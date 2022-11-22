ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

cbs17

1 taken to hospital after shooting in Raleigh neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a nearby hospital after he was shot in an east Raleigh neighborhood Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported around 5:40 p.m. in the 5400 block of Peacenest Drive, which is just off N. Rogers Lane south of New Bern Avenue, Raleigh police said.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Store Employee Killed Inside Business

JOHNSTON COUNTY – An employee at a Johnston County business was killed while at work. Just after 5:00pm today (Friday), the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Johnston County EMS responded to Murphy Express on Highway 42 near Interstate 40. An employee was reportedly involved in an altercation with...
cbs17

Landfill fire in North Raleigh triggers complaints

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A landfill that’s burning for at least a day in North Raleigh is causing problems for some residents. A controlled burn is underway at Wall Recycling Raleigh, which is a disposal location for trees, stumps and limbs, Raleigh Fire Division Chief Robert Hodge said Saturday.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

GoFundMe created for float driver charged in girl’s death in Raleigh Christmas parade

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Ohio is organizing a GoFundMe for the driver that hit and killed an 11-year-old girl in Raleigh’s Christmas parade last weekend. According to the fundraiser, Austin Ferrell of Toldeo, Ohio, set up the GoFundMe because “we thought this would help the family of the young girl with a nice funeral and also help Landens family with lawyer cost[s].”
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man charged with murder in Durham shooting of 25-year-old

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Monday night. Shortly after 11:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Gary Street, a few blocks from East Durham Park.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Fatal crash closes major highway in Johnston County

Sunday, a deadly crash closed a major highway in Johnston County. The multi-vehicle crash happened on Highway 42 and Lynch Road. State Highway Patrol told WRAL News it is still trying to figure out what caused the crash. However, SHP said a man died at the crash. Two other people...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Double shooting in Burlington leaves one man dead, another injured

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police responded to a shooting on the 800 block of Avon Avenue Tuesday night. Officers found two men suffering injuries from the shooting. Christopher Moore, 32, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Quinnton Enoch, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene. This investigation...
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Man dies in fiery crash in Burlington on Morningside Drive, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died in a fiery crash in Burlington on Wednesday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. Around 1 p.m., Burlington officers were called to Morningside Drive about a crash. Arriving officers discovered a 2010 Chevrolet HHR engulfed in flames. The driver, later identified as Robert Miller III, 71, […]
BURLINGTON, NC
WRAL News

Moore County man arrested, accused of burning bank and church buildings

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday the arrest of a man accused of burning several buildings. Shane Deante Jones, 24, of Eagle Springs, is charged with five counts of felony burning of buildings, six counts of felony breaking or entering, one count of felony setting fire to brush or woodlands, one count of damaging crops or trees and one count of injury to property in Moore County.
MOORE COUNTY, NC

