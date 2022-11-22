Haledon, slightly bigger than its neighbor, gains seat on Manchester Regional board

HALEDON — The makeup of the Manchester Regional Board of Education will be adjusted to reflect the populations of the three towns that send students to the high school, a change the borough tried to expedite last year.

The shift means Haledon — with a population of 9,064 — will elect four people to the school board and that North Haledon and Prospect Park will elect three members and two members, respectively.

North Haledon had a greater population for the past decade, so it now has four members and Haledon three. The change will happen when the school board reorganizes on Jan. 5.

Trustee Jeffrey Fischer, of Haledon, said the shift will not have any practical effect on the way he and his colleagues conduct business. "No one thinks like that," he said on Monday. "It's just what's best for the board, what's best for the school and what's best for the kids."

Yet Haledon sends more than five times as many students to Manchester Regional than North Haledon, which years ago launched a futile bid to pull out of the high school.

Fischer, 69, of Avenue C, was reelected this month to a three-year term, according to unofficial results. The longtime trustee ran with Kathleen Gonzales, 70, of Buschmann Avenue, who was elected to her first term. She served on the K-8 school board from January 2017 through December 2019.

North Haledon voters reelected school board president Valdo Panzera, 35, of Dietrich Lane, in an uncontested race.

A second seat would have been on the ballot in North Haledon, but it was instead put on the ballot in Haledon due to the population changes.

The need to adjust the breakdown of seats first arose in August 2021, when Haledon officials sued the county clerk and county schools superintendent to halt the printing of ballots.

Officials only then learned of the preliminary results of the 2020 census, delayed because of the pandemic. The data showed that Haledon had a greater population than North Haledon.

Population in 2010 Population in 2020 Haledon 8,318 9,064 (up 9%) North Haledon 8,417 8,933 (up 6.1%) Prospect Park 5,865 6,391 (up 9%) Source: Census Bureau

Less than two weeks later, a judge ordered the county to not print ballots until the court case was settled.

But the relief granted by that order was fleeting.

Officials learned of legislation that required the state's prisoners to be counted in the census using their street addresses.

That law, which was new at the time, delayed the final count even further and spoiled the borough's attempt to change the makeup of the school board prior to the 2021 election.

The county schools superintendent acknowledged in a letter to Manchester Regional in March that final census figures were calculated, allowing the reapportionment of school board seats to move forward.

