communitynewspapers.com
Fade Masters of Miami: Definitely Not Your Father’s Barber Shop
Settling in at the bar – or should we say the “reception desk” – at this boutique. barber shop on Grand Avenue in the Grove, we got a chance to chat with Vinicio. Larios, CEO of Fade Masters of Miami. Between appointments on this bustling weekday...
Click10.com
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs helps feed families at one of many Thanksgiving meal events in South Florida
MIAMI – From Miami-Dade to Broward, charities are helping fill South Floridians’ bellies on Thanksgiving Day, holding meal events to ensure no one goes hungry. One of those events featured some serious star power. Hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs helped feed families on Thanksgiving Day for The Caring...
DJ Khaled’s shoe closet available to rent on Airbnb
MIAMI — Grammy nominee DJ Khaled has teamed up with Airbnb to offer an opportunity for his fans to spend a night surrounded by his renowned sneaker closet. DJ Khaled teamed up with Airbnb to offer two one-night stays on Dec. 5 and 6 for two guests only. Guests will be charged $11 a night, in a nod to DJ Khaled’s shoe size. Guests will also receive an exclusive pair of We The Best Air Jordan 5s, a handwritten welcome note from DJ Khaled and a private shopping session at a Miami sneaker store.
I toured a Miami apartment to see how it compared to my NYC apartment, and I'm still daydreaming about the extra bathroom and outdoor space
Insider's reporter saw a $1,700 two-bed Miami apartment for rent that cost the same as her one-bed in NYC but was twice as large with outdoor space.
5 great places to get a Cuban sandwich in Miami
There are plenty of places to get Cuban sandwiches in Miami, but which stand out? Here are five terrific places to get a Cuban sandwich. 1. Enriqueta's Sandwich ShopWhy it stands out: A Miami staple for decades, Enriqueta's has been visited by celebrities like David Beckham, Lauren Jauregui and Nick Jonas. Address: 186 NE 29th St.Hours: 7:15am-2:45pm Monday-Friday and 8am-2:15pm Saturday. Photo: Courtesy of Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop2. Sanguich De MiamiWhy it stands out: Sanguich offers both beef- and pork-based Cuban sandwiches. Address: 2057 SW 8th St.Hours: 10am–6pm Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Sunday (closed Wednesday).3. La CarretaWhy it stands out:...
soulofmiami.org
Thanksgiving Brunch at Trump International Beach Resort Miami 11/24/22
The iconic Trump International Beach Resort Miami on Sunny Isles Beach is inviting families and friends to get together and give thanks over brunch this year. The special offering, accompanied by live music, will take place on Thursday, November 24 at the resort’s Azzurro restaurant. Guests can start things...
WSVN-TV
Hot meals, fist bumps and P. Diddy: South Florida organizations help families in need on Thanksgiving
MIAMI (WSVN) - Holiday help came through for South Floridians in need on Thanksgiving Day at several events held in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. In North Miami, Embrace Girls Foundation, with the help of Interiors by Steven G., started the day on Thursday by hosting a feast for first responders.
Zoo Miami mourns passing of 'most iconic, magnificent' Dalip
MIAMI - Zoo Miami officials announced Thursday that they have had to say goodbye to one of their elephants."Today, I had to say goodbye to arguably the most iconic, magnificent animal that has ever lived at Zoo Miami," said Ron Magill, zoo spokesperson.Officials said Dalip, at 56 years of age, was the oldest bull elephant in the country. "I've known and admired him my entire 40+ years at the zoo and will miss him profoundly. This really hurts," added Magill. Magill said Dalip was humanely euthanized Thursday afternoon after he was found lying down on his habitat and unable to get up."Over the last several months, Dalip had been losing weight and showing other signs of declining health associated with his advanced age," he said. "We're heartbroken to say goodbye to our Asian Elephant, Dalip. He served as an ambassador for his species and brought smiles to the faces of Zoo Miami visitors for over four decades," said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "On this Thanksgiving holiday, we remain grateful to the extraordinary Zoo Miami staff who delivered compassionate care throughout his life."
