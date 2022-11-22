Letter: Meads, Sterritt showed how public servants should interact

There were many remembrances and tributes in The Daily Advance to Pasquotank County Commissioner Dr. William “Bill” Sterritt, who passed away recently.

I was especially touched by what Commissioner Jonathan Meads had to say. He related how his father, the late Commissioner Frankie Meads, loved to take the grandkids Christmas caroling and that they would always go by Dr. Sterritt’s house and how much Dr. Sterritt and his wife loved it.

Frankie Meads was a Republican and Dr. Sterritt was a Democrat. That put them on opposite sides of the fence when it came to politics, but it did not stop Meads and his grandkids from caroling at Dr. Sterritt’s.

It was something Meads especially wanted to do. He could have easily said, “No kids, we never stop at that house — go on to the next.” But that was not who Frankie Meads was.

Dr. Sterritt could have said, “I hope this isn’t the year they stop.” But that wasn’t who Dr. Sterritt was either.

That’s the way it should be. Yes, hammer it out back and forth during a commissioners meeting. But at the end of the day, leave it all on the floor and go get in the spirit with some Christmas caroling.

JEFFREY A. MILLS

Elizabeth City

DeSantis not only GOP gov hopeful who won big

I would like to fact-check a little of a recent letter to the editor in your Nov. 17 edition. The writer, speaking of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ victory in the Florida governor’s race on Nov. 8, said he “was the only Republican winner in the mid-term election.”

While DeSantis did great, gaining 59.4% of the vote, the press has overlooked Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who won 63.1% of the vote in the Arkansas governor’s race, and Kristi Noem, South Dakota’s GOP governor, who was re-elected with 62% of the vote.

So DeSantis was not the only Republican governor that did well! And just to set the record straight, both Huckabee and Noem are Donald Trump supporters.

EARL ROUNTREE

Sunbury