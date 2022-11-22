Read full article on original website
WVNews
West Virginia Rep. David McKinley thankful for a life spent in public service
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As he wraps up the next few weeks representing West Virginia’s 1st District in Congress, Rep. David McKinley is taking stock of nearly 12 years of congressional service. Since taking office in 2011, McKinley, R-W.Va., has had one mission for himself and his staff: “…To...
West Virginia Intermediate Court issues historic first signed opinion (copy)
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's new Intermediate Court of Appeals' first signed opinion involved a child custody dispute in which the mother's lawyer couldn't show because the family court judge — and a circuit judge in a different circuit — wouldn't budge off of a scheduling conflict.
This Week in West Virginia History
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Nov. 27, 1848: African-American educator William H. Davis was born. As a teacher for Black children in Malden, his most famous...
North Central West Virginia Airport board to consider Hope Gas proposal
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The members of the Benedum Airport Authority will convene a special meeting Tuesday to consider entering into an agreement with Hope Gas Inc. Hope Gas officials recently hosted a luncheon at North Central West Virginia Airport, where they pitched an idea to construct a natural-gas-fired microgrid on the airport’s campus.
Small businesses navigate supply chain to stock up for the holidays in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With the Christmas shopping season formally underway, it’s common knowledge that retail businesses have been preparing for months for one of the busiest times of the year. November and December account for a huge portion of a typical retailer’s annual sales, so ensuring...
Texas Football magazine high school playoff pairings
Here are the high school football playoff sites and times for the state quarterfinals, provided by Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press. CLASS 6A DIVISION I.
