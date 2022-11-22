ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

International Emmy Awards 2022: See the complete list of winners

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WeddJ_0jJdK5bI00
  • Arts programming: “Freddie Mercury: The Final Act”
  • Best performance by an actor: Dougray Scott, “Irvine Welsh’s Crime”
  • Best performance by an actress: Lou de Laâge, “Le Bal Des Folles (The Mad Women’s Ball)”
  • Comedy: “Sex Education,” Season 3
  • Documentary: “Enfants de Daech, Les Damnés De La Guerre (Iraq’s Lost Generation)”
  • Drama series: “Vigil”
  • Kids, animation: “Shaun the Sheep: Flight Before Christmas”
  • Kids, factual and entertainment: “My Better World”
  • Kids, live action: “Kabami”
  • Non-English language U.S. primetime program: “Buscando a Frida”
  • Nonscripted entertainment: “Love on the Spectrum,” Season 2
  • Short-form series: “Rūrangi”
  • Sports documentary: “Queen of Speed”
  • Telenovela: “Yeonmo (The King’s Affection)”
  • TV movie/miniseries: “Help”

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

'The Flatshare' stars did their own stunts: writing Post-its

LONDON — (AP) — “The Flatshare” stars Jessica Brown Findlay and Anthony Welsh got to do all their own stunts in their new rom-com TV series. The stunts in question? Writing Post-it notes, which sometimes required multiple takes: "I got so many sent back being like, 'It's great, but that's not how you spell that word,'" Brown Findlay laughed.
WHIO Dayton

Feast and famine for Disney at Thanksgiving box office

Thanksgiving often serves up a feast of new family movies at the box office, but the Walt Disney Co.'s animated offering " Strange World " fizzled with audiences out of the gates. The production, which carried a reported $180 million budget, grossed just $18.6 million in ticket sales in its first five days and $11.9 million over the weekend in North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday.
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
102K+
Followers
141K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy