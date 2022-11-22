Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
D-Central Strategy Venture Announces New Global CEO to Disrupt the Traditional Agency Model by Enabling Decentralized Talent
SINGAPORE - November 27, 2022 - (Newswire.com) D-Central today announced its new CEO and Co-Founder, marketing communications veteran Dominique Rose Van-Winther, who will drive expansion of the firm, disrupting traditional agency models and enabling a new generation of globally distributed talent to reach greater wealth and success. "I'm proud to...
Woonsocket Call
Aadhav Group Is All Set To Launch Its 3 New Branches In The Upcoming Year While Providing Employment Opportunities And Software Development Service Solutions For Innovators
The company aims to start with its three new branches in 2023, offering high-end software development services and employment opportunities across the states of India. Founded in 1999, Aadhav Group combines proven methodologies, business domain knowledge, and technology expertise to deliver software development and IT services. The company has gained a reputation and credibility for offering high-end services for many years. Aadhav Group is delighted to start its three new branches in Pune, New Delhi, and Chennai.
Woonsocket Call
Nick Kohlschreiber, Founder of AcuFi, Teaches Small Businesses to Use FinTech
IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Technological advances are improving lives at an unprecedented rate, not least due to their impact on business. The accelerating adoption of cloud computing, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) solutions, and data analytics tools enables companies of all sizes to achieve efficiencies and productivity levels few could have predicted. "These innovative technologies are leveling the playing field for startups and small businesses, allowing them to optimize cost structures, enhance cyber security, and improve customer service," comments Nick Kohlschreiber, founder of debt resolution platform AcuFi. "Importantly, these solutions have led to the rise of financial technology (fintech), which has democratized access to capital, thus addressing one of the key obstacles to small business growth."
Woonsocket Call
Cameron Jacox Joins Dawn Health, the Leading Insomnia Digital Health Clinic, as Strategic Advisor
Addition of Digital Health Growth Leader Supports Company's Rapid Growth. Dawn Health, the leading virtual Insomnia clinic, welcomes Cameron Jacox as Strategic Growth Advisor. As an addition to Dawn’s executive team, led by Chief Executive Officer Rahul Shivkumar, Jacox brings his experience scaling digital health startups’ patient enrollment and reimbursement as the company continues to grow to meet market demand for insomnia and sleep therapy.
Woonsocket Call
Mexican marketing company sets out to take over the American construction market with high quality professionals at less than half the price.
Taking advantage of high-quality work at low prices has been a privilege reserved just to the big corporations until now thanks to this innovative and adventurous company that proposes a simple but effective solution similar to the one big corporations have found. Many factories have optimized their profits since many years ago by moving their operations to other countries with highly qualified workers and lower costs of living. Some of the most common industries that have adopted this model are maquiladoras, customer service and software development.
Woonsocket Call
Memotics, the Latest experience & learn to earn Metaverse Built On UE5 Comes to challenge the status quo in WEB 3 space.
Memotics is a Singapore-based Web 3 social space with a difference, Memotics aims to revolutionize the space by empowering your memories and emotions, to bring in-real-life experiences and businesses into web3. Even in the current crypto winter and recession in the stock market, these archipreneurs are capitalizing on the “perfect...
Woonsocket Call
MARIO L. HERMAN Offers Reliable Advisory Services on Franchise Matters
MARIO L. HERMAN is a respected franchise attorney with years of experience and extensive knowledge gained by advising clients through every aspect of franchise law compliance. So far, he has more than 33 years of experience representing franchisees in the U.S. and abroad. He has assisted many franchisees in various industries, such as restaurants, the printing industry, hotels, domestic services, and many other businesses. Typically, his services include advising and assisting clients in all legal aspects of structuring, operating, and growing their franchise systems in compliance with U.S. and international franchise registration and disclosure laws.
Woonsocket Call
CD Genomics Expands Its Sequencing Portfolio with the Launch of Whole Exome Sequencing
New York, USA - November 25, 2022 - CD Genomics is a world-leading genomics services company that continues to innovate in sequencing solutions for the genomics industry, covering genotyping, library construction, bioinformatics, microarrays, mutagenesis analysis, and more. CD Genomics is pleased to offer whole exome sequencing services, which can help scientists discover disease-related mutation sites more accurately.
