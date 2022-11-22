Arkansas got its final two matches of the regular season started with a bang as the Hogs took down the Auburn Tigers in straight sets on Friday. The match was the fourth consecutive sweep for the Razorbacks, and the first time Arkansas won at Auburn since 2014. The Hogs held the Tigers to a .000 hitting percentage, the lowest for Auburn all season. The Razorbacks are now 19-8 on the season and 10-7 in conference, and the Tigers move to 21-7 and an even 10-7 with the Hogs in the SEC.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO