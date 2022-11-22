Read full article on original website
OBNE announces special Black Friday release, the BL-44 Variable Clock Reverse Effector
Old Blood Noise Endeavors has revealed their Black Friday special release, the BL-44 Variable Clock Reverse Effector. OBNE’s Instagram post announcing the new pedal touts the device as featuring “clock sliders, low bit rate buffer playback, things playing backward (it’s always better backward), grit, grime, and everything else bottled up in this little box of joy”. The reverse effect enables guitarists to save what they just played in the pedal’s memory, which it then can play in reverse.
Meet Abraxas, the duo marrying Latin rhythms with terrifically twangy guitar
If you’re in the UK right now, it’s probably miserable outside your window. It’s dark before 5 PM, and it’s probably drizzling. As we desperately pine over the sunshine, many of us are longing to be whisked away somewhere warm. So, what if we told you we know a band who might just be able to transport you there?
How a revolutionary new amp got me playing guitar every day again
When I first picked up a guitar as a teenager, it never crossed my mind that there would ever be a moment where I’d put it down. You probably remember that feeling too, and in the ensuing years I did everything that I could to try and ensure that I’d never have to do so. I joined various bands – from broadly unsuccessful to the totally disastrous – and when those didn’t pan out I pursued guitar as an academic vocation, only to find that I was nowhere near good enough to follow that route. Eventually I realised that writing about guitar was my best bet to keep that guitar in my hands all day long, and 14 years later it’s turned out pretty well.
Olivia Harrison marks anniversary of George Harrison’s passing with poetry reading
Olivia Harrison, the wife of the late George Harrison, is marking the anniversary of his passing with a poetry reading. The tribute will be read from Came The Lightening, her book of 20 poems that she released last year to mark the twentieth anniversary of her husband’s passing. The poems analyse themes from losing a partner to the passage of time.
