northfield Street, Division Street, Perryridge Road. On these walks I pass by, or through, some other self-contained residential neighborhoods, notably Division Street that dead ends at the medical building across from the hospital’s Perryridge Road entrance; the Glen Court cul-de-sac across from the Lake Avenue side of the hospital; and most of Perryridge Road, which is residential except for the area immediately surrounding the hospital.
Kathleen Stowe (opinion): 'It is time to pass the baton'

We just finished the first quarter, report cards are out, leaves are down, turkeys are roasting and there is much to celebrate in Greenwich Public Schools. You have heard from me regularly in my leadership role on the Board of Education. This will be my last update as the chair and I write it with a sense of excitement for what we have done and where we are going, as well as deep gratitude to all of you who have supported us along the way.
GREENWICH, CT
Logan Paul attends Connecticut high school football game on Thanksgiving

Celebrity Logan Paul appears to be spending at least some of his Thanksgiving in Connecticut. Paul, among the most famous social media influencers worldwide who has also made a name for himself boxing and by wrestling in WWE, spent his Thursday morning at a high school football game in Milford.
MILFORD, CT
John Weldon (opinion): Why I resigned from the Bridgeport school board

A week or so has passed since I resigned my seat on the Bridgeport Board of Education. The media has created the optic that I did so under criticism of how I led the search process for a new superintendent. I appreciate they have to sensationalize a bit to sell papers and advertising, and I’m OK with that. However, to set the record straight and give a more concise reason for my resignation, I resigned due to a lack of ethics/integrity on the part of various board members in the process of selecting a superintendent for Bridgeport Public Schools and how that continued lack of ethics/integrity could affect me going forward from a professional standpoint as a public administrator with the MTA.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Two killed in overnight crashes on Interstate 95, state police say.

Two people were killed in crashes on Interstate 95 early Saturday, state police say. The first incident involved a wrong-way driver striking a 35-year-old North Haven man's car in a fatal motor vehicle collision. Connecticut State Police said they...
MILFORD, CT
Unbeaten Darien, Joel Barlow finish top two in final CT volleyball coaches poll for 2022

Darien and Joel Barlow, which completed undefeated seasons with shutout wins in the CIAC finals, topped the final Connecticut Girls Volleyball Coaches Poll for 2022. Darien (25-0) earned the top spot, riding the No. 1 ranking wire-to-wire this season. The Blue Wave swept the FCIAC and CIAC Class LL championships, winning each of the two titles for the first time since 2014. Darien now has 23 FCIAC and 18 CIAC titles in program history. They took 26 of the 29 first-place votes.
DARIEN, CT
Route 9 north reopens after crash in Newington

NEWINGTON — Authorities responded to a rollover motor vehicle crash along Route 9 that closed the left lane earlier Friday evening, officials said. The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. between Exits 29 and 30, according to the state Department of Transportation. Connecticut State Police said troopers were called...
NEWINGTON, CT

