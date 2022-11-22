Treasury Yields Slip as Investor Attention Turns to Fed Speaker Remarks

Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Treasury Yields Are Slightly Lower as Markets Assess Fed Rate Policy Outlook
U.S. Treasury yields were slightly lower Friday as investors digested the Federal Reserve's November meeting minutes, which suggested that interest rate hikes would be slowed in the coming months. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was about one basis point lower at 3.698%. The 2-year Treasury yield was...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Singapore's Inflation May Have Eased Slightly, But Central Bank Warns Pain Likely to Linger
The Monetary Authority of Singapore warned of prolonged risk factors piling onto the nation's financial vulnerability in the corporate, housing and banking sectors. "Amid weakening external demand, the Singapore economy is projected to slow to a below-trend pace in 2023," MAS said in a report. It also said, "Inflation is...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Binance Deploys $1 Billion to Keep Crypto Industry Afloat After FTX Collapse
Binance said it will devote $1 billion in initial commitments to the recovery fund. It may increase that amount to $2 billion at a point in time in the future "if the need arises," the company added. Since FTX's rapid winddown, investors have worried about a crypto contagion affecting every...
Xi unlikely to tolerate dissent as momentous protests shake China
Just five weeks after being elected to a historic third term, President Xi Jinping suddenly faces cracks in the facade of unchallenged authority that he so successfully presented to the world at the 20th national congress of the Chinese communist party. For groups of protesters, apparently without central coordination, to...
Vietnamese Automaker VinFast Beginning Deliveries in December to US
VinFast is shipping 999 of its VF 8 SUVs and eventually wants to build cars in North Carolina.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Heated' and ‘Really Ugly': Europe Fails to Thrash Out Details on Gas Price Cap as Talks Turn Sour
BRUSSELS — European energy ministers failed to reach a compromise over a cap on natural gas prices after "heated," "ugly" and "tough" discussions. The 27 EU leaders agreed in late October to give their political support to a limit on natural gas prices after months and months of discussions on how to best tackle the current energy crisis.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Inflation Is Coming Down. Here's What That Means for Your Annual Pay Raise
If inflation has peaked, employers will begin to contemplate lower annual pay raises, but are not likely to take action next year to reduce pay to any significant degree. Last year's merit bumps in salaries were outsize compared to recent history. But so far the data shows that most companies...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here Are the 7 Richest People in the World Who Haven't Signed the Giving Pledge—Jeff Bezos Is No. 3
Jeff Bezos has committed to giving away the "majority" of his $116 billion fortune during his lifetime — but when it comes to signing the Giving Pledge, the Amazon founder remains mum. The pledge, launched by Bill Gates and Warren Buffett in 2010, is a campaign that encourages billionaires...
