ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Stryker's (SYK) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Volume Improves

SYK - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 by 5.4%. The bottom line declined 3.6% year over year. GAAP EPS in the quarter was $2.14, up 87.7% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue Details. This Michigan-based medical...
Zacks.com

Rockwell Automation (ROK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

ROK - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results before the opening bell on Nov 2. In the last reported quarter, Rockwell Automation’s earnings and revenues improved year over year and also beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimates. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Zacks.com

Salesforce (CRM) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

CRM - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 30. For the fiscal third quarter, the company projects total revenues between $7.82 billion and $7.83 billion. Non-GAAP earnings are expected between $1.20 and $1.21 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at...
Zacks.com

Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for GreenSky (GSKY) Stock

GreenSky appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this financial technology company is...
Zacks.com

Here's Why You Should Retain Vornado Realty (VNO) Stock Now

VNO - Free Report) well for growth. Along with a high market share in New York City office and Manhattan street retail, VNO has a controlling interest in 555 California Street and owns theMART in Chicago's River North District, which are iconic office assets in signature cities. Vornado is likely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Zacks.com

What Makes Spartan Stores (SPTN) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zacks.com

Here's Why Marathon Petroleum (MPC) is a Strong Value Stock

It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Zacks.com

First Hawaiian (FHB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

FHB - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
Zacks.com

Why TopBuild (BLD) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term

Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Zacks.com

Why Is Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Down 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report?

HA - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 0.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Hawaiian Holdings due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Zacks.com

Willdan Group (WLDN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Willdan Group (WLDN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.53 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Zacks.com

VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

VRME - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to earnings of $0.95 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Lattice (LSCC) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
Zacks.com

Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy ASM International NV (ASMIY) Now

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on...
Zacks.com

Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

BLMN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.57 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.06%. A...
Zacks.com

Is Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Zacks.com

Should Value Investors Buy USA Truck (USAK) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy