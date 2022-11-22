Read full article on original website
Lalas: US overlooked importance to Iran of ’98 Cup match
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Looking back to the United States’ infamous 1998 World Cup loss to Iran, Alexi Lalas thought the Americans failed to appreciate the emotional significance of their opponents. “Understanding the importance of this game, not just from a soccer perspective but from a cultural perspective,...
North Korea plans world’s most powerful nuclear force, Kim says
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is developing the world’s “most powerful” nuclear force, according to state media, as the pariah state ratchets up tension with the U.S. and South Korea. Kim earlier this month posed for photos alongside developers of the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile. In an order promoting military officials on Saturday, Kim…
Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces struck eastern and southern Ukraine early Sunday as utility crews scrambled to restore power, water and heating with the onset of snow and frigid temperatures, while civilians continued to leave the southern city of Kherson because of the devastation wreaked by recent attacks and their fears of more ahead. With persistent snowfall blanketing the capital, Kyiv, Sunday, analysts predicted that wintry weather — bringing with it frozen terrain and grueling fighting conditions — could have an increasing impact on the conflict that has raged since Russian forces invaded Ukraine more than nine months ago. Both sides were already bogged down by heavy rain and muddy battlefield conditions, experts said. After a blistering series of Russian artillery strikes on infrastructure that started last month, workers were fanning out in around-the-clock deployments to restore key basic services as many Ukrainians were forced to cope with only a few hours of electricity per day — if any.
