Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
EU weighs plans to impose rules on NGO migrant rescue ships
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union interior ministers have weighed proposals to ease tensions between France and Italy over migrants arriving without authorization. The proposals include a possible crackdown on charity-run ships doing search and rescue work in the Mediterranean Sea. In recent weeks, several hundred people hoping to enter Europe have been stranded at sea aboard aid ships while countries bicker over whether and where they should be allowed to disembark. It comes during a year in which more than 90,000 migrants have arrived in Europe though the Mediterranean. European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas said Friday that “we need dialogue, and we need rules, and we need order.” He says the Mediterranean rescue work cannot be like the “Wild, Wild West.”
KEYT
Germany, France pledge mutual support to avert energy crunch
BERLIN (AP) — Germany and France have pledged to provide each other mutual support in preventing a possible energy crisis after supplies from Russia dried up amid the war in Ukraine. As part of a joint agreement signed by the countries’ leaders Friday, Germany will provide France with electricity while getting much-needed natural gas in return. Before Russia invaded Ukraine nine months ago, Germany was heavily reliant on Russian gas supplies. Since then, Germany has scrambled to find other sources. France is struggling to meet its electricity needs due to repairs at nuclear power plants. There are concerns that a sharp rise in electricity demand from France this winter, coupled with lower production in Germany, could strain the continent’s grid.
KEYT
Hospital: 2nd Israeli, wounded in Jerusalem blasts, dies
JERUSALEM (AP) — A Jerusalem hospital says an Israeli man died of wounds sustained in blasts that hit the city earlier this week. Shaare Zedek Medical Center said Tadesse Teshome Ben Madeh, who was critically wounded in one of the blasts at the city’s bus stops, had passed away. The first explosion occurred near a crowded bus stop on the edge of the city. The second went off about half an hour later in a settlement in the city’s north. The blasts immediately killed a 15-year-old dual Israeli-Canadian national and wounded 18 Israelis. Israeli police accused Palestinians of carrying out the attacks. No Palestinian group claimed responsibility for the explosions.
KEYT
Brussels sees riots after Morocco beats Belgium at World Cup
BRUSSELS (AP) — Police have sealed off parts of the center of Brussels and moved in with water cannons to disperse crowds following violence in the wake of Morocco’s 2-0 upset win over Belgium at the World Cup. Steps and bicycles were set on fire and cars were pelted with bricks before police moved in. Brussels mayor Philippe Close said authorities were doing their utmost to keep order in the streets and asked officers “to detain the rioters.” Even subway and tram traffic had to be interrupted on police orders. Morocco’s victory was a major upset at the World Cup and was enthusiastically celebrated by fans with Moroccan immigrant roots in many Belgian cities.
KEYT
Shootings at Brazil schools leave 3 dead, 13 wounded
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Authorities say a former student fatally shot three people and wounded 13 in two schools in southeastern Brazil. Espirito Santo public safety secretariat Márcio Celante said the shootings took place Friday at a public school with elementary and middle school students, and at a private school, both in the small town of Aracruz. Espirito Santo Gov. Renato Casagrande identified the shooter as a 16-year-old boy who used to study at the public school. Six people remained hospitalized Friday, including two children.
KEYT
Mexico’s domestic airline industry in shambles
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s domestic airline industry is in shambles, plagued by safety problems, a downgrade of Mexico’s safety rating, and vandalism. This week alone, passengers missed connections because thieves had cut the fiber optic cables leading into the Mexico City airport, forcing immigration authorities to return to paper forms. The internet outage came almost one month after aviation and transportation authorities were forced to suspend routine medical, physical and licensing exams because the government’s computer systems were hacked. And on May 7, there was a near-miss between two planes at the airport.
KEYT
Speeding tanks, booming howitzers, shaking bones: This is how South Korea sells weapons
With a blinding yellow flash and a concussion that shakes bones, K9 self-propelled howitzers launch artillery shells onto a hill that’s just been hit by rockets fired from helicopters. Then K2 tanks roar in, speeding up roads and firing as they go. This is part of DX Korea, a...
KEYT
A day of big upsets at the World Cup as Morocco shocks Belgium and Costa Rica defeats Japan
It was a day of big upsets at the World Cup as Belgium and Japan both succumbed to shock defeats against Morocco and Costa Rica respectively. Morocco won its first World Cup match since 1998 — and its third ever — securing a sensational 2-0 victory over heavyweight Belgium to ensure that it can still qualify for the knockout stage for the second time in its history.
KEYT
US official urges ‘de-escalation’ as Turkey strikes Syria
BEIRUT (AP) — A U.S. official currently in Syria is calling for an “immediate de-escalation” following days of deadly airstrikes and shelling along the Syria-Turkey border. Nikolas Granger, the U.S. senior representative to northeastern Syria, said in comments posted on Friday that the actions destabilize the region and undermine the fight against the Islamic State group. Turkey this week launched a wave of airstrikes on suspected Kurdish rebels hiding in neighboring Syria and Iraq, in retaliation for a deadly Nov. 13 bombing in Istanbul that Ankara blames on the Kurdish groups. The groups have denied involvement in the bombing and say the Turkish strikes have killed civilians and threatened the anti-IS fight.
KEYT
Germany looks to bounce back from shock defeat and revive World Cup hopes against dangerous Spain
If Germany is to avoid the ignominy of consecutive World Cup group stage exits, it will need to earn a positive result against a Spain side that looked like the tournament’s most dangerous team after the opening round of fixtures. Finishing bottom of the group at Russia 2018, a...
Comments / 0