Woonsocket Call
Legal Issues with Starting a Business: When professional legal advice can serve venture startups best
Given the existing economic and geo-political environment, starting a new business venture is challenging enough! But its outcome is also the product of team work – not one that’s prone to success if tackled by a single individual. Because of the myriad aspects of corporate law, including structure, registration, shareholder and partner’s rights and obligations, and patents and intellectual property, success depends on multiple experts working together. However, if there’s one professional who plays an outsized role on the team, it’s your startup business lawyer. This post explains the legal issues with starting a business, and underscores why having the right advice at startup matters.
Woonsocket Call
Neosify Introduces Staking Powered Up by Matrix Technology
Neosify Matrix Technology is no less than a breakthrough in the DeFi space: while providing liquidity to the platform through algorithmic arbitrage, the technology allows users to earn staking rewards and grow the platform ecosystem with advantageous APY rates. London, England, United Kingdom - November 27, 2022 /MarketersMEDIA/ — The...
Woonsocket Call
What Are The High End Furniture Brands?
Buying a piece of furniture from a high end brand can add a touch of luxury to your home. It's also a way to bring your personal design aesthetic to your space. These brands are known for offering beautiful pieces with a variety of styles and shapes. They also offer heirloom-quality furnishings and housewares. Many of these brands offer a variety of products and transparency in the sourcing and production of their items. These furniture brands also offer customizable pieces, giving you the opportunity to create a piece of furniture that perfectly fits your space.
Woonsocket Call
BesTaxCA Offers Tailor-Made Bookkeeping Services in Dubai
BesTaxCA is a leading tax management consultant in Dubai that provides its services to commercial clients. BestaxCA is a recognised business that protects your earnings by operating honestly and in compliance with all applicable regulations. Your current business position is examined by a certified wealth management advisor, who also provides you with regular updates on your progress.
Woonsocket Call
The landscape lighting pioneer LeonLite Launches Their Official Website
LeonLite one of the leading landscape lighting providers based in the USA recently launched its official website. For more than 20 years, LEONLITE, a brand of TORCHSTAR, has led the way in landscape lighting, notably in the area of online shopping. When they talk to homeowners, they have identified that the homeowners see landscape lighting as an investment in their home's aesthetic appeal, security, and entertainment. The landscape lighting industry has been the source of their most recent growth, as they value the company's innovative products, warranties, and high-quality design, engineering, and testing standards as well as the assistance of LeonLite.
Woonsocket Call
Signifyd Report: Black Friday Online Sales Start Strong, Up 8 Percent YoY
Shoppers Spending More Despite Higher Prices and Economic Anxiety. Inflation and fear of recession were no match for Black Friday tradition as online shoppers spent enthusiastically into the early afternoon with no sign of letting up. With 43 percent of projected spending completed on Friday, ecommerce sales were 8 percent ahead of Black Friday 2021, according to Signifyd’s Holiday Season Pulse Tracker.
Woonsocket Call
Najarian Furniture Company Offers Branded Furniture at Affordable Prices
Najarian Furniture is a long-time leader in home design, with innovative designs that will make your space stand out!. Najarian Furniture Company is a family-owned business that has been around for generations. They offer an affordable product in every room: bedrooms or living spaces, with their natural wood products being among the most popular because they're durable without being too heavy duty! The Najarian Furniture Company has been a family-owned business for generations, offering customers affordable products in every room.
Woonsocket Call
Tradematics: A First AI-Brokered Trading Firm
Artificial Intelligence is changing many areas of our lives, whether it is our experience while shopping online or whether it is apps giving our health predictions. The field of stock markets couldn’t have been left behind. Tradematics International is pioneering the industry with its platform which can be accessed on its website and its app.
Woonsocket Call
Tianda Pharma Announces 2022/23 Interim Results
HONG KONG, Nov 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Tianda Pharmaceuticals Limited ("Tianda Pharma" or "the Group"; stock code: 0455.HK) today announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2022 ("the Period"). During the Period, the Group adopted proactive marketing strategy and improved its results notably. Its revenue increased by 5.6% to approximately HK$250 million. Gross profit rose by 10.2% to approximately HK$120 million and profit before taxation, depreciation and amortization turned around from loss of HK$6.9 million in the same period last year to profit of HK$2.3 million for the period.
Woonsocket Call
CD ComputaBio Introduces PyMOL Software for Bioinformatics Analysis
New York, USA - November 25, 2022 - CD ComputaBio, a reliable computational biology service provider in New York, is committed to assisting research and trials, as well as providing access to the latest software, technologies, and expertise with competitive prices and fast turnarounds for researchers. The company has announced the introduction of the PyMOL software, a powerful utility for studying proteins, DNA, and other biological molecules, to support bioinformatics analysis and drug design research.
Comments / 0