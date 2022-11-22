ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Kathleen Stowe (opinion): 'It is time to pass the baton'

We just finished the first quarter, report cards are out, leaves are down, turkeys are roasting and there is much to celebrate in Greenwich Public Schools. You have heard from me regularly in my leadership role on the Board of Education. This will be my last update as the chair and I write it with a sense of excitement for what we have done and where we are going, as well as deep gratitude to all of you who have supported us along the way.
GREENWICH, CT
One dead after Laura Lane house fire in New Haven, chief says

NEW HAVEN — One person is dead following a blaze at a single-family home on Laura Lane early Saturday, the fire department said. Around 3:11 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to a house fire at 80 Laura Lane in New Haven, Fire Chief John Alston wrote in an incident report.
NEW HAVEN, CT
John Weldon (opinion): Why I resigned from the Bridgeport school board

A week or so has passed since I resigned my seat on the Bridgeport Board of Education. The media has created the optic that I did so under criticism of how I led the search process for a new superintendent. I appreciate they have to sensationalize a bit to sell papers and advertising, and I’m OK with that. However, to set the record straight and give a more concise reason for my resignation, I resigned due to a lack of ethics/integrity on the part of various board members in the process of selecting a superintendent for Bridgeport Public Schools and how that continued lack of ethics/integrity could affect me going forward from a professional standpoint as a public administrator with the MTA.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Delaware 78, Hartford 50

HARTFORD (3-5) Kimbrough 3-7 1-5 7, Pavlidis 1-2 3-7 6, Dunne 1-8 0-0 3, Henderson 4-10 3-3 13, McClain 6-13 0-0 13, Hobbs 0-1 0-0 0, Webley 1-1 2-2 4, Jones 1-4 0-0 3, Washington 0-0 1-2 1, M.Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Rice 0-0 0-0 0, Middleton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-47 10-19 50.
HARTFORD, CT
Norwalk road closed due to Sunday morning crash, police say

NORWALK — A portion of Martin Luther King Drive closed Sunday morning after a motor vehicle crash, according to police. The road was closed between its intersections between Lowe and Knapp streets around 8:25 a.m., officials announced on Twitter. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
NORWALK, CT
Jets coach Robert Saleh reps Northwest United shirt at press conference, Garzone named coach of week

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh was repping a Northwest United t-shirt at his Friday press conference, honoring the co-ops head coach, Jennifer Garzone. Garzone, the first female coach to win a varsity football game in Connecticut, has led the Workhorses to a 10-0 record and berth as the No. 2 seed in the CIAC Class MM playoffs. Northwest United will play host to Masuk on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Nonnewaug High School.
WOODBURY, CT
State police investigate person found dead in Litchfield

LITCHFIELD — State police said they are investigating the death of a person on Hopkins Road. Troopers were called to Hopkins Road for a medical call around 7 a.m. Saturday and found the person dead, Connecticut State Police Sgt. Christine Jeltema said. Jeltema could not immediately provide more details...
LITCHFIELD, CT

