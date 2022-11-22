ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Billy Gibbons Recalls Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Fast and Furious’ Forum Set

ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons was there when the Jimi Hendrix Experience performed their legendary 1969 show at the Los Angeles Forum. At the time, Gibbons was still in his pre-ZZ Top band Moving Sidewalks, and opening for the Experience on a handful of dates had sparked a friendship with Hendrix. So, on April 26, 1969, Gibbons found himself side-stage watching Hendrix, Noel Redding and Mitch Mitchell deliver an incendiary set.
Gibson’s Cesar Gueikian is back with what could be a Epiphone version of the Mustaine V

Gibson brand president Cesar Gueikian is back at his usual teasing antics with a look (and listen) at what appears to be an Epiphone version of the Dave Mustaine Flying V. In a new post on his Instagram, Gueikian appeared to plug the new Badlander Amp from Mesa Boogie before calling attention to his “Epi-c guitar”. Not much can be seen of the guitar’s make and build in the video as it focuses on the instrument’s neck from behind, but a silhouette of Mustaine can be seen on the back of the guitar’s headstock.
Willie Nelson’s Longtime Harmonica Player Mickey Raphael Says New ‘Live At Budokan’ Album Is The Perfect Introduction To Willie

Incase ya haven’t heard, Willie Nelson released a live album this past Friday, titled Willie Nelson: Live At Budokan. The performance occurred at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan back on February 23, 1984. Originally built to host the 1964 Olympic Games, it had been the site of a number of live albums, including Bob Dylan at Budokan, Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Eric Clapton’s live from Budokan album, Just One Night.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.

