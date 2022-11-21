This content was produced in partnership with Timekettle. Have you ever been traveling to a foreign country and wished you had a real-time translation tool? What about in a business meeting with multicultural participants where there are some serious communication gaps? Believe it or not, there is a modern solution, and it comes in the convenient form of wireless earbuds. Timekettle prides itself on providing real-time translator earbuds, that do pretty much exactly what you’d expect. While wearing them, they offer two-way translation with 95% accuracy, in up to 40 languages, and with over 90 accents. Offline translation is available for eight languages, while online translation occurs a bit faster — in 0.5 to three seconds total. The two Timekettle sets to highlight are the WT2 Edge and the M3, which we’ll explore in more detail below! Meanwhile, if you want a pair right now, you can take advantage of a 25% off deal. Either way, let’s go.

