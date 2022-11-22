Read full article on original website
3 killed in Thanksgiving accident on I-79 in West Virginia
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
W.Va. woman dies after stealing ambulance from hospital
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman died Thanksgiving Day after she stole an ambulance from a capital city hospital emergency room and crashed it into the Kanawha River, authorities said. Elizabeth Reed of Hinton was a patient at Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital when she took...
