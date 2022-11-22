ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

George Clarke on slashing energy bills, and making homes warm, safe and green

By Lisa Salmon
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36tMIj_0jJdIyh400

Architect and TV presenter George Clarke is an expert on creating stunning and sustainable homes. But there’s so much more to a dream home than it just being green and good-looking, he insists.

We should never forget the fundamentals of homes, he stresses – they need to be warm, comfortable, and safe.

Clarke, the presenter of shows including George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces and Old House New Home, says: “Obviously, it’s all about saving energy and reducing bills at the moment, and part of that is being sustainable for the planet. But there’s also something that people don’t talk about enough, and that’s being comfortable and warm and protected in your house. That feels great.”

Here are Clarke’s tips for keeping sustainably warm and safe in your home – and saving money where you can…

Insulation is key

Clarke stresses that insulation is the best thing to keep your house warm. “Make sure your loft’s really well insulated, and get rid of draughts,” he advises. “I still go into people’s houses and I cannot believe how draughty some of them are – they haven’t put draught excluders on doors or keyholes. On a windy day, the wind that comes through a keyhole is unbelievable.”

As well as getting rid of gaps around windows and doors, and insulating the loft, Clarke says wall insulation is definitely worth considering too.

He says his company installs a lot of dry lining, where internal surfaces are clad with plasterboard to provide an extra layer of insulation. “You’re literally building two or three inches of insulation on the interior of your house,” he explains. “You’ve got to be careful about how destructive it is to the house, because taking three inches off every wall makes every room feel a little bit smaller. It’s not the easiest thing to do, but my God , the difference it makes is unbelievable.”

Keen to practice what he preaches, Clarke has had his own home in London dry lined, as well as having it triple-glazed. “I’ve gone the full hog with ecological upgrades,” he says proudly.

Replace your boiler with a heat pump

Clarke has also changed his gas boiler for an air source heat pump, which he describes as “phenomenal”. But he’s making no claims they’re an affordable option – although over the long-term, the heat pumps can save a lot of money on bills, and they’re far more environmentally-friendly than standard boilers.

One of the best things I’ve ever put in is an air source heat pump,” he declares. “So, I’ve got rid of my gas boiler – I’m not gas-dependent at all.

“These heat pumps aren’t cheap, so you can’t say they’re affordable. If you want to replace a gas boiler it’s going to cost you a couple of grand, but when you put an air source heat pump in, you’re changing a lot of the system, and the average cost is £6,000-£8,000, depending on the size of your house.”He says homes need to be well-insulated for the heat pumps, which are powered by electricity,  to work well. Clarke buys his power from a renewable energy supplier, and points out: “I know I’ve got clean, green technology providing all the heating and hot water for my house.

“My bills are definitely down, it’s amazing – they’re 30-40% less than they’d normally be. That’s a decent saving every year, but you’ve got to buy the kit. People are struggling to pay for expensive food and travel costs, so it might be a big ask.

“If you’ve had a standard gas boiler in your house for 12-15 years, it’s probably very inefficient and needs to be taken out and upgraded,” he says. “But I would suggest, if anyone can afford it, do not replace your gas boiler with another gas boiler, and if you can, put in an air source heat pump. Really take a long-term view on it.”

Make sustainable energy- and money-saving changes

“Change your lifestyle and the way you live in your house a little bit,” suggests Clarke. “Things like turning your boiler down by one or two degrees – when I was a kid, my nanna and grandad used to say, ‘Just put an extra jumper on’.”

He says boiling a kettle is one of the most energy-consuming things in the house, and advises: “If you want one cup of tea, just boil one cup of water in the kettle. But we never do that, do we? We fill it up to the top.”

He suggests trying to use less water at home, too, and points out: “Showers use a huge amount less water than baths. That’s going to make a difference.”

Camera security

As well as keeping warm and cosy in your home, Clarke stresses how important it is to feel safe there, and he’s had security cameras installed at his house. “Back in the day, you might put up a security light that would go on if someone walked past, and you might have a home alarm. But technology has come on so much over the last 10 years, and now there’s very high resolution cameras,” he says.

“These cameras can see what people look like, as long as they haven’t hidden their face, and they activate your phone, so if you’re not at home, as soon as it detects something, it calls you. You can see the images on your screen and even talk to the burglar if you want to.

“So, you can be alerted no matter where you are that someone’s just approaching your house, never mind getting into it.

