What’s gone so wrong for Sunderland Women this season?
Sunderland AFC Women’s season is not going to plan. There’s a lot of talk about “fine margins”, about how they’re “almost there”, about how we’ve not had the decisions from the officials or the “run of the ball” that would have made a difference to our lowly position in the Barclay’s Women’s Championship table.
Dominant Everton Women Destroy Sheffield United
A trio of second-half strikes sent Everton Women to the top of Group A in the Continental Cup after a dominating display against Sheffield United. Katja Snoeijs got the ball rolling at Glanford Park, with Hanna Bennison and Jess Park sealing a comfortable 3-0 victory. The Blades had provided a...
Konaté and France Secure World Cup Advancement while England Struggle
After playing a key role in France’s game one victory over Australia at the World Cup, Ibrahima Konaté made way for Raphaël Varane against Denmark on Saturday but was introduced in the second half and was on the pitch for France’s second goal in a 2-1 win.
Lasses Fan Focus: We chat to the MCWFC OSC to get the lowdown on the Citizens
Roker Report: Thanks for speaking to us! Manchester City Women currently find themselves fourth in the Women’s Super League. How would you rate City’s performance so far in the league?. Dave: Most fans went into this season thinking it could be one of transition. There were a lot...
Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Day 7
Can you believe we’re already a week into this dang tournament? Feels a lot longer, doesn’t it? We’re now midway through the second round of the group stages and in some of the groups the picture is becoming a bit clearer. We know that some of you...
HOLTECAST | WORLD CUPCAST: England, Wales, and who’s going to win the World Cup?
Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice. Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa. We’ve made it nice and simple for all of you amazing listeners. Otherwise, just type in ‘Holtecast’ into your search engine - simple as that. Feel free to subscribe,...
England vs. USA, 2022 World Cup: Highlights; live blog
This game has been hyped beyond reason on this side of the Pond, and the takes that will follow regardless of the result are sure to overheat Twitter’s understaffed servers. But at the end of the day, it’s still just football, and two teams with high aspirations will battle it out for a crucial three points in Group B. An England win would guarantee them a place in the Round of 16. A USA win could practically do the same for them.
Brazil take care of business, Portugal and Switzerland prevail, plus another scoreless draw
I spent all of yesterday driving from Sacramento, CA to Phoenix, AZ, which meant that I was reduced to following the day’s slate of World Cup action through the wonderful but these days wholly and tragically underserved medium of radio. There was a time when radio was the pinnacle...
Where To Watch Spain v Germany, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream
Group E at the FIFA World Cup hosts one of the biggest games of the tournament so far between Spain and Germany and here's where you can watch.
On This Day (27 November 1993): New Sunderland boss Buxton gets the Collywobbles!
New caretaker manager Mick Buxton took charge of his first Sunderland game 29 years ago today, and whilst he would eventually steer them away from relegation trouble his maiden outing was to be spoilt by a familiar foe. After seeing their side being promoted into the topflight at the start...
International Magpie Roundup: Nov. 26
The World Cup has arrived and there are six Magpies playing in the group stages: Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, and Callum Wilson for England, Garang Kuol is with Australia, Fabian Schar is part of the Swiss team, and Bruno plays for Brazil. Here’s a recap of all that went on...
Liverpool Women vs. Blackburn Rovers Women: Preview & Predicted Line-Ups
If Liverpool’s WSL return has started with some stumbles, a competition they’ve done well in so far has been the Continental Cup. The tournament continues on Sunday when Liverpool host Blackburn Rovers in the third match of the group stages. Previously, Liverpool bested both Sunderland and Leicester City,...
World Cup Round Up: Frustration For Liverpool Players
It hasn’t been smooth sailing in Qatar for many of Liverpool’s internationals in this latest round of group stage World Cup games — though one country found success. Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 with two goals from Richarlison leading them to victory in their opening match of the tournament. Keeping the clean sheet for them was Alisson Becker. Fabinho was in the squad, but remained an unused substitute for the whole game. Brazil.
Kelleher Happy For Chance To “Recharge The Batteries”
While seven of Liverpool’s players are away at the World Cup in Qatar, the rest of the squad are enjoying a much-needed break before heading to Dubai for a December training camp. The break is providing some much-needed rest and relaxation after a short offseason and a hectic first half that saw the Reds playing twice a week most of the time.
What will it take for England to show some attacking initiative?
The promise of the USMNT was on display in the 0-0 draw with England on Friday. Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah were particularly good in midfield, and the forwards made some chances for themselves. But what was happening on the other side of the pitch to the team many consider...
Beard Discusses “Frustrating” Draw Against Reading
Liverpool FC Women dropped points late Thursday against struggling Reading, who came from behind to equalize in stoppage time. The Reds had gone up early, but had to come from behind in the second half to go into second half stoppage time 3-2 up. Conceding so late was “frustrating” for manager Matt Beard, who believed his team “should have been out of sight.”
USMNT go toe-to-toe with England, battle to scoreless draw
Few gave the US Men’s National Team a fighting chance against previously dominant England, certainly outside of the USA itself, but the young Stars and younger Stripes certainly showed that they very much belong at this level. And perhaps if a few bounces had gone their way, they might...
Reading Women 3-3 Liverpool Women: Match Report
The fans that chose to ignore the World Cup and instead venture out on a damp, blustery and cold November evening were rewarded with an entertaining, if topsy-turvy, 3-3 draw where the second-half substitutions came to the rescue for both teams. In the opening minutes, the Royals appeared to get...
Cuti Romero likely benched for Argentina-Mexico, “fed up” with injury
This might be old news to most of you but it’s new to me, so with just over an hour before Argentina takes the field against Mexico in the World Cup, I’m writing it up anyway. According to Miguel Delaney writing in the Independent, Cuti Romero is likely going to be on the bench in today’s match. The reason? Romero just can’t shake the injury that has kept him on Tottenham Hotspur’s bench for the past couple of months.
Everton Women vs Sheffield United: Continental Cup Match Preview
The World Cup will take a backseat for Everton Women’s fans this weekend as the Blues go in search of their second Continental Cup win of the competition, with Sheffield United standing in the way. The Toffees head to Yorkshire off the back of two WSL defeats to Chelsea...
