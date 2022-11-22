ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Indonesia earthquake: Death toll rises to 252 with dozens still missing

By Namita Singh
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uL2G4_0jJdIeHm00

At least 252 people have now died in the earthquake that struck western Java in Indonesia on Monday, the local government said, with dozen still reported missing.

About 377 people have been injured, the authorities confirmed in an Instagram post, adding that over 7,000 people have been displaced following the 5.6-magnitude earthquake.

The majority of the deaths – 162 – occurred in the country‘s most populous province of West Java, officials said, with this number also expected to rise.

Excavators, trucks and other heavy equipment sent overnight reached the hardest-hit city of Cianjur, in West Java, on Tuesday. Located near the epicentre, yesterday’s quake sent terrified residents fleeing into the streets, some covered in blood and debris.

One woman told the Associated Press that when the earthquake hit her home the building started “shaking like it was dancing”.

“I was crying and immediately grabbed my husband and children,” said the woman, who gave her name only as Partinem. The house collapsed shortly after she escaped with her family.

“If I didn’t pull them out we might have also been victims,” she said, gazing over the pile of concrete and timber rubble.

In addition to those injured at least 31 remain missing from the quake, said the authorities.

More than 24 hours after the quake struck, emergency workers were racing to pull victims from the rubble of buildings and clear areas cut-off by landslides, with recovery efforts complicated by power cuts and damaged roads over a large area.

For hours Aris stared at an excavator working its way through mounds of earth in the hope it might uncover some trace of his brother and sister in-law.

The 45-year-old had spent hours walking to the district of Cugenang where his relatives lived until disaster struck.

“When I got here, nothing was left. Everything was buried,” Aris said, gesturing at a huge mound of brown earth where his brother’s home had stood.

“I am here because I need to find my family, my sister-in-law. She was buried under this landslide. There were three: the mother and two children,” Aris said.

His brother was missing from a nearby area, he said.

More than 13,000 people had been evacuated and at least 2,200 houses were damaged, authorities said.

Straddling the so-called Ring of Fire, a highly seismically active zone where different plates on the earth’s crust meet, Indonesia has a history of devastating earthquakes.

By this afternoon, Aris was becoming resigned to his loss.

“We leave it to God,” he said. “What matters is we tried. Then we have to let them go.”

Additional reporting by agencies

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man found dead in residential street was ‘victim of acid attack and gunshot’

A man whose body was found dumped in a residential street with “potentially hazardous” substances on his body had been shot and subjected to an acid attack, according to police.Liam Smith was found dead in Kilburn Drive in Shevington, a suburb of Wigan, Greater Manchester, at around 7pm on Thursday.Specialist police officers wearing protective clothing have been involved in examining the area where the body of the 38-year-old was discovered.#UPDATE | Following the body of Liam Smith (38) being found on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, #Wigan on the night of Thursday 24 November 2022, initial information indicates that he was...
The Independent

Four arrested after police seize 230kg of cocaine buried inside animal feed and oranges

Four men have been arrested after police seized more than 230 kilos of cocaine buried inside animal feed and oranges.An investigation into the imports by South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) began in April, supported by the Metropolitan Police, UK Border Force, HMRC and the NCA.A shipment of animal feed from Colombia to a farm in Bridgewater, Somerset, was found to contain 189 kilos of the class A drug, leading to further discoveries of 49 kilos in a container filled with oranges imported from South Africa.Photos of the containers released by police show hundreds of bricks of cocaine, wrapped...
The Independent

Woman flew 3,000 miles to meet online boyfriend before being murdered for her organs

The romantic pursuits of a 51-year-old woman that saw her travel 3,000 miles from her home in Mexico for a date in Peru took a nightmarish turn after her dismembered body washed up on a beach.Blanca Arellano told her family at the end of July that she would be taking a trip to Lima, where she planned to finally meet Juan Pablo Jesús Villafuerte, the man she’d been in an online courtship with for several months, in person.Her family said that Arellano was planning to visit the beach city of Huacho, where her 37-year-old Peruvian boyfriend lived, and that...
The Independent