“Any steps you can take to put people off burgling your house are important. I’ve got security cameras because I don’t want anybody getting in, it’s as simple as that.”

He says standard security lights are also a good idea, and timer switches on lights. “These are good, low-cost things you can do,” he says. “And you just cannot beat really good locks. At the end of the day, if someone really wants to get in, they’ll get in. You’ve just got to make it as difficult as possible for them to do that.”

George Clarke has partnered with smart-home security brand Arlo  (arlo.com/en_gb) to help homeowners keep their properties secure through DIY connected security cameras.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Slash Your Electric, Gas and Water Bills This Winter With These Easy Steps

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Winter is coming fast, and as the temperatures continue to drop, the price of electricity, natural gas and oil are set to rise, experts say. Heating costs alone are expected to jump more than 17% across the US compared to last winter, outpacing inflation and hitting the highest prices in more than 10 years, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors' Association (PDF).
The Independent

Grant Shapps warns energy firms not to hike bills of customers cutting use

Business secretary Grant Shapps has written to energy suppliers to warn them not overcharge customers making “huge efforts” to cut their usage.The cabinet minister said he was “disturbed” at reports that some customers had seen a huge spike in direct debit charges despite cutting back on the amount of gas and electricity.Mr Shapps urged the utility giants to reflect what homes are actually using in their prices, as hard-pressed families struggle to pay bills struggling during the cost of living crisis.Sharing a letter sent to energy bosses on Twitter, the business secretary said: “Households shouldn’t see their direct debits rise...
The Independent

Desperate father uses cardboard to try and insulate home to cut down on heating costs

A desperate single father has taken matters into his own hands by using cardboard to insulate his home.Nigel Cleall says he took the measure after his monthly bills skyrocketed to more than £1,000.The 51-year-old even considered moving himself and his 12-year-old son into the garden shed, which he said is warmer than his flat.He alleges the association that owns his apartment failed to fix the heating system or provide adequate insulation.Mr Cleall said his heating was going “straight through” the 27-year-old roof.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsKanye West’s Yeezy products to be sold under a different nameParalysed patients walk again after breakthrough nerve cell discovery
Tree Hugger

Woman Builds Her Own Extra-Wide Tiny House, With No Experience

Compared to what it was a decade ago, the tiny house movement has become kind of a big thing now in popular culture, with tiny house television shows, websites, and books galore, as well as a wide variety of professional tiny house building companies now offering turnkey tiny homes to those with the cash.
RideApart

This Massive Barn Find Bike Collection Filled Five Shipping Containers

There’s something immensely appealing about the idea of a barn find, isn’t there? The idea that a solid machine has just been left sitting somewhere, due to circumstances completely out of its control—and that you’re the person who can lovingly bring it back to life is downright enticing. Granted, it takes a certain kind of person who’s into a fixer-upper lifestyle, but if that’s you, then you know what I mean.
CNET

The Solar Panel Angle That'll Generate the Most Energy Possible

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Because solar panels convert sunlight to energy, anything that keeps strong, direct sunlight from reaching them is something that lowers the amount of electricity they can make. These obstacles might be clouds, trees, wildfire smoke or dust and grime built up over time. Since solar panels cost a lot (though they're getting cheaper), you want to get the most bang for your buck, recoup the cost and start saving money.
homedit.com

How To Get Rid Of Mold On Wood

Mold is harmful to your home and health. Learn how to get rid of mold on wood before it spreads. According to the EPA, you can remove mold from your home as long as it’s less than 10 square feet. Bigger jobs require professional treatment. There are a few...
Daily Mail

From smart radiator thermostats to Google Nest... the energy-saving items middle-income households can buy with proposed £15,000 Government grant to make home more efficient

UK households facing a cost of living crunch this winter could potentially save hundreds of pounds a year in gas and electricity bills if they use government grants of up to £15,000 to buy and install energy efficient gadgets and loft and cavity wall insulation. Business Secretary Grant Shapps's...
Family Handyman

A Homeowner’s Guide To Furnaces

I had a rough initiation into the world of furnace maintenance. I purchased my first home in 2003, but its gas furnace looked like it was manufactured during the Carter administration. It cost a huge amount of money to operate and habitually switched itself off at inopportune times. We gave it a nickname, Clarice, because we had to visit so frequently to relight the pilot light.
The Independent

The Independent

940K+
Followers
306K+
Post
478M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy