Gibson brand president Cesar Gueikian is back at his usual teasing antics with a look (and listen) at what appears to be an Epiphone version of the Dave Mustaine Flying V. In a new post on his Instagram, Gueikian appeared to plug the new Badlander Amp from Mesa Boogie before calling attention to his “Epi-c guitar”. Not much can be seen of the guitar’s make and build in the video as it focuses on the instrument’s neck from behind, but a silhouette of Mustaine can be seen on the back of the guitar’s headstock.

3 DAYS AGO