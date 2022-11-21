ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

macaronikid.com

Give "Experience Gifts" for the Holidays

We know that toys, tech gadgets, and other "stuff" top your children's wish list this year. We also know that many of those items once received will likely be quickly forgotten and pushed aside. Think back to your own childhood. You may remember a toy or two but most of...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Wide Open Country

The Farmhouse Christmas Décor We're Buying This Year

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. It's that time of the year to light Christmas candles, make sugar cookies, and of course, put up the Christmas tree. The warm feelings of the holiday season surely set in once your house is fully decorated -- and this year, we're loving a classic farmhouse style to help add a rustic flair to our mantles, windows, and living rooms. Our favorite farmhouse Christmas décor adds a cozy, vintage feel to the home, so we rounded up our favorite finds that we'll be adding to our own shopping carts this year.
macaronikid.com

2022 Holiday Shopping Guide

The holidays are here! Where will you be shopping? We've compiled a list of businesses that are having specials this holiday season!. If you know of any holiday specials that is not on this list, please email Macaroni Kid Irvine. Your community of parents would greatly appreciate it and thank you in advance for sharing it.
IRVINE, CA
Distractify

The Hallmark Channel's Holiday Flick 'A Cozy Christmas Inn' Offers a Stunning Mountainous Backdrop

That blissful time of year is approaching — the time of year when corny and predictable (and often heteronormative) holiday made-for-TV movies light up our screens like strings of glowing Christmas lights. Whether the recycled storyline is brought to us by the likes of Lifetime or the Hallmark Channel, we can't help but bask in the so-bad-it's-good joy. (Take a shot every time "the true meaning of Christmas" is uttered.)
ALASKA STATE
Campus Times

How to survive Thanksgiving with your family

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and I don’t know about you, but I always love this time of year. Thanksgiving gives us (specifically, stressed-out college students) the chance to return home and see our families. We get to eat edible food, fall asleep in the comfort of our own beds, and enjoy being in a space that isn’t 90 degrees too hot.
kenarry.com

Christmas Gnomes

THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE SEE OUR FULL DISCLOSURE POLICY FOR DETAILS. Hello! My name is Amy and I blog over at amylanham.com. I love all things DIY and home decor. I’m always trying to think outside the box and create cute decor for my home. Christmas...
dornob.com

Target’s 2022 Holiday Home Decor Collections Bring Tidings of Comfort and Joy

Few retailers nail holiday home decor quite like Target, where displays of adorable ornaments, stockings, garlands, and more will tempt you into covering every last square inch of your home in seasonal items. The superstore’s 2022 Holiday Home Collections include exciting new releases from house brands and collaborations like Hearth & Hand x Magnolia, Opalhouse x Jungalow, Threshold x Studio McGee, and Wondershop.

