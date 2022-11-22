Albert Pyun, who directed the first feature-length Captain America movie years before its Marvel Cinematic Universe incarnation, died Saturday at 69, his family said in a statement. He had suffered multiple sclerosis and dementia in the years leading up to his death, and his wife Cynthia Curnan shared health updates through Facebook, where she confirmed his death. “I sat with him for his last breath that sounded like he was releasing the weight of the world,” she wrote, according to Variety. Pyun was known for his string of low-budget films, which were often sent directly to video. He garnered a reputation for cult films, including directing the 1990 Captain America, Cyborg, and Nemesis.Read it at Variety

