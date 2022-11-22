When I first picked up a guitar as a teenager, it never crossed my mind that there would ever be a moment where I’d put it down. You probably remember that feeling too, and in the ensuing years I did everything that I could to try and ensure that I’d never have to do so. I joined various bands – from broadly unsuccessful to the totally disastrous – and when those didn’t pan out I pursued guitar as an academic vocation, only to find that I was nowhere near good enough to follow that route. Eventually I realised that writing about guitar was my best bet to keep that guitar in my hands all day long, and 14 years later it’s turned out pretty well.

