arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Win Paradise Jam, Remain Undefeated
ST. THOMAS, USVI – Arkansas women’s basketball (8-0) is coming back to Fayetteville with the Paradise Jam Reef Tournament Championship and three more wins, highlighted by the Razorbacks’ 69-53 victory over No. 25 Kansas State (7-1). The victory on Saturday night handed the Wildcats their first loss of the season. Chrissy Carr paced the Razorbacks against her former team with 19 points and earned a spot on the five-person All-Tournament Team. Makayla Daniels logged 13 points and six boards and won the tournament’s MVP honors after averaging 17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 steals over the week.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Soccer Takes on Florida State for Shot at College Cup
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The 3-seed Razorbacks will face the reigning national champion and 1-seed Florida State on Saturday, with the winner advancing to the College Cup. First kick at the Seminole Soccer Complex is set for 4 p.m. CT and the match will be streamed on ESPN+. The Hogs...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Soccer Eliminated from NCAA Tournament by Florida State
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Top-seeded Florida State made an early second-half goal stick to defeat 3-seed Arkansas, 1-0, in the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals. The Razorbacks controlled a majority of the possession in the first 45 minutes and fired off four shots by the 25-minute mark. Goalkeeper Grace Barbara came up...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Trio of Razorbacks Selected for Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Razorback football greats Glen Ray Hines and Jimmy Walker and Arkansas baseball legend Jeff King were announced Sunday as part of the 2023 class of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame. In addition, longtime Arkansas television sportscaster Steve Sullivan will join the three former Razorbacks and five additional honorees at a ceremony on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the organization’s 64th annual induction banquet at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. Hines will be inducted posthumously.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Cap Regular Season With Fifth Consecutive Sweep
The Hogs closed out the regular season in commanding fashion as Arkansas earned its fifth consecutive sweep, and second in as many nights over the Auburn Tigers. The win made the Hogs’ final regular season record 20-8 overall, 11-7 in the SEC. It is the first time since the 2002 and 2003 campaigns that Arkansas has posted back-to-back 20-win seasons.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas Pours it on Second Half to Defeat Clemson
ST. THOMAS, USVI – Arkansas women’s basketball (7-0) pulled out a hard-fought victory over Clemson (3-3) on day two of the Paradise Jam to maintain its perfect start to the season and best since 2016. With the game tied at 24 at halftime, Arkansas caught fire in the third quarter to outscore the Tigers 25-13 to take a 12-point lead into the fourth quarter. The Razorbacks won 76-62 off 47.9 percent shooting, and will face Kansas State in the championship title game tomorrow. Four Razorbacks reached double-digits on Friday, led by Makayla Daniels’ 21.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Break Out the Brooms on Black Friday
Arkansas got its final two matches of the regular season started with a bang as the Hogs took down the Auburn Tigers in straight sets on Friday. The match was the fourth consecutive sweep for the Razorbacks, and the first time Arkansas won at Auburn since 2014. The Hogs held the Tigers to a .000 hitting percentage, the lowest for Auburn all season. The Razorbacks are now 19-8 on the season and 10-7 in conference, and the Tigers move to 21-7 and an even 10-7 with the Hogs in the SEC.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Neighbors Earns 200th Win in Game One of Paradise Jam
ST. THOMAS, USVI – Arkansas women’s basketball (6-0) earned a hard-fought win over Northern Arizona (3-3) in the first of three games at the Paradise Jam. NAU led for 10 minutes in the first half, but after a 12-0 run by Arkansas before halftime, the Razorbacks never looked back. Samara Spencer played a big role in the Razorbacks finding a roll, finishing with a career-high 27 points off 10 field goals. With the 82-73 win, head coach Mike Neighbors secured his 200th career win.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
10 Things to Know - Missouri
The Hogs, bowl eligible for the third straight year, wrap up the regular season this week, traveling to Columbia, Mo., for this year’s edition of the Battle Line Rivalry. Kickoff between Arkansas and Missouri is set for 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at Faurot Field on CBS. 10 Things...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Channel Finder: Hogs at Missouri
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.– The Arkansas Razorbacks will take on the Missouri Tigers in the Battle Line Rivalry presented by Shelter on Friday afternoon at 2:30pm CT. The game will be televised on CBS. How to watch: Fans can watch today’s game on CBS or the CBSsports mobile app. How...
North Platte Telegraph
Casey Thompson addresses his health and future at Nebraska
Before Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson makes any decision about his future at Nebraska or meets with NU’s prospective new coach, he’s ready to rest and mull over an important decision about his health. In the wake of the Huskers’ 24-17 win over Iowa, Thompson wore a smile and...
WOWT
Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were at the home of a missing Omaha woman on Wednesday morning, wrapping up their search just before noon. It’s Day 4 of the search for 43-year-old Cari Allen. “We are constantly searching based on tips that we receive,” Douglas...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
Neighbors speak out about missing Omaha woman Cari Allen
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 43-year-old Cari Allen who hasn't been seen since Saturday night at 11:00.
Former KMTV weatherman Tony Cervantes passes away
Former KMTV weatherman and Marine Corps veteran Tony Cervantes passed away Monday in Omaha. He served in Vietnam and worked at KMTV in the late 70s and 80s.
klkntv.com
Nebraska woman dead after being ejected from vehicle during pursuit, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A North Platte woman was killed Friday when she was ejected from a vehicle during a pursuit in York County, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 7:40 a.m., a trooper saw a Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely on Interstate 80 just south of York.
