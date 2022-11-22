ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haledon, NJ

Haledon, slightly bigger than its neighbor, gains seat on Manchester Regional board

By Philip DeVencentis, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fZxaB_0jJdFQCN00

HALEDON — The makeup of the Manchester Regional Board of Education will be adjusted to reflect the populations of the three towns that send students to the high school, a change the borough tried to expedite last year.

The shift means Haledon — with a population of 9,064 — will elect four people to the school board and that North Haledon and Prospect Park will elect three members and two members, respectively.

North Haledon had a greater population for the past decade, so it now has four members and Haledon three. The change will happen when the school board reorganizes on Jan. 5.

Trustee Jeffrey Fischer, of Haledon, said the shift will not have any practical effect on the way he and his colleagues conduct business. "No one thinks like that," he said on Monday. "It's just what's best for the board, what's best for the school and what's best for the kids."

Yet Haledon sends more than five times as many students to Manchester Regional than North Haledon, which years ago launched a futile bid to pull out of the high school.

K-8 BOARD OF EDUCATION: Haledon school plans addition to accommodate booming enrollment

REDEVELOPMENT: Five-story buildings in Haledon? Designation of downtown could mean growth

Fischer, 69, of Avenue C, was reelected this month to a three-year term, according to unofficial results. The longtime trustee ran with Kathleen Gonzales, 70, of Buschmann Avenue, who was elected to her first term. She served on the K-8 school board from January 2017 through December 2019.

North Haledon voters reelected school board president Valdo Panzera, 35, of Dietrich Lane, in an uncontested race.

A second seat would have been on the ballot in North Haledon, but it was instead put on the ballot in Haledon due to the population changes.

The need to adjust the breakdown of seats first arose in August 2021, when Haledon officials sued the county clerk and county schools superintendent to halt the printing of ballots.

Officials only then learned of the preliminary results of the 2020 census, delayed because of the pandemic. The data showed that Haledon had a greater population than North Haledon.

Story continues below table.

Population in 2010 Population in 2020
Haledon 8,318 9,064 (up 9%)
North Haledon 8,417 8,933 (up 6.1%)
Prospect Park 5,865 6,391 (up 9%)
Source: Census Bureau

Less than two weeks later, a judge ordered the county to not print ballots until the court case was settled.

But the relief granted by that order was fleeting.

Officials learned of legislation that required the state's prisoners to be counted in the census using their street addresses.

That law, which was new at the time, delayed the final count even further and spoiled the borough's attempt to change the makeup of the school board prior to the 2021 election.

The county schools superintendent acknowledged in a letter to Manchester Regional in March that final census figures were calculated, allowing the reapportionment of school board seats to move forward.

Philip DeVencentis is a local reporter for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: devencentis@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Haledon, slightly bigger than its neighbor, gains seat on Manchester Regional board

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beach Radio

The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December

We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
EDISON, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

One Reported Dead after Car Drives into Water in Toms River

One person has reportedly died after a car veered off the road and into the water in Toms River. The accident happened on Hooper Ave. Friday night, when the vehicle, occupied by multiple people, drove into the water on S. Shore Dr. One person reportedly became trapped in the water,...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Massive indoor go-kart track to open in New Jersey

EDISON, N.J. -- A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest” of its kind, announced plans for a grand opening on Dec. 16, officials said. Supercharged Entertainment, which owns a go-karting track in Wrentham, Massachusetts, announced plans in August to open a second location in Edison.
EDISON, NJ
Daily Voice

Sedans Collide Head-On In Fair Lawn

A driver from River Vale was drunk on Thanksgiving when his car crossed over a double-yellow line and slammed head-on into an oncoming car containing a family of four on a Route 208 overpass in Fair Lawn, authorities charged. Robert Arloro, 23, was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Upper Saddle River Driver, 73, Struck By His Own SUV

A 73-year-old driver from Upper Saddle River was hospitalized after he was struck by his SUV on Thanksgiving, authorities said. The victim had gotten out of what he thought was his parked 2020 Land Rover near the corner of Lake Street and Pheasant Run when it began rolling and the driver's side door hit him shortly before 6 p.m., Detective Capt. Edward Kane said.
UPPER SADDLE RIVER, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy