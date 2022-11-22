Read full article on original website
Related
PlayStation drops new freebie, no PS Plus required
Sony has given out a brand-new freebie to all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners in celebration of a major series' 20th anniversary. And the best part is that you don't even need PlayStation Plus to get hold of it. For those that might not be aware, it's been 20...
Modern Warfare 2 player unmasks Ghost, for real this time
Call of Duty is arguably the most iconic FPS franchise of our time. The series has a vice grip on both its fanbase and the games industry in general - Sony has recently been very concerned about the fact that if Microsoft really does go ahead and buy Activision, CoD could in theory become an Xbox exclusive. Xbox boss Phil Spencer says that this won’t be the case, however.
Marvel cancels upcoming Spider-Man project, says insider
A number of Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows, including Spider-Man: Freshman Year, might be in trouble following reports of layoffs inside one of its studios. Spider-Man: Freshman Year is theorised to be set in a different reality where the hero isn't yet an Avenger and is grappling with his powers as well as all of the stress of being a high-schooler. Its animated style aims to "celebrate the character's early comic book roots" and while the castings for Peter Parker, May Parker, Norman Osborn, Doc Ock and Doctor Strange haven't been announced, Charlie Cox is confirmed to be reprising his role as Daredevil.
Welcome to Chippendales' Murray Bartlett on the Toughest Part of Playing Strip Show's 'Fiercely Ambitious' Choreographer
The all-male revue Chippendales didn’t truly take shape until choreographer Nick De Noia came on board. Similarly, Hulu’s new drama Welcome to Chippendales gets a significant boost midway through the premiere when Murray Bartlett shows up as the Emmy-winning director with Big Ideas who quickly partners with Kumail Nanjiani’s Somen “Steve” Banerjee. TVLine recently chatted with Bartlett, who earlier this year took home his own Emmy for playing beleaguered hotel manager Armond in HBO’s White Lotus. Topics included: Fabio, dancing with dishtowels and an “incredibly challenging” aspect of mirroring choreography. Read on for his thoughts. TVLINE | I know what my preconceived...
Jon And Arya Originally Had A Romance On "Game Of Thrones," And 22 Other Shocking TV Storylines That Almost Happened
Bethany Joy Lenz said the writers originally wanted Haley and Lucas to be a couple on One Tree Hill, but ended up not pursuing it because they realized that she and Chad Michael Murray "had NO chemistry."
How to watch ‘Tar’ online
One of the year’s critically acclaimed movies, Todd Field’s “TAR” is still in theaters at the moment. But for those who want to enjoy the Cate Blanchett awards contender from the comfort of their own homes over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and beyond, there is some good news: “TAR” is currently available via on-demand providers. Here’s how to watch “TAR” online. How to watch “TAR” online “TAR” is now available as a digital rental or purchase via providers such as Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, and iTunes. It costs $19.99 to rent via on-demand services and $24.99 to purchase. Is “TAR” out in movie...
Feast and famine for Disney at Thanksgiving box office
Thanksgiving often serves up a feast of new family movies at the box office, but the Walt Disney Co.'s animated offering "Strange World" fizzled with audiences out of the gates
Captain America’s First Film Director Albert Pyun Dies at 69
Albert Pyun, who directed the first feature-length Captain America movie years before its Marvel Cinematic Universe incarnation, died Saturday at 69, his family said in a statement. He had suffered multiple sclerosis and dementia in the years leading up to his death, and his wife Cynthia Curnan shared health updates through Facebook, where she confirmed his death. “I sat with him for his last breath that sounded like he was releasing the weight of the world,” she wrote, according to Variety. Pyun was known for his string of low-budget films, which were often sent directly to video. He garnered a reputation for cult films, including directing the 1990 Captain America, Cyborg, and Nemesis.Read it at Variety
Quentin Tarantino names the best movie he's ever made
In a press interview to promote his new collection of essays, director Quentin Tarantino has at long last revealed the film that he considers to be his best work, and the answer will certainly surprise you. To pick only one film from the storied career of Tarantino is a toughie....
Legacy Of Kain developer "hears" 100k fans crying out for remake
Remember that survey asking whether or not fans were up for a Legacy of Kain remake? The answer has been a raucous, resounding and obvious "yes" and now Crystal Dynamics is considering how to reinvigorate the dark fantasy series. According to its market value, Embracer Group is the biggest gaming...
Terrifier 2 video game is already on the horizon, says director
With sickening visuals, an unforgettable villain and excellent performances from its leads, Terrifier 2 has stunned and shocked even the most steely of horror fans in the most astonishing ways. The third film is in the works, and now we know that we might be getting a video game version of Art the Clown's rampages through Miles County.
Superman: Amy Adams down to return for Man Of Steel 2
Henry Cavill is Superman once more, and as the DCU shifts into a new era that will usher in a much more coherent set of films, eyes are peeled to see if any of Cavill's co-stars will come back to their characters. Amy Adams, who has played Lois Lane since Man of Steel, recently revealed that she would be ready to step into Lois' shoes, on one small condition.
Manhunt 2 Remastered trailer has fans clamouring for a revival
Of all the video games that caused a stir back when I was a kid, few managed to whip parents up into more a frenzy than Manhunt and Manhunt 2. Developed by Rockstar Games (you may have heard of them), the Manhunt games boasted a simple premise: murder people in the most grisly manner possible.
The Witcher fans already have the perfect replacement for Liam Hemsworth
The dust just won’t settle on Netflix’s The Witcher debacle. In case you missed it, and I really hope I’m not the one to break the news to you, Henry Cavill has exited the series. Cavill will portray Geralt of Rivea in the upcoming third season but this will mark his final appearance. Liam Hemsworth will then take on the role in season four.
Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal
Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
God Of War Ragnarök just beat The Last Of Us Part 2's biggest record
It’s not news at all to say that God of War Ragnarök is very good, actually. I don’t think there was a doubt in anyone’s mind that it was going to be, mind you, but it’s certainly surpassed the expectations of many. Releasing to a barrage of perfect and near-perfect review scores, and promptly sweeping up a plethora of nominations at The Game Awards, you can’t deny that it's lived up to its hype.
The Witcher: Geralt's voice actor is ready to do the remake
Doug Cockle, the actor who voices Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher trilogy, would stop, drop and roll on over to the CD Projekt Red studios to reprise his role in the remake of the 2007 game. To be rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5, the remake of The Witcher was...
God Of War Ragnarök pays tribute to dev who died during production
How’s your God Of War Ragnarök playthrough coming along? I spent the vast majority of this weekend buried in the game, taking the opportunity to explore some of Ragnarök’s side quests - or favours as they’re called - after mainly ploughing through a huge chunk of the main story up until now. If you hadn’t heard, God Of War Ragnarök is a pretty chunky game.
A Sonic Adventure remake is finally on the horizon
It looks like Sega might be beavering away on a Sonic Adventure remaster ahead of the beloved Dreamcast game's 25th anniversary in 2023, and the hints might be staring Sonic Frontiers players straight in the face. Be still, Ewan's beating heart. My first Sonic game was Sonic Rush, so for...
Splinter Cell remake teases 'photorealistic' graphics
It looks like the upcoming Splinter Cell remake will see "highly detailed and photorealistic character models and textures" in the newest version of the game, elevating the original's visuals to a staggering level in comparison. Ubisoft's ambition with the remake is to "make sure the spirit of the early games...
GAMINGbible
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 1