Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Nick Kohlschreiber, Founder of AcuFi, Teaches Small Businesses to Use FinTech
IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Technological advances are improving lives at an unprecedented rate, not least due to their impact on business. The accelerating adoption of cloud computing, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) solutions, and data analytics tools enables companies of all sizes to achieve efficiencies and productivity levels few could have predicted. "These innovative technologies are leveling the playing field for startups and small businesses, allowing them to optimize cost structures, enhance cyber security, and improve customer service," comments Nick Kohlschreiber, founder of debt resolution platform AcuFi. "Importantly, these solutions have led to the rise of financial technology (fintech), which has democratized access to capital, thus addressing one of the key obstacles to small business growth."
Woonsocket Call
D-Central Strategy Venture Announces New Global CEO to Disrupt the Traditional Agency Model by Enabling Decentralized Talent
SINGAPORE - November 27, 2022 - (Newswire.com) D-Central today announced its new CEO and Co-Founder, marketing communications veteran Dominique Rose Van-Winther, who will drive expansion of the firm, disrupting traditional agency models and enabling a new generation of globally distributed talent to reach greater wealth and success. "I'm proud to...
Woonsocket Call
F5 Roofing & Gutters Shares the Benefits of Obtaining Roofing Permits
Tulsa, OK - In a website post, F5 Roofing & Gutters highlighted the importance of obtaining a permit for roofing projects. The Roofing Contractor Tulsa pointed out that permits are an essential part of remodeling projects, and moving forward without the required documentation could lead to hefty fines and penalties down the road.
Woonsocket Call
Memotics, the Latest experience & learn to earn Metaverse Built On UE5 Comes to challenge the status quo in WEB 3 space.
Memotics is a Singapore-based Web 3 social space with a difference, Memotics aims to revolutionize the space by empowering your memories and emotions, to bring in-real-life experiences and businesses into web3. Even in the current crypto winter and recession in the stock market, these archipreneurs are capitalizing on the “perfect...
Woonsocket Call
Legal Issues with Starting a Business: When professional legal advice can serve venture startups best
Given the existing economic and geo-political environment, starting a new business venture is challenging enough! But its outcome is also the product of team work – not one that’s prone to success if tackled by a single individual. Because of the myriad aspects of corporate law, including structure, registration, shareholder and partner’s rights and obligations, and patents and intellectual property, success depends on multiple experts working together. However, if there’s one professional who plays an outsized role on the team, it’s your startup business lawyer. This post explains the legal issues with starting a business, and underscores why having the right advice at startup matters.
Woonsocket Call
Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls Shopper Traffic Analytics Show Strong U.S. Black Friday Turnout in 2022
Shopper traffic data indicates that in-store traffic on Black Friday rose by 2.9% compared to 2021. Consumer sentiment data showed that price, availability, and convenience were among the top factors shoppers considered when deciding when to shop this year. Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls,...
Woonsocket Call
BesTaxCA Offers Tailor-Made Bookkeeping Services in Dubai
BesTaxCA is a leading tax management consultant in Dubai that provides its services to commercial clients. BestaxCA is a recognised business that protects your earnings by operating honestly and in compliance with all applicable regulations. Your current business position is examined by a certified wealth management advisor, who also provides you with regular updates on your progress.
Woonsocket Call
Teesside Car Buyer Launches A New Business Buying Scrap Cars Across The North East
Based in Hartlepool, but providing its services across the entirety of the North East, Teesside Car Buyer is a new company that offers to buy all unwanted cars and vans directly from the owner. United Kingdom - November 26, 2022 — A newly launched Hartlepool-based car-buying company, Teesside Car Buyer,...
Woonsocket Call
Cameron Jacox Joins Dawn Health, the Leading Insomnia Digital Health Clinic, as Strategic Advisor
Addition of Digital Health Growth Leader Supports Company's Rapid Growth. Dawn Health, the leading virtual Insomnia clinic, welcomes Cameron Jacox as Strategic Growth Advisor. As an addition to Dawn’s executive team, led by Chief Executive Officer Rahul Shivkumar, Jacox brings his experience scaling digital health startups’ patient enrollment and reimbursement as the company continues to grow to meet market demand for insomnia and sleep therapy.
Woonsocket Call
Najarian Furniture Company Offers Branded Furniture at Affordable Prices
Najarian Furniture is a long-time leader in home design, with innovative designs that will make your space stand out!. Najarian Furniture Company is a family-owned business that has been around for generations. They offer an affordable product in every room: bedrooms or living spaces, with their natural wood products being among the most popular because they're durable without being too heavy duty! The Najarian Furniture Company has been a family-owned business for generations, offering customers affordable products in every room.
Woonsocket Call
Sarkar Tactical Offers PASGT Helmets and Level 4 Plates For Protection
Sarkar Tactical is a dependable manufacturer and supplier of tactical equipment and protective gear such as ballistic helmets, plates for body armor, and much more. Sarkar Tactical, a company that designs and manufactures body armor for law enforcement agencies and the military, has announced plans to expand its operations to meet the increasing demand for its products. With a focus on quality and safety, Sarkar Tactical has experienced rapid growth in recent years and looks poised to continue this trajectory.
Woonsocket Call
What Are The High End Furniture Brands?
Buying a piece of furniture from a high end brand can add a touch of luxury to your home. It's also a way to bring your personal design aesthetic to your space. These brands are known for offering beautiful pieces with a variety of styles and shapes. They also offer heirloom-quality furnishings and housewares. Many of these brands offer a variety of products and transparency in the sourcing and production of their items. These furniture brands also offer customizable pieces, giving you the opportunity to create a piece of furniture that perfectly fits your space.
Woonsocket Call
Neosify Introduces Staking Powered Up by Matrix Technology
Neosify Matrix Technology is no less than a breakthrough in the DeFi space: while providing liquidity to the platform through algorithmic arbitrage, the technology allows users to earn staking rewards and grow the platform ecosystem with advantageous APY rates. London, England, United Kingdom - November 27, 2022 /MarketersMEDIA/ — The...
Woonsocket Call
Signifyd Report: Black Friday Online Sales Start Strong, Up 8 Percent YoY
Shoppers Spending More Despite Higher Prices and Economic Anxiety. Inflation and fear of recession were no match for Black Friday tradition as online shoppers spent enthusiastically into the early afternoon with no sign of letting up. With 43 percent of projected spending completed on Friday, ecommerce sales were 8 percent ahead of Black Friday 2021, according to Signifyd’s Holiday Season Pulse Tracker.
Comments / 0