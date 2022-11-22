Read full article on original website
Morocco pulls off another World Cup upset, beats Belgium 2-0
Morocco pulled off another shock at the World Cup by beating Belgium 2-0 and leaving Kevin de Bruyne and the 2018 semifinalists in peril of a group-stage exit
Queiroz slams Klinsmann's criticism of Iran's World Cup team
The Iranian soccer federation and national team coach Carlos Queiroz have angrily hit back at former Germany great Jurgen Klinsmann for saying that Iran's World Cup players use dirty tactics because its in their "culture."
Croatia downs Canada 4-1 at World Cup on Kramaric's 2 goals
Andrej Kramaric scored a pair of goals and Croatia crushed Canada's hopes of advancing at its first World Cup in 36 years with a 4-1 victory
US-England World Cup game seen by 19.98M on US television
NEW YORK (AP) — The United States’ 0-0 draw against England in the World Cup drew 19.98 million viewers for English- and Spanish-language broadcasts, the third-most watched men’s soccer game on U.S. television. The match, which kicked off at 2 p.m. EST on Friday, was seen by...
Defeat by South Africa lays bare the deeper problems facing England
Sometimes the scoreboard reflects only one part of a wider story. Yes, England have underperformed this autumn en route to their worst calendar year since 2008. Yes, South Africa were comfortably better on Saturday in their 27-13 victory. But the truest gauge of English rugby’s current predicament was ultimately to be found elsewhere: the boos at the final whistle, the number of spectators leaving early and the savage home truths on social media.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
