World Cup 2022 highlights: Messi sparks Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez came through with clutch second-half goals to keep their country's 2022 FIFA World Cup hopes alive Saturday, as Argentina bounced back from a shocking upset loss against Saudi Arabia to beat Mexico 2-0 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Here are the top plays. 5': Early...
Is it OK for U.S. fans to support Mexico at World Cup?
AL KHOR, Qatar — Given that the World Cup group stage is a frenzied whirlwind of activity — 48 games across 13 days featuring the biggest names and teams soccer has to offer — there are all kinds of burning questions right now. But there's just one,...
England close out dismal autumn to leave uncomfortable questions ahead of World Cup
The grim memories of 2019 came flooding back into English heads, carried in the crush of the green South African wave. So much for the banishment of the dark recollections of that chastening night.Eddie Jones had identified ahead of the game three key battlegrounds at which matching the accuracy and intent of the opposition would be non-negotiable for his side: the scrum, the maul, and in the air. At each, England were thoroughly, thoroughly beaten - bodies and minds contused again by the familiar blunt trauma of the Springboks.“We’re not off track,” insisted Jones, even after what looked another significant...
Late red card changes everything for Iran, Wales — and USMNT
Al RAYYAN, Qatar — Iran substitutes Roozbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian broke Wales' hearts with thrilling stoppage-time goals in a dramatic 2-0 victory Friday that will have a major impact on the United States' hopes of advancing from Group B. While a draw likely would have been the best...
Croatia fight back to win as Canada entertain again but exit World Cup early
Another World Cup 2022 day, another World Cup moment of history. Just 90 seconds after kick-off, Canada had their first-ever goal at a finals, Alphonso Davies had his moment of redemption and the Qatar tournament had its earliest goal in any game.The best side in Concacaf qualifying had shown their qualities in the opener against Belgium without earning reward - mostly due to Davies seeing a penalty saved, but with profligacy elsewhere too.This time the fast start brought the best reward of all, but despite those opening scenes of jubilation and pride, promise and potential, Canada are out.One of...
Croatia downs Canada 4-1 at World Cup on Kramaric's 2 goals
Andrej Kramaric scored a pair of goals and Croatia crushed Canada's hopes of advancing at its first World Cup in 36 years with a 4-1 victory
World Cup 2022 top plays: Qatar vs. Senegal
The 2022 FIFA World Cup rolls on Friday with Qatar-Senegal in full swing at Al-Thumama Stadium in Qatar, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from the Group A match on FS1!. Earlier, Iran capitalized on a late Wales red card and scored two goals in stoppage time...
World Cup Now: 3 takeaways from England-USA scoreless draw
The United States and England played to a scoreless draw on Friday in a 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B showdown at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. The game was a heated defensive battle from start to finish, with the United States' closest threat coming in the first half as Christian Pulisic rattled the crossbar with a shot that was inches away from giving Team USA an early advantage.
Word Cup Daily: Lionel Messi keeps Argentina's tournament hopes alive
Argentina avoided elimination on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Mexico at Lusail Stadium, while France became the first team to qualify for the knockout stage with its second win of the tournament. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Saturday and what to watch for on Sunday.
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Tunisia vs. Australia
Group D features a matchup between Tunisia and Australia. Tunisia drew in its first game against Denmark. The team is looking to advance past the group stage for the first time ever despite having made the tournament five times prior. Tunisia is led by Seifeddine Jaziri, the 2021 Arab Cup Golden Boot winner.
Messi summons magic in time to rescue Argentina against Mexico
LUSAIL, Qatar — For the first 63 minutes of Argentina's surprisingly crucial second match at the 2022 World Cup, Lionel Messi was the picture of frustration. Toggling between the right flank and the center of the field, he barely touched the ball against a Mexico team hellbent on containing him.
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Poland vs. Saudi Arabia
Group C features a matchup between Poland and Saudi Arabia. While Poland drew with Mexico in its opener earlier this week, Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina 2-1 in its opening match. That game's outcome is considered one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history. Poland did not advance past the...
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet South Korea vs. Ghana, pick
South Korea and Ghana are seeking their first win at the 2022 World Cup on Monday in both teams' second Group H match in Qatar. South Korea played to a scoreless draw against Uruguay, and Ghana lost to Portugal 3-2 on Thursday. South Korea has made every World Cup since...
World Cup 2022 odds: Netherlands vs. Ecuador
Group A features a matchup between the Netherlands and Ecuador on Friday. The Netherlands won their opening match with a 2-0 victory over Senegal. Ecuador also won, dominating hosts Qatar for a 2-0 victory. The Netherlands is one of 17 nations that has made the World Cup more than 10...
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Japan vs. Costa Rica
Japan and Costa Rica will face each other in a Group E match that will mark the second game for both teams in Qatar. Japan got the stunning 2-1 victory over Germany earlier in the week. Costa Rica, on the other hand, comes into this match on the heels of a catastrophic 7-0 loss to Spain in its first match.
Robert Lewandowski's first World Cup goal lifts Poland over Saudi Arabia
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is in full swing Saturday, as Poland defeated Saudi Arabia at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, and we've got you covered with all the action from the Group C tilt on FS1!. Earlier, Australia took down Tunisia 1-0 in a Group D matchup.
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Belgium vs. Morocco, pick
Group F features a matchup between Belgium and Morocco on Sunday in their second game in Qatar. On Wednesday, Belgium posted a 1-0 win over Canada in its World Cup opener and Morocco played to a scoreless draw with Croatia. Belgium finished third in the 2018 World Cup, its highest...
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Cameroon vs. Serbia, pick
In both teams' second game in Qatar, Group G features a matchup between Cameroon and Serbia. Cameroon fell 1-0 to Switzerland in its opening match, while Serbia lost to favorites Brazil 2-0. Cameroon has not advanced past the group stage in its last five World Cup appearances, going back to...
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Brazil vs. Switzerland, pick
In the teams' second game in Qatar, Group G features a matchup between Brazil and Switzerland. After winning it all in 2002, Brazil has made it to at least the quarterfinals in every World Cup since. In 2018, Belgium knocked the team out in the quarterfinal round. In the previous World Cup, Brazil was handed an infamous 7-1 loss to Germany in the semifinals.
