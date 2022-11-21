Tyson Fury gives prediction for Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin fight, explains why American sparring partner poses threat

Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is Jermaine Franklin? Record, stats & bio for Dillian Whyte opponent in 2022 boxing fight
Jermaine Franklin faces the toughest test of his career to date — by far — when he takes on former heavyweight title challenger Dillian Whyte at Wembley Arena in London on November 26. The bout, plus undercard action, will be broadcast live by DAZN. Franklin has never faced...
ng-sportingnews.com
Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin purse, salaries: How much money will they make for 2022 boxing match?
Despite the fact that Dillian Whyte has yet to reach his goal of becoming the heavyweight champion of the world, his hard-hitting style and penchant for a tear up has made him one of the highest-paid fighters in the U.K. Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) has taken part in PPV main...
worldboxingnews.net
Ex-boxing champion shocks by sharing image of deer killed on hunt
Former super middleweight world boxing champion Anthony Dirrell caused outrage by killing a deer and posting the slain animal on social media. Dirrell, who got knocked out by Caleb Plant in his last fight, engaged in a polarizing past-time that is yet to get banned in the United States. The...
ng-sportingnews.com
When is KSI vs. Dillon Danis? Date and location announced for 2023 boxing fight
The next event featuring a YouTuber vs. an MMA fighter in a boxing fight won’t include Jake Paul this time. Instead, it will consist of two rivals who finally reached their breaking point this year. KSI faces MMA fighter Dillon Danis in a boxing ring on January 14, 2023.
ng-sportingnews.com
Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin undercard: Complete list of fights before main event in 2022 boxing match
Inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, Dillian Whyte (28-3) faces Jermaine Franklin (21-0). It is a clash between a veteran contender and a rising knockout artist on November 26. Before the two heavyweights clash, there are several undercard bouts with titles on the line. Prospects will also be in action.
Conor McGregor Looks Jacked in Latest Photo, Social Media Loses It
It’s been quite some time since Conor McGregor has stepped inside the Octagon, but he continues to make a splash... The post Conor McGregor Looks Jacked in Latest Photo, Social Media Loses It appeared first on Outsider.
Paige VanZant set for appearance at Sapphire New York Gentlemen’s Club in December
BKFC star Paige VanZant continues to find work outside of the bare-knuckle boxing ring. ’12 Gauge’ has been out of action since her decision defeat to Rachel Ostovich last July. The defeat was a devastating one for the former UFC star, as it dropped her to 0-2 in BKFC. She was previously defeated by Britain Hart in February.
ng-sportingnews.com
My Sweetest Victory: Evander Holyfield reveals biggest secret to beating Mike Tyson
Welcome to SN's "My Sweetest Victory' series where boxers past and present pick their greatest triumphs and break down what made them so sweet. Why take our word for it when you can hear from the ones who touched gloves? Here is the greatest win of Evander Holyfield's career, as explained by Holyfield himself.
United States are big underdogs vs. England in World Cup
After attracting the majority of the early bets, the U.S. Men's National Team will be a big underdog in Friday's match vs. England in the World Cup.
ng-sportingnews.com
Wales vs Iran live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group B match
Wales will look to light up their 2022 World Cup campaign when they face Iran on Friday in Group B action. Gareth Bale salvaged a crucial point last time out against the USA, while Iran come into this match after being thrashed 6-2 by England. A win feels crucial for...
ng-sportingnews.com
England way ahead of the USA's World Cup soccer team? Americans have latest chance to change perceptions on Friday
If the happiest days in recent England soccer history were the occasion of the Three Lions’ qualification for the World Cup semifinals in 2018 and then Euro 2021 final, the third might have been April 1 this year, when the draw for Qatar 2022 was conducted. London’s Telegraph newspaper...
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is buying Manchester United? Sir Jim Ratcliffe background and bid after Glazers put Man Utd on sale
British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe has re-emerged as a leading contender to take over Manchester United, after a tumultuous few days at Old Trafford, with the Glazers now apparently ready to sell. It emerged on Tuesday (November 23) that the Glazer family could be ready to end their controversial 17-year...
ng-sportingnews.com
Everything to know about Gareth Bale: Trophies, contract, salary, net worth, wife and family of Wales star
LAFC's Gareth Bale may be into the dying embers of his career but the legendary forward still flickers bright on the big stage. Scoring in multiple UEFA Champions League finals is a skill reserved only for generational talents. Then comes Bale, who counts a mind-blowing overhead kick among the iconic goals he's scored at the pinnacle of club football.
ng-sportingnews.com
England vs. USA World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
England can earn a place in the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup when they face the United States in an enticing showdown in Group B. The USMNT, conversely, can build on the point they gained against Wales by denying England a second win to go with their 6-2 thrashing of Iran in their opener.
Comments / 0