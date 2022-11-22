ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Cheryl Curry
5d ago

we get fined for that law but crossing illegal into country which is breaking laws they don't get charged but rewarded with living food clothing health care on our expense

The Maine Writer

Maine Lobsterman With a Rare Catch

The ocean is an interesting place to work in, and for Maine lobstermen and women, it's a tough yet rewarding job. Maine harvests 80% of the world's lobster, and Maine's lobstermen have been doing it for generations. Maine's lobsters are known for being different from other lobsters because the meat has a sweeter flavor. The lines are often very long at the local lobster places in the summer, when the tourists come to our state to enjoy our Maine lobsters.
MAINE STATE
CBS Boston

Why are there so many wild turkeys in Massachusetts?

BOSTON - No matter where you live in Massachusetts, have you noticed an influx of turkeys, especially over the last few years? It's not your imagination. It can seem amusing when they stroll across or down the street, blocking traffic, but they can also be a menace and cause car damage and anxiety for a lot of fearful people as well. WBZ's Paula Ebben discovered that this is really a turkey comeback success story. They can be a problem alright... strutting, intimidating, "they gather outside my dorm" one local student said. Blocking traffic in Abington and Cambridge, another woman...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

Thanksgiving in Massachusetts Will Include Biden But Not Baker

Massachusetts will be without Governor Charlie Baker for Thanksgiving, but President Joe Biden will be here. Republican Baker, who opted against seeking a third term as governor, hit the road with First Lady Lauren Cardy Schadt Baker for a weeklong Thanksgiving family vacation in Ireland. The Bakers departed Logan International...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Officials recover body of missing Mass. hiker in New Hampshire

The body of Emily Sotelo, who would have turned 20 on Wednesday, was found just after 11 a.m. on the northwest side of Mount Lafayette in Franconia. The body of a hiker last seen Sunday morning in New Hampshire has been recovered, NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief confirmed Wednesday.
FRANCONIA, NH
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous Park

Massachusetts is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned neighborhood in Berkshire County near the borders of New York and Vermont. This once lively community was almost completely destroyed a decade ago. Keep reading to learn more.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Driver of SUV in Hingham Apple Store crash is 53-year-old man

HINGHAM - Sources tell the WBZ-TV I-Team the driver of the mangled Toyota 4Runner is a 53-year-old Massachusetts man who the district attorney says is with police. The I-Team has also learned the man had an out-of-state drunk driving charge on his record. Sources say reconstructing crashes like this one takes time. They will be trying to determine if it was an accident, a mechanical failure or something else. Sources tell the I-Team the crash is now in the hands of the Massachusetts State Police Collision analysis and reconstruction team. Sources say investigators will use forensic data from...
HINGHAM, MA
Seacoast Current

The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
MAINE STATE
People

1 Dead, 17 Others Injured After SUV Plows Into Mass. Apple Store: 'An Unthinkable Morning'

Four of the injured victims are in critical condition, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz One person has died and 17 others are injured after a vehicle crashed into an Apple store in southern Massachusetts, according to local officials. A dark-colored SUV plowed through the glass entryway to the store at the Derby Street Shoppes in Hingham, Mass., around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said at a press conference. Upon arrival, first responders found "people with numerous injuries inside the store," the district attorney explained. One of...
HINGHAM, MA
