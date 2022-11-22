It wasn’t as good as President Barack Obama singing Al Green at the Apollo Theater, but U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries had his cool moment too. His came on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives in 2017, when he paid tribute to slain Brooklyn rapper The Notorious B.I.G. by spitting a few verses without the need of notes or music:

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO