Read full article on original website
Cheryl Curry
5d ago
we get fined for that law but crossing illegal into country which is breaking laws they don't get charged but rewarded with living food clothing health care on our expense
Reply
2
Related
Maine Lobsterman With a Rare Catch
The ocean is an interesting place to work in, and for Maine lobstermen and women, it's a tough yet rewarding job. Maine harvests 80% of the world's lobster, and Maine's lobstermen have been doing it for generations. Maine's lobsters are known for being different from other lobsters because the meat has a sweeter flavor. The lines are often very long at the local lobster places in the summer, when the tourists come to our state to enjoy our Maine lobsters.
She was found brutally killed on a Provincetown beach. Now, 48 years later, officials have identified the ‘Lady of the Dunes.’
“We can finally say her name: Ruth Marie Terry.”. For almost half a century, generations of investigators have worked to give a name to the woman who was found brutally murdered in the dunes of Provincetown in 1974, the oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts. On Monday, federal, state, and...
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Massachusetts' Most Dangerous Cities
Massachusetts has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Massachusetts, USA.Adaptation by Sagredo - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
Why are there so many wild turkeys in Massachusetts?
BOSTON - No matter where you live in Massachusetts, have you noticed an influx of turkeys, especially over the last few years? It's not your imagination. It can seem amusing when they stroll across or down the street, blocking traffic, but they can also be a menace and cause car damage and anxiety for a lot of fearful people as well. WBZ's Paula Ebben discovered that this is really a turkey comeback success story. They can be a problem alright... strutting, intimidating, "they gather outside my dorm" one local student said. Blocking traffic in Abington and Cambridge, another woman...
New England has 3 of the best U.S. small towns to visit for Christmas
One is in Massachusetts, according to TripsToDiscover.com. There are plenty of small towns and cities across the U.S. that celebrate the holidays in a big way, according to TripsToDiscover.com, and three of them are in New England. The travel site recently listed the 21 best small towns to visit for...
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Massachusetts, you should add the following town to your list.
New checks being mailed now from $3billion pot – see if you’ll receive the cash in time for Thanksgiving
THE state of Massachusetts is issuing another million one-time tax refunds to qualifying taxpayers from a $3billion pot. The refunds, which are worth approximately 14 percent of an individual’s 2021 state income tax liability, begin going out this week and reach around three million Massachusetts taxpayers through the end of the year.
MA Gov. Baker says Washington's 'inability' to fix immigration will cost Massachusetts $139 million
Massachusett's Governor Charlie Baker is once again asking for assistance with the strain migrants have place on the state's shelter system, this time in the form of $139 million.
Thanksgiving in Massachusetts Will Include Biden But Not Baker
Massachusetts will be without Governor Charlie Baker for Thanksgiving, but President Joe Biden will be here. Republican Baker, who opted against seeking a third term as governor, hit the road with First Lady Lauren Cardy Schadt Baker for a weeklong Thanksgiving family vacation in Ireland. The Bakers departed Logan International...
Officials recover body of missing Mass. hiker in New Hampshire
The body of Emily Sotelo, who would have turned 20 on Wednesday, was found just after 11 a.m. on the northwest side of Mount Lafayette in Franconia. The body of a hiker last seen Sunday morning in New Hampshire has been recovered, NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief confirmed Wednesday.
Food Stamps: Massachusetts’ Benefits Schedule for December 2022 and How To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
SNAP is run by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts, helping low-income households expand their food budget by sending out monthly benefits through the Massachusetts EBT...
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous Park
Massachusetts is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned neighborhood in Berkshire County near the borders of New York and Vermont. This once lively community was almost completely destroyed a decade ago. Keep reading to learn more.
I-Team: Driver of SUV in Hingham Apple Store crash is 53-year-old man
HINGHAM - Sources tell the WBZ-TV I-Team the driver of the mangled Toyota 4Runner is a 53-year-old Massachusetts man who the district attorney says is with police. The I-Team has also learned the man had an out-of-state drunk driving charge on his record. Sources say reconstructing crashes like this one takes time. They will be trying to determine if it was an accident, a mechanical failure or something else. Sources tell the I-Team the crash is now in the hands of the Massachusetts State Police Collision analysis and reconstruction team. Sources say investigators will use forensic data from...
Boston Globe
Here’s Gov. Baker’s plan for dealing with the influx of migrants to Mass.
Gov. Baker wants the Legislature to grant him $139 million to expand the state's shelter system, among other provisions in his new bill. Gov. Charlie Baker is asking the Legislature for $139 million to fund his plan to deal with the recent influx of migrants to Massachusetts and their impact on the state’s shelter system.
The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
1 Dead, 17 Others Injured After SUV Plows Into Mass. Apple Store: 'An Unthinkable Morning'
Four of the injured victims are in critical condition, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz One person has died and 17 others are injured after a vehicle crashed into an Apple store in southern Massachusetts, according to local officials. A dark-colored SUV plowed through the glass entryway to the store at the Derby Street Shoppes in Hingham, Mass., around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said at a press conference. Upon arrival, first responders found "people with numerous injuries inside the store," the district attorney explained. One of...
intheknow.com
Reddit wonders if these strange ‘No Eye Contact’ signs throughout Massachusetts are real
Massachusetts Redditors are cackling at these absurd signs in New England. Belmont’s walkers and hikers keep coming across signage with strange warnings and high fees. One. “No Eye Contact. Per Belmont Tradition” and claimed that rule breakers would incur a hefty $10,000 fine. Another sign read, “No Running...
How does a gas pump know when to shut off?
Pumping gas is an act so routine, drivers can do it on autopilot, zoning out while the gallons add up. But have you ever stopped to wonder just how that pump works?
Breweries with the most highly ranked beers in Massachusetts
A list of the breweries with the most beers ranked in the top 100 in Massachusetts
WNAW 94.7
Pittsfield, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wnaw.com
Comments / 9