Bush-era DHS secretary calls GOP effort to impeach Mayorkas a ‘stunt’
Former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Michael Chertoff on Sunday called potential Republican efforts to impeach the agency’s current leader, Alejandro Mayorkas, a “political stunt.” In an interview with CBS’s “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan, Chertoff, who served under former President George W. Bush, said House Republicans threatening to impeach Mayorkas would be…
North Korea plans world’s most powerful nuclear force, Kim says
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is developing the world’s “most powerful” nuclear force, according to state media, as the pariah state ratchets up tension with the U.S. and South Korea. Kim earlier this month posed for photos alongside developers of the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile. In an order promoting military officials on Saturday, Kim…
Lalas: US overlooked importance to Iran of '98 Cup match
Looking back to the United States' infamous 1998 World Cup loss to Iran, Alexi Lalas thought the Americans failed to appreciate the emotional significance of their opponents
Jon Batiste to sing for Macron at Biden's 1st state dinner
NANTUCKET, Mass. — (AP) — Musician Jon Batiste is on tap to perform at President Joe Biden's first White House state dinner on Thursday that will highlight long-standing ties between the United States and France and honor President Emmanuel Macron. “An artist who transcends generations, Jon Batiste's music...
WacoTrib.com
Bill Whitaker: Beto, Trump not out for the count
As the 2022 midterm smoke clears, two big losers loom before Texans: Democratic icon Beto O’Rourke, who mistakenly assumed the tragic loss of life in a dead-of-winter state-run power grid collapse and state and local law enforcement incompetence and cowardice in a school shooting massacre would matter to everyday Texans, and Republican icon Donald Trump, who foolishly bet his sacred brand on cartoonish candidates across America too crazy for even some latter-day Republicans.
WacoTrib.com
Mexico's domestic airline industry in shambles
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s domestic airline industry is in shambles, plagued by safety problems, a ratings downgrade by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, and vandalism. This week alone, passengers missed connections because thieves cut the fiber optic cables leading into the Mexico City airport, forcing immigration authorities...
WacoTrib.com
Things to know today: Inflation looms over Black Friday; US vs. England in World Cup showdown; and more morning headlines
Today is Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. This morning's top headlines: Friday, Nov....
Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces struck eastern and southern Ukraine early Sunday as utility crews scrambled to restore power, water and heating with the onset of snow and frigid temperatures, while civilians continued to leave the southern city of Kherson because of the devastation wreaked by recent attacks and their fears of more ahead. With persistent snowfall blanketing the capital, Kyiv, Sunday, analysts predicted that wintry weather — bringing with it frozen terrain and grueling fighting conditions — could have an increasing impact on the conflict that has raged since Russian forces invaded Ukraine more than nine months ago. Both sides were already bogged down by heavy rain and muddy battlefield conditions, experts said. After a blistering series of Russian artillery strikes on infrastructure that started last month, workers were fanning out in around-the-clock deployments to restore key basic services as many Ukrainians were forced to cope with only a few hours of electricity per day — if any.