Almost 50 people sentenced to death over lynching of Algerian man wrongly accused of starting wildfires

Forty-nine people have been sentenced to death for the lynching of a man who they wrongly believed had started wildfires in their Algerian village.Djamel Ben Ismail travelled to the northern Kabylie region, about 200 miles from his home in August 2021, after blazes broke out there.The 38-year-old tweeted that he was going to “give a hand to our friends” fighting the flames.But local people from Larbaa Nath Irathen village dragged him into the main square and attacked him. They accused him of starting the fires, apparently because he wasn’t from the area.His murder shocked the country, especially after graphic images were...
The Independent

Fatal flat blaze: Father identified bodies of wife and children on his birthday

A man whose wife and young daughters died after a house fire has described how he had to identify their bodies, in a hospital mortuary, on his birthday.Aboubacarr Drammeh, who turned 40 on Wednesday, paid tribute to his wife of eight years, Fatoumatta Hydara, and their daughters Fatimah and Naeemah Drammeh, aged three and one, in a statement.All three died from smoke inhalation following a blaze at their first-floor flat in Fairisle Close, Clifton, Nottingham, in the early hours of Sunday.Mr Drammeh described the past week as the” hardest” of his life, adding he will never get over spending part...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

‘I want to hear them apologise’: Grieving wife of man who died in November 2021 Channel tragedy searches for answers

The grieving wife of one of the 27 people who died in the November 2021 Channel tragedy has hit out at the government for a lack of contact in the year following her husband’s death.Emebet, who lost her husband Fikeru in the incident, is calling on the government to apologise to those who lost loved ones in the incident.“Still, we have heard nothing from the authorities,” Emebet said. “Noone has spoken to me for evidence – we are just waiting for news. I want to hear them apologise – and for them to say ‘Nobody deserves that.’”“What hurts me,...
The Independent

Idaho murders - live: Moscow police find no link between killings of students and 2021 stabbings in Oregon

Moscow police said they have found no viable evidence that the University of Idaho murders are linked to similar stabbings in Oregon a year before.Authorities issued a statement on Friday that the August 2021 fatal stabbing of Travis Juettern, 26, in Salem, Oregon, is not believed to be linked to the killings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen.“While these cases share similarities ... there does not appear to be any evidence to support the cases are related,” the statement read.This week, similarities were drawn between the knife attack on Juetten and his wife, who survived...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Good samaritan saves woman held hostage by razor-wielding man on flight

A good samaritan has been hailed for saving a woman on a flight after she was held hostage by a fellow passenger brandishing a razor blade.The incident unfolded on Monday on board JetBlue flight 871 travelling from New York City to Salt Lake City, Utah, when the allegedly intoxicated suspect Merrill Darrell Fackrell suddenly pulled a blade on a fellow passenger and held it to the terrified woman’s throat.A good samaritan sprung into action and managed to get the knife from the perpetrator – before sitting with him until the flight could land and police arrested him.Mr Fackrell, a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Independent

Moment family miraculously survives semi-truck rollover crash

Dashcam footage shows the moment a family in Thailand were caught up in a horrific crash after a semi-truck crossed onto their side of the road, sending their vehicle flying.The truck is seen swerving, crossing over into the opposite lane, as the family were on route to Bangkok.After the crash, the family’s windscreen shattered as the vehicle rolled over amid terrified screams.Chokthawi Sithiinchai, a passenger in the family’s car, said: “We were on our way back from Lampang to Bangkok when the accident happened. There were people injured but nobody died.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More The full exchange: Blackford faces Sunak as independence referendum deniedDistressed elephant collapses while being forced to climb into truck in ThailandWild monitor lizard refuses to move from family's bathroom sunroof
The Independent

The Independent

940K+
Followers
306K+
Post
478M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy