Fayetteville, AR

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Win Paradise Jam, Remain Undefeated

ST. THOMAS, USVI – Arkansas women’s basketball (8-0) is coming back to Fayetteville with the Paradise Jam Reef Tournament Championship and three more wins, highlighted by the Razorbacks’ 69-53 victory over No. 25 Kansas State (7-1). The victory on Saturday night handed the Wildcats their first loss of the season. Chrissy Carr paced the Razorbacks against her former team with 19 points and earned a spot on the five-person All-Tournament Team. Makayla Daniels logged 13 points and six boards and won the tournament’s MVP honors after averaging 17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 steals over the week.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Soccer Takes on Florida State for Shot at College Cup

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The 3-seed Razorbacks will face the reigning national champion and 1-seed Florida State on Saturday, with the winner advancing to the College Cup. First kick at the Seminole Soccer Complex is set for 4 p.m. CT and the match will be streamed on ESPN+. The Hogs...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Soccer Eliminated from NCAA Tournament by Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Top-seeded Florida State made an early second-half goal stick to defeat 3-seed Arkansas, 1-0, in the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals. The Razorbacks controlled a majority of the possession in the first 45 minutes and fired off four shots by the 25-minute mark. Goalkeeper Grace Barbara came up...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Trio of Razorbacks Selected for Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Razorback football greats Glen Ray Hines and Jimmy Walker and Arkansas baseball legend Jeff King were announced Sunday as part of the 2023 class of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame. In addition, longtime Arkansas television sportscaster Steve Sullivan will join the three former Razorbacks and five additional honorees at a ceremony on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the organization’s 64th annual induction banquet at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. Hines will be inducted posthumously.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Cap Regular Season With Fifth Consecutive Sweep

The Hogs closed out the regular season in commanding fashion as Arkansas earned its fifth consecutive sweep, and second in as many nights over the Auburn Tigers. The win made the Hogs’ final regular season record 20-8 overall, 11-7 in the SEC. It is the first time since the 2002 and 2003 campaigns that Arkansas has posted back-to-back 20-win seasons.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansas Pours it on Second Half to Defeat Clemson

ST. THOMAS, USVI – Arkansas women’s basketball (7-0) pulled out a hard-fought victory over Clemson (3-3) on day two of the Paradise Jam to maintain its perfect start to the season and best since 2016. With the game tied at 24 at halftime, Arkansas caught fire in the third quarter to outscore the Tigers 25-13 to take a 12-point lead into the fourth quarter. The Razorbacks won 76-62 off 47.9 percent shooting, and will face Kansas State in the championship title game tomorrow. Four Razorbacks reached double-digits on Friday, led by Makayla Daniels’ 21.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Hogs Break Out the Brooms on Black Friday

Arkansas got its final two matches of the regular season started with a bang as the Hogs took down the Auburn Tigers in straight sets on Friday. The match was the fourth consecutive sweep for the Razorbacks, and the first time Arkansas won at Auburn since 2014. The Hogs held the Tigers to a .000 hitting percentage, the lowest for Auburn all season. The Razorbacks are now 19-8 on the season and 10-7 in conference, and the Tigers move to 21-7 and an even 10-7 with the Hogs in the SEC.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Neighbors Earns 200th Win in Game One of Paradise Jam

ST. THOMAS, USVI – Arkansas women’s basketball (6-0) earned a hard-fought win over Northern Arizona (3-3) in the first of three games at the Paradise Jam. NAU led for 10 minutes in the first half, but after a 12-0 run by Arkansas before halftime, the Razorbacks never looked back. Samara Spencer played a big role in the Razorbacks finding a roll, finishing with a career-high 27 points off 10 field goals. With the 82-73 win, head coach Mike Neighbors secured his 200th career win.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

10 Things to Know - Missouri

The Hogs, bowl eligible for the third straight year, wrap up the regular season this week, traveling to Columbia, Mo., for this year’s edition of the Battle Line Rivalry. Kickoff between Arkansas and Missouri is set for 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at Faurot Field on CBS. 10 Things...
COLUMBIA, MO
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Channel Finder: Hogs at Missouri

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.– The Arkansas Razorbacks will take on the Missouri Tigers in the Battle Line Rivalry presented by Shelter on Friday afternoon at 2:30pm CT. The game will be televised on CBS. How to watch: Fans can watch today’s game on CBS or the CBSsports mobile app. How...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