secretmiami.com
Celebrate Art Basel With The Jaw-Dropping Burlesque Show Spectacular Spectacular
On December 1st, a sizzling show starring the best performance artists in Miami will open at the Flamingo Theater Bar (905 Brickell Bay Dr). The best way to celebrate Art Basel, burlesque production Spectacular Spectacular features an enthralling narrative, astounding acrobatics, and even an aerial show. So get your tickets and come enjoy these stunning performers in a classy and seductive show unlike any other.
thenewtropic.com
Meet Germane Barnes, award-winning designer-architect
Special release in collaboration with Commissioner. Germane Barnes’ research and design practice explores the connection between architecture and identity. Exhibited and published at The Museum of Modern Art, in The New York Times and Architect Magazine, recent awards include the Harvard Wheelwright Prize, the Rome Prize in Architecture and the Architectural League Prize for Young Architects + Designers. Germane is the AIRIE Everglades inaugural Wege Invitational Fellow.
WSVN-TV
Special guests expected to make appearance at Outreach Centers in Miami-Dade, Broward
(WSVN) - Outreach programs in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties are lending a helping hand this Thanksgiving. The organization will be feeding the homeless community at 10 a.m., Thursday. Both centers are hosting a special traditional Thanksgiving giveaway to anyone who needs a meal. Special guests are expected to stop by...
Is Ocean One Bar & Grille’s $5.99 Lunch Too Good to Be True? Dan I. Cook Investigates
Like most people, I’ve been shocked by rising restaurant prices within the last two years. I’ve questioned some of these high prices and have felt the wrath of some restaurant employees. All of a sudden, like seeing land after a long voyage across the sea, comes Ocean One...
Click10.com
South Florida food giveaways providing Thanksgiving meals for those in need
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As we enter the holiday season, it’s important to remember all the things that we’re thankful for. It’s also important not to forget the many people in South Florida that may not be as fortunate. On Monday, Local 10 News visited food...
Delray Beach to light 100-foot Christmas tree
In just days, the city of Delray Beach will ring in the holiday season by lighting its iconic 100-foot Christmas tree.
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Waterfront Estate with 188 FT of Prime Water Frontage in North Miami Beach Florida Asks $22.35 Million
142 South Island Home in North Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 142 South Island, North Miami Beach, Florida is an impeccable residence with 188 feet of prime water frontage and amazing features including panoramic private views, fabulous resort-like amenities and beautiful landscape. This Home in North Miami Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 7,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 142 South Island, please contact Emma Mattout (Phone: 305-542-2171) & Leon Ickowicz (Phone: 305-495-0922) at Elite International Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
Tucci’s Fire N Coal Pizza Expanding with Second Location
Tucci’s second location will replace Seafood Street Eatery on Yamato Road early next year
More than just turkey: Pre-Thanksgiving meals and giveaways inspired by camaraderie, charity
Despite higher food costs and an avian flu that, according to the Washington Post, has killed more than six million turkeys this year, many South Florida organizations and religious groups still found a way to put thousands of birds into needy kitchens. “This is a blessing,” said Myosha Moreland about...
Click10.com
Police: Man high on Molly shoots at friends in Miami’s Little Havana
MIAMI – Two victims accused Dayan Zerquera of shooting at them while he was allegedly under the influence of the illegal drug MDMA, better known as Molly or Ecstasy. The victims, one who said they had been friends for about two years, were Zerquera’s guests at his apartment just across from the baseball stadium in Miami’s Little Havana, according to the arrest report.
southdadenewsleader.com
Homestead defeats Dr. Krop to advance in the playoffs - Next up, Miramar
He Homestead Senior High School football team continues to march through the playoffs. The Broncos defeated Dr. Krop 35-12 in the second round of the playoffs and played very well. Joshua Townsend threw touchdown passes to Cortez Mills and. Richard Dandridge. Dandridge caught a pass to score on a conversion....
Residential home sales plummet in Florida
For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
