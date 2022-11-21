Read full article on original website
CNET
AirPods Pro Paired With an iPhone Could Be an Alternative to Hearing Aids, Study Finds
Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds could serve as an inexpensive alternative to hearing aids, according to a study published this week in the iScience journal. Testing the AirPods, a group of researchers in Taiwan found that when the earbuds were paired with a smartphone, "no significant differences were found regarding speech perception between AirPods Pro and hearing aids in quiet."
Business Insider
How to connect an iPad to your TV in two different ways
You can connect an iPad to a TV set with an AV (HDMI or VGA) cable. You'll need the appropriate adapter cable from Apple. To connect the iPad, just connect the adapter to your iPad, connect the adapter to your television with the appropriate cable, and switch the TV to the correct input.
CNET
Google Is Recording You. How to Delete Your Voice History
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. People were understandably freaked out when reports surfaced in 2019 that Google and Amazon were giving human contractors access to audio clips from customers' Google Home (now Google Nest) and Echo devices. Google has since changed its policy, requiring you to opt in to recording voice searches in the first place. Opting in also allows for human review, though the audio is anonymized. (Google does this to improve personalization across its platform.)
techeblog.com
Mind-Controlled Wheelchair Helps Paralyzed People Gain New Mobility, Uses AI Machine Learning Algorithm
Researchers at The University of Texas at Austin have developed a mind-controlled wheelchair that translates the thoughts of a paralyzed person into movement. It was tested on three people with tetraplegia, the inability to move their arms and legs due to spinal injuries, all of whom operated the wheelchair in a natural environment to varying degrees of success.
Tim Dowling: those ‘Hi, Mum and Dad’ scams will never get me …
It is Thursday, just before lunch. I’m sitting in my office shed when I receive a text from an unknown number. It says: “Hi dad, I’ve broke my phone. My sim was broken too, I can’t do much but can you text me when you see this.” The number that follows is different from the one the text was sent from.
technewstoday.com
How to Turn Off Voice Assist on Samsung TV
Voice Assist is an accessibility feature on Samsung TVs that helps visually challenged people easily navigate through the TV. It narrates the name of every setting and menu you choose on the TV. However, this feature is not desirable for most people. If you don’t remember enabling this feature, you...
FNF Play of the Year
Vote for your favorite play as this week's FNF Play of the Week. The poll closes on Sunday at 8:00 p.m.
100+ deals at Lowe's right now—Christmas trees, firepits, appliances
Get your home ready for the holidays with these Lowe's Black Friday deals on appliances, decorations, tools and more.
Voice Assistants Such as Alexa Might Be Doomed
Amazon is in the process of laying off up to 10,000 workers, and many of them will come from the company’s devices team, which includes the Alexa voice assistant group. And for good reason: Alexa may be costing the company billions of dollars per year. Per Insider, the Alexa...
Digital Trends
Timekettle’s real-time translator earbuds are the best kind of practical gift
This content was produced in partnership with Timekettle. Have you ever been traveling to a foreign country and wished you had a real-time translation tool? What about in a business meeting with multicultural participants where there are some serious communication gaps? Believe it or not, there is a modern solution, and it comes in the convenient form of wireless earbuds. Timekettle prides itself on providing real-time translator earbuds, that do pretty much exactly what you’d expect. While wearing them, they offer two-way translation with 95% accuracy, in up to 40 languages, and with over 90 accents. Offline translation is available for eight languages, while online translation occurs a bit faster — in 0.5 to three seconds total. The two Timekettle sets to highlight are the WT2 Edge and the M3, which we’ll explore in more detail below! Meanwhile, if you want a pair right now, you can take advantage of a 25% off deal. Either way, let’s go.
US News and World Report
Unbeatable iPad Black Friday deal drops price to just $270
When you use our links to buy products, U.S. News may earn a commission but that in no way affects our editorial independence. The Apple iPad has been in such high demand over the past year, it has rarely seen a price decrease below $300. But after Apple’s introduction of a newer model at a much higher base price, Amazon and other retailers are discounting the 9th gen model by $59 to $269.99, a price that has not been seen since Prime Day.
knowtechie.com
Upcoming Samsung mobile phones launching in 2023
With a dedicated customer base, Samsung is the biggest Android brand. Its diverse product range drives the South Korean handset maker’s legacy in the smartphone world. From luxurious foldable phones to premium flagship devices and powerful mid-rangers to budget-friendly handsets, it offers top-tier Samsung mobile phones at affordable prices.
technewstoday.com
How to Boost Wi-Fi Signal Through Walls
As a radio wave, the Wi-Fi signal transmitted by your router is subject to electromagnetic interference and absorption. The interference comes from appliances that generate radio waves in a similar frequency. This is typically easier to deal with compared to the issue of signal absorption/reflection, which occurs with pretty much most objects.
notebookcheck.net
Honor Magic Vs: New flagship foldable lands in China as company reveals global launch window
Honor has launched the Magic Vs in China, a smartphone that the company claims ‘pushes industry benchmarks’ in not only design and performance, but also in user experience and display quality. Available from today in China for CNY 7,499 (~US$1,050), Honor has teased when the Magic Vs will be coming to markets, too.
notebookcheck.net
ESTG M16 smartwatch with alleged blood pressure monitor and 600 mAh battery available globally
The ESTG M16 smartwatch is available globally via AliExpress. The wearable has a 1.6-in (~41 mm) round display with a 400 x 400 px resolution. You can connect the watch to your Android or iOS smartphone via Bluetooth to enable features such as making or receiving calls, app notifications and remote camera control.
Android Authority
How to use your Apple Watch to measure your blood oxygen levels
Keep close tabs on your health and fitness. SpO2 is more than just a buzzword, it’s an important metric for insight into your overall health. Find out how to measure your blood oxygen levels using your Apple Watch. QUICK ANSWER. To measure blood oxygen on your Apple Watch, open...
TechRadar
The Dyson V15 Detect+ just got another huge Black Friday price cut
We thought we'd seen all of Dyson's offers in this year's set of Black Friday deals, but no. The manufacturer has just dropped the price of its Dyson V15 Detect+ – which was already reduced to £559 – even further. The Dyson V15 Detect+ is now down...
BHG
The Humidifier Our Lab Testers Named ‘Best for Large Rooms’ Is on Sale Ahead of Black Friday
As temperatures continue to drop and we spend more time inside our homes, it’s important to make them as comfortable as possible. You might have noticed your skin needs more moisture, your home feels stuffy and dry, or you've experienced a lot of annoying static shocks. It could be time to invest in a humidifier. Humidifiers add moisture to your home and improve air quality during the winter, when you need it most.
Next Avenue
The Perils of Medical Portals
What can happen when you have too many results and too little information. The first time an email from a local medical practice landed with the subject head "Your test results are available," I ignored it. I knew these were the results of blood tests a neurologist had ordered to find an explanation for the callous-like sensations I've been experiencing on the bottoms of my feet.
