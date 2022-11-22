Read full article on original website
cbs17
1 taken to hospital after late-night shooting at Raleigh hotel, suspect unknown, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a hotel late Saturday night. At about 11:38 p.m., officers said they were called to the Extended Stay America on the 2600 block of Appliance Court, off of North Raleigh Blvd., in reference to a shooting.
cbs17
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Raleigh neighborhood
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a nearby hospital after he was shot in an east Raleigh neighborhood Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported around 5:40 p.m. in the 5400 block of Peacenest Drive, which is just off N. Rogers Lane south of New Bern Avenue, Raleigh police said.
cbs17
12-year-old dies, Raleigh police seek driver after girl hit by Hyundai hybrid that fled scene
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they are looking for the driver of a white Hyundai hybrid car in the deadly hit-and-run of a girl Friday night. The incident was reported just after 7:30 p.m. and involved a 12-year-old girl, who was taken to a nearby hospital and later died, according to a news release from the Raleigh Police Department.
cbs17
1 arrested in connection to stabbing call with injuries in Downtown Raleigh, officers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they responded to a stabbing call in Downtown Raleigh early Saturday morning. Officers said the call came in around 6:52 a.m. on East Martin St. One man was stabbed and sustained minor injuries, according to police. They said he was taken to...
jocoreport.com
Store Employee Killed Inside Business
JOHNSTON COUNTY – An employee at a Johnston County business was killed while at work. Just after 5:00pm today (Friday), the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Johnston County EMS responded to Murphy Express on Highway 42 near Interstate 40. An employee was reportedly involved in an altercation with...
cbs17
Landfill fire in North Raleigh triggers complaints
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A landfill that’s burning for at least a day in North Raleigh is causing problems for some residents. A controlled burn is underway at Wall Recycling Raleigh, which is a disposal location for trees, stumps and limbs, Raleigh Fire Division Chief Robert Hodge said Saturday.
counton2.com
‘Out of control’: 911 calls released in tragic death of Raleigh Christmas Parade performer
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A handful of 911 calls poured in from concerned parade-goers when a truck pulling a float struck and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks during the Raleigh Christmas Parade. The calls were released to CBS 17 one day after Hailey’s parents, Trey and April Brooks shared a...
cbs17
GoFundMe created for float driver charged in girl’s death in Raleigh Christmas parade
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Ohio is organizing a GoFundMe for the driver that hit and killed an 11-year-old girl in Raleigh’s Christmas parade last weekend. According to the fundraiser, Austin Ferrell of Toldeo, Ohio, set up the GoFundMe because “we thought this would help the family of the young girl with a nice funeral and also help Landens family with lawyer cost[s].”
Two Raleigh police officers involved in crash on Glenwood Avenue
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Raleigh police officers in a marked RPD vehicle were involved in an accident that caused a minor car fire on Thursday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Glenwood Ave. and Triangle Dr. Officials say a woman driving a red car rear-ended the police...
WRAL
Stabbing at Johnston County gas station leads to one death, one in custody
One person died in a stabbing at a gas station in Johnston County off NC-42 on Friday evening. One person died in a stabbing at a gas station in Johnston County off NC-42 on Friday evening.
cbs17
Man charged with murder in Durham shooting of 25-year-old
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Monday night. Shortly after 11:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Gary Street, a few blocks from East Durham Park.
WRAL
Fatal crash closes major highway in Johnston County
Sunday, a deadly crash closed a major highway in Johnston County. The multi-vehicle crash happened on Highway 42 and Lynch Road. State Highway Patrol told WRAL News it is still trying to figure out what caused the crash. However, SHP said a man died at the crash. Two other people...
NC man charged with rape, assault by strangulation
On Nov. 8, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office began an investigation into a report of sexual assault.
Man dead, another taken to hospital after shooting on Avon Avenue in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a shooting on Avon Avenue in Burlington, according to police. At 10:42 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of shots fired near the 800 block of Avon Avenue. At the scene, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Quinnton Enoch, 24, died at the […]
GoFundMe set up for family of 11-year-old killed in Raleigh Christmas Parade
RALEIGH, N.C. — A GoFundMe is active and taking donations in honor of 11-year old Hailey Brooks. Brooks was killed last weekend when an out of control truck struck her during the Raleigh Christmas parade. WRAL News has vetted the legitimacy of the GoFundMe through the attorney for Brook's...
wfmynews2.com
Double shooting in Burlington leaves one man dead, another injured
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police responded to a shooting on the 800 block of Avon Avenue Tuesday night. Officers found two men suffering injuries from the shooting. Christopher Moore, 32, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Quinnton Enoch, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene. This investigation...
Man dies in fiery crash in Burlington on Morningside Drive, police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died in a fiery crash in Burlington on Wednesday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. Around 1 p.m., Burlington officers were called to Morningside Drive about a crash. Arriving officers discovered a 2010 Chevrolet HHR engulfed in flames. The driver, later identified as Robert Miller III, 71, […]
WXII 12
Greensboro driver makes unsafe U-turn, kills 42-year-old motorcyclist, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A motorcyclist is a dead and a woman is facing charges after a crash in Greensboro. Police say it happened Monday around 7:10 p.m. on the 2600 block of West Gate City Boulevard, between West Florida Street and Williams Street. According to police, Tiera Whitehead, 22,...
Johnston County crash injures four people, including an infant
SELMA, N.C. — Another day, Another crash. The intersection of NC-42 and Thanksgiving Fire Road was once again filled with blinking lights and smashed cars Wednesday afternoon. Officials tell WRAL the accident happened around 3:30 this afternoon. The T-bone crash damaging three vehicles, and injuring four people, including an...
Moore County man arrested, accused of burning bank and church buildings
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday the arrest of a man accused of burning several buildings. Shane Deante Jones, 24, of Eagle Springs, is charged with five counts of felony burning of buildings, six counts of felony breaking or entering, one count of felony setting fire to brush or woodlands, one count of damaging crops or trees and one count of injury to property in Moore County.
