Read full article on original website
Related
Argentina 2-0 Mexico: Player ratings as Lionel Messi inspires Albiceleste to victory
Match report and player ratings for Argentina's World Cup group game against Mexico
USMNT star Tyler Adams on his 'special' relationship with English football
USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams has opened up on his 'special' affinity with English football ahead of Friday's clash with the Three Lions.
Update on Lionel Messi's proposed move to Inter Miami
Update on Lionel Messi's proposed move to Inter Miami.
Marcus Rashford opens up on England changes under Gareth Southgate
Marcus Rashford has explained what effect Gareth Southgate has had on the England setup since becoming manager.
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid plot Martinez bid; Gakpo's new asking price
Saturday's transfer rumours, with updates on Lisandro Martinez, Cody Gakpo, Mason Mount, Frenkie de Jong & more.
Brazil vs Switzerland - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Brazil's World Cup clash with Switzerland including team news, lineups and prediction.
Gareth Southgate explains why England could only draw with USA
England manager Gareth Southgate has admitted that his side lacked 'zip' against the USA on Friday.
Roberto Martinez reacts to Belgium's 2-0 loss to Morocco
Roberto Martinez isn't panicking following Belgium's 2-0 loss to Morocco.
Is Neymar injured? Latest Brazil injury news
A look at the latest injury news on Neymar after Brazil's victory over Serbia.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd readying Kane bid; Liverpool abandon Keita talks
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Harry Kane, Naby Keita, Cristiano Ronaldo & more.
Belgium 0-2 Morocco: Player ratings as Sabiri & Aboukhlal shock Red Devils
Here's how we rated every player in the World Cup Group F clash between Belgium and Morocco.
Vancouver Whitecaps defender Ranko Veselinovic reveals Man Utd 'legend' is his idol
Vancouver Whitecaps center-back Ranko Veselinovic has revealed the influence that compatriot and 'idol' Nemanja Vidic had on him growing up. The 23-year-old is capped once for Serbia at senior level but is showing plenty of promise in Major League Soccer, becoming the rock at the heart of the Vancouver Whitecaps' defense.
Man Utd or Liverpool: Which club is best to buy?
Both Manchester United and Liverpool are up for sale and a lot of the same people are set to be assessing both clubs, so which is the best to buy?
Gary Neville reveals his expectations for new Man Utd owners
Gary Neville has laid out his expectations for potential new Manchester United owners.
Harry Kane reacts to England's 0-0 draw with USA
Harry Kane was surprisingly upbeat following England's 0-0 draw with the United States in Group B of the World Cup on Friday.
Portugal star suffers injury ahead of World Cup clash with Uruguay
Portugal star suffers injury ahead of World Cup clash with Uruguay.
New Pep Guardiola deal bolsters Man City transfer hopes
Manchester City hope confirmation of Pep Guardiola's new contract will aid their pursuit of transfer targets in 2023.
Argentina predicted lineup vs Poland - World Cup
Predicting how Argentina could line up against Poland in the World Cup on Wednesday.
Kevin Alvarez explains Mexico's 0-2 defeat vs. Argentina
Mexico fell 0-2 to Argentina on Saturday at the Lusail Stadium, as goals from Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez propelled the Albiceleste to all three points.
How to watch Poland vs Argentina on TV & live stream
Details on how to watch Poland vs Argentina in the World Cup in the UK, US and Canada.
90min
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